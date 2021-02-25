Creatives wanted for Artists’ Row
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll’s office and the Salem Public Art Commission seek creative individuals for the revitalized Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence initiative. The seasonal program provides space for artists and artisans looking to build their audience or arts practice through daily engagement with Salem residents and visitors. Artists’ Row, in downtown Salem at 24 New Derby St., consists of four artist “stalls,” a restaurant, and a public restroom. Potential uses include handcrafted artwork and products, performances, art making, and temporary public art installations. The city is also looking to fill one paid, eight-month position for a Public Artist in Residence. Applications are due by noon Friday, March 12. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/SalemPAiR2021.
Y2I teen Connect
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Jewish Women on Stamps
Lappin Foundation will kick off March, Jewish Women’s History Month, with “Jewish Women on Stamps,” a virtual presentation that offers a historical perspective of designing Jewish women on stamps. The program takes place on Monday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m. Gregg Philipson, historian and Judaica collector, is the featured speaker. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org or contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinFoundation.org or 978-740-4431 for more information.
Education fund grants available
The Salem Scholarship and Education Committee seeks grant applications for its Education Fund. Grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by March 1. The average grant award in the past has been $1,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. To apply, visit www.salem.com/scholarship and click the “Education Fund Application” button on the left side of the page. Contact the Mayor’s Office with questions at 978-619-5600.
Pandemic bringsblood shortage
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Telehealth available for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
COVID-19 testing
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31 at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held on March 5 and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Restaurant mapfor Salem
The city of Salem and the Salem Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force have launched an online map where diners can share their restaurant recommendations and favorite dishes. The map is designed to remind people of the restaurant options available in Salem, especially for takeout, this winter. The map and an online form for people to use to make their recommendations can be found at www.salem.com/restaurants. Visitors to the site can click spots on the map to see a restaurant’s website, contact information, hours, and more. The map will be also be linked on the Destination Salem app for iPhone and Android and from salem.org/eat. For more information or to add a restaurant by email, send an email to info@salem.org with “Restaurant Map” in the subject line.
Travel expert shares tips
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library presents “Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget,” Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. In this free online program, Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs, will share her own travel triumphs and woes and offer tips to help make international travel an economic reality. RSVP at hwlibrary.org for the Zoom invitation or call 978-468-5577 for more information.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Preschool screeningset for Beverly
Registration is underway for preschool screening for Beverly Preschool at McKeown, 70 Balch St., for children ages 3-4 enrolling for the 2021-2022 school year. Children must be Beverly residents and 3 years old by the screening date of Thursday, March 11. For information and to sign up for the screening call Kathy Whitehair at 978-921-6100 ext. 21702 or email kwhitehair@beverlyschools.org. To learn more about Beverly’s preschool program, go to beverlyschools.org.
LinkedIn basics offered
As part of its New Year: New Job series, Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual workshop on the basics of LinkedIn from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3. Career development professional Deb Raymond, the founder and coach of Career-Creations, will explain to LinkedIn, an online professional network, and guide attendees through the process of building a profile and developing their brand. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/linkedin-basics-use-linkedin-get-connected/.
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus continues to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Library updates
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Meals-On-Wheels drivers needed
SeniorCare Inc. Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. To help, call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Resume writing and review
As part of its New Year: New Job series, the Peabody Institute Library presents a free virtual resume writing workshop with career coach Gary Gekow from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17. The workshop will cover resume writing in general, applicant tracking systems, keyword search techniques, content review, chronological vs. functional resume styles, formatting options and a variety of best practices. Afterward, participants can email Gekow their resumes for a confidential one-on-one analysis. Space is limited and registration is required. To reserve a spot, register online at https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/resume-writing-and-review-with-gary-gekow/
Free food box distribution
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will host a Farmers to Families free food box distribution every other Wednesday, starting on March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at NSCC’s Danvers campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Lot 7. Available to all families in need, the Farmers to Families food boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. Advance registration is required to receive a box. To register, go to mmsfi.org, find the Farmers to Families Food Box event list and choose the Danvers location.