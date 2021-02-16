Colonial cooking at The Gables
Because of John Turner’s success as a trader in the mid-1600s, his family enjoyed an array of nutritious foods served in the first-floor hall used for dining and entertaining. The man who built what is now known as The House of the Seven Gables in Salem brought riches and sophistication to the table. On Thursday, Feb. 18, from 5 to 6 p.m., Gables visitor services specialist Kaylee Redard will demonstrate dinner dishes typically served at the Turner household. This free virtual event, the second in a series of three colonial cooking demonstrations, will take place in the Visitor Center Café. Viewers can watch from home as Redard prepares and discusses early Salem foods. Register at 7gables.org to attend, ask questions and chat.
Machinist prep training
With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. North Shore Community College will offer free machinist prep training classes starting in April. Those who don’t have a high school diploma or credentials can also enroll in a HiSET class in which they can work toward passing the HiSET exams while they learn curriculum geared toward machining. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. To attend a free virtual information session, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu.
Preschool screening
Registration is underway for preschool screening for Beverly Preschool at McKeown, 70 Balch St., for children ages 3-4 enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be Beverly residents and 3 years old by the screening date of Thursday, March 11. For information and to sign up for the screening call Kathy Whitehair at 978-921-6100 ext. 21702 or email kwhitehair@beverlyschools.org. To learn more about Beverly’s preschool program, go to beverlyschools.org.
LinkedIn basics
As part of its New Year: New Job series, Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual workshop on the basics of LinkedIn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Career development professional Deb Raymond, the founder and coach of Career-Creations, will explain to LinkedIn, an online professional network, and guide attendees through the process of building a profile and developing their brand. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/linkedin-basics-use-linkedin-get-connected/.
Northshoremen rehearsals
Despite the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Manage stress while job hunting
“Managing Stress for Job Seekers,” a four-week lunchtime workshop series presented by the Peabody Institute Library continues at noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. Career counselor Ilene Rudman will provide techniques to help manage anxiety and stress during a job search. Each week will focus on a new technique, including mindfulness/meditation, breathing exercises and affirmations. This program is free and open to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, visit https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/new-year-new-job-managing-stress-during-your-job-search/.
Business resources
The Peabody Institute Library will offer an online presentation on the free business, financial and career resources available through the Boston Public Library at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. Staff from the Boston library’s Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center will explain services available to entrepreneurs, job-seekers, investors, nonprofits, inventors, and media creators. The program is free, but registration is required to receive the Zoom link. Register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/explore-free-business-financial-and-career-resources-from-the-boston-public-library/
Community Conversations
The second of Patton Homestead’s virtual Community Conversations series will take place at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, and will focus on open space and conservation. Panelists are David Santomenna, associate director of land conservation at The Trustees of Reservations, and Chris LaPointe, director of land conservation at Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust. The free webinar will take place via Zoom and last roughly 60 to 90 minutes. Registration is required. Visit https://pattonhomestead.org/events for more information.
Conversation Circles set
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
Drivers needed
SeniorCare Inc. Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. To help, call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.