Pentecost Sunday organ recital
St. John the Baptist Organ Society will present a 150th anniversary concert, "Come, Holy Spirit, Our Souls Inspire," on Pentecost Sunday, May 23, at 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 17 Chestnut St, Peabody. Jeremy S. Bruns , associate organist & choirmaster of The Church of the Advent, Boston, will present a varied program of classical organ works, featuring French and German organists/composers including Johann Sebastian Bach as well as several choral preludes on Gregorian Chant themes by Jeanne Marie-Madeleine Demessieux including a setting of the Pentecost chant Veni Creator Spiritus. The concert will be performed on the historic Hook & Hastings Organ, Opus 937 (1879). Registration is required at www.stjohnspeabody.org Free will donations appreciated. Handicap accessible.
Virtual Evening of Changing Lives
The Northeast Arc, a not-for-profit organization that helps those with, or at risk for developing disabilities, become full participants in the community, will hold its signature fundraising event, ‘An Evening of Changing Lives,’ on Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. The virtual gala, hosted by Boston media personality, Kim Carrigan, a longtime Northeast Arc advocate, is a free half-hour event featuring stories from inspiring individuals, families, staff, and supporters. The Northeast Arc will also announce its most exciting and innovative project to date, as well as honor Charles Brophy of Beverly, US East Regional President at HUB International, who serves as chair of the Northeast Arc’s golf event and a longtime supporter of the organization, with this year’s ‘Changing Lives’ award. To register for the free event visit: http://eveningofchanginglives.org.
For the love of Salem May 25
Three of Salem’s most “liked” Instagrammers will wax poetic about Salem at The House of the Seven Gables on Tuesday, May 25, from 6 to 7 p.m. Ty Hapworth, Amelia Kurpeski and Matt Obey will talk about how photography has made them among Salem’s most influential Instagram ambassadors, sending their images out to the people of the world. The panel discussion, which is fee and open to the public, will be hosted on Zoom. For a link, visit: https://7gables.org/event/salemma/
St. Andrew’s Jubilate Choir performs Bach
Jubilate, chamber choir in residence at the Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead, presents “Bach and Friends Celebrate Easter,” Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The concert will be in the church, with limited attendance, and will also be streamed live online. Based on a hymn by Martin Luther, the cantata is a relatively short chorale with three ensemble movements, two solos, and two duets. Twenty-four seats are available for in-person attendance; the concert will also be live-streamed at the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead. To reserve a seat, follow the link at the church’s website, www.standrewsmhd.org. In person tickets are $20 at the door. Online viewers may donate at: www.standrewsmhd.ord/howtogive.html. More monthly concerts are planned; proceeds support a planned choral residency at Lichfield Cathedral in England in 2022. For more information, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org.
Melody Miles Fundraiser
Hamilton Wenham Friends of the Arts will hold its 25th Annual Melody Miles Fundraiser, Wednesday, May 26, to Monday, May 31. This year’s race is virtual, allowing you six days in May to run, walk, or dance your way through any 5k or 5 mile route in your neighborhood (or on your treadmill). We hope this year will, as usual, be about fun, family and music, and will be releasing a YouTube playlist of local singers and musicians for you to enjoy during your run. All proceeds benefit arts activities in the Hamilton-Wenham schools. Show your support for the arts in our schools. Register to run/walk or donate to FOTA as a Melody Maker online at: www.melodymiles.org. Questions? Email Lexie Riordan at: info@hwfota.org.
Afro-culinary evening June 10
Peabody Institute Library in Danvers will join 25 public libraries across the state in welcoming best selling author and culinary historian Michael W. Twitty in a virtual event on Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m. Winner of the 2018 James Beard Foundation’s Book of the Year Award, Twitty will discuss his book, "The Cooking Gene." The discussion, facilitated by chef and author, Chef Bill, will focus on how Twitty, who is African-American, found a giant hole in the story of American cooking. In his unique memoir, he traces his family history through the story of Southern and American food using genetic research, historic interpretation, nature study, heirloom gardening, and interviews with contemporary voices to take him back to his family’s origins in West and Central Africa, all of which he blends into his popular food blog, ‘Afroculinara.’ Ten attendees who register through the Peabody Institute Library will receive a bottle of Mr. Wesley Jones Antebellum BBQ Spice from the author’s Line of Spice Tribe cooking blends. Two viewing modes will be offered: Zoom webinar and live streaming through NewTV. Registration is via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org, and will close 2 hours prior to this event.
Garden event at Glen MagnaThe Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, have planned a free outdoor garden event at Glen Magna, 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers, on June 2, at 10:30 a.m. Matthew Martin, the Glen Magna Building and Grounds Restoration manager, will discuss native plants. Attendees may stay after the talk and stroll the gardens. Registration is required and signups are filling up fast, so visit the Library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org to reserve a spot. Note: Face masks and social distancing required. If raining, the event will be held in the tent. This program is supported in part by a grant from the Danvers Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Film Tuesdays at Tapley Hall
Bring your lunch and join fellow film buffs at noon on Tuesdays at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page Street, Danvers, for a full line-up of short films and casual discussions led by volunteer Dan Trembley of Heritage Films. Due to limited seating of 10 people, please register with Nora at 978-777-1666 or email: nora@danvershistory.org. For a full list of films, visit: DanversHistory.Org Suggested donation $5 which supports Danvers Historical Society’s preservation efforts.
‘Curtain Call’ by North Shore Players
North Shore Players of Danvers will stage a virtual production of an original comedy by a new Massachusetts playwright, Matthew Garlin. at 7 p.m, on June 5. Written in the fast, rhythmic style David Mamet or Aaron Sorkin, ‘Curtain Call’ revolves around a first time playwright who objects to her director’s ideas to commericalize her play. Add to that, the cast’s personal problems, and the plot gets sticky. Streamed over YouTube, with a pay-what-you-can model for donations (suggested, $10) you may find links at: www.northshoreplayers.org/curtain-call-spring-2021/. The North Shore Players is a 501(c)3 non-profit. For more information, contact Martin Fucio, Board Secretary, at: mfucio50@comcast.net, or call 978-921-0297
Evolution of the Black Vote
On May 28, Salem United, Inc., and its president, Doreen Wade, will open a cultural exhibition at Salem’s Hamilton Hall showcasing over 20 paintings, displays, and banners. Titled "Unmasking & Evolution of Negro Election Day and The Black Vote," the exhibition runs through Aug. 29. Learn about “Black Picnic Day,” how black self-governing started with West African slaves, and how white America used voting suppression. Meet the first Black King/Governor in Massachusetts in 1740, and others who earned the title. Founded in 2015 by 3 black women, Lorraine and Doreen Wade and Su Almeida, Salem United’s mission is to preserve black history. This is the first exhibition for Wade, whose New England roots go back to the 1600s. Its schedule is: Friday, May 28: 4 —7 p.m., May 29: 10 a.m. to noon, 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 30: 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 3 to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit: SalemUnitedInc.org and HamiltonHall.org.
Civic Ballet’s Summer Auction
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its online summer auction to support the performing arts on the North Shore. The nonprofit dance company seeks donations of gift cards and certificates for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services, sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and more. Volunteers are also needed to contribute their time or talent. Call 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for opportunities to help with the auction or dance company. The auction’s website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 25. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
2021 Misselwood Concours d’Elegance
The Misselwood Estate at Endicott College will hold its annual Misselwood Concours d'Elegance fundraiser with a weekend of events from July 16 to 18. Elegant, historic, automobiles and motorcycles from up and down the east coast will make their way to the award-winning venue. Also featured this year will be British Classics, Woodie Wagons, and Micro Cars, and an eclectic mix of vehicles from the early 1900s to the late 1970s. State and local COVID19 policies and regulations will be strictly observed. Events kick off Friday, July 16, with a Welcome Reception in the evening, followed on Saturday morning by the Tour d'Elegance, followed by the Concours Dinner. The main event, the Misselwood Concours d'Elegance, begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. Since its inception, this event has raised close to $200,000 in scholarship funds for Endicott students. All funds raised in this 11th year will go directly to support Endicott College student scholarships. For tickets and more information, visit: concours@endicott.edu.
BIPOC Voices on Beverly Common
BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Voices is a book discussion group intended to encourage an understanding of systemic racism, privilege, and biases to help disrupt racial inequalities and racism. Explore these titles through an anti-racism lens to allow for open and honest conversations in a safe, respectful environment. BIPOC Voices is a partnership between Abu Toppin, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director for the City of Beverly, and the Beverly Public Library. All ages are welcome, no registration required. The group will meet on the Beverly Common. Bring a blanket or beach chair. Books are available at the library. Stop by, or call us at 978-921-6062 to request a copy. June 16, 7-8:30 p.m. (Rain date: June 23) "Dear Martin," by Nic Stone.
