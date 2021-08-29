Beer garden setfor Glen Magna
The Danvers Historical Society invites you to a Beer Garden at Glen Magna Farms, on Aug. 31, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 29 Ingersoll St., Danvers. Pack a picnic and enjoy music, open mic, games, entertainment, ciders from Far From The Tree, beers from True North and Essex County Brewing Co., and food from Vinwood Catering. Buy a brew or soft drink and stroll the historic gardens. Last pour is 8 p.m., and guests under 21 must be accompanied by an elder, who’ll be provided with a wristband in order to purchase alcohol. No coolers, no pets, no grills. Chairs and blankets encouraged. Tickets: $10 entry at the gate, sausage bites included. Advanced tickets via Eventbrite at: www.eventbrite.com/e/beer-garden-at-glen-magna-farms-tickets-166306628603.
Rosh Hashanah workshop Monday
Join Israel-based mosaic muralist Mia Schon for a one-hour Rosh Hashanah-themed paper mosaic workshop on Monday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m. Learn how to creatively repurpose paper and design unique and a beautiful Rosh Hashanah-themed card or picture using supplies from home. All you need is a glue stick, scissors, some printer paper and a magazine or some alternative paper to cut up. The workshop is free and everyone is welcome. No experience necessary. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Contact swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4459.
Marblehead marks Handprints' 50th
The Marblehead Museum invites you to join a Garden Party celebrating the 50th anniversary of the founding of Marblehead Handprints by Kathy Walters and Molly Haley. The party, on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2 to 5 p.m., in the Lee Mansion Garden, 161 Washington St., will feature displays of Handprints clothing, bags, and other creations. All are welcome to wear or bring favorite Handprints items, chat with founders, share stories, take a photo in the Handprints photo booth, and take a chance on a one-of-a-kind Handprints object. All proceeds support the Marblehead Museum. Tickets are $50 for members and $55 for nonmembers (includes one drink) at marbleheadmuseum.org/handprintsparty/ or call 781-631-1768. Also, don’t miss the Marblehead Handprints exhibit now on display in the museum, 170 Washington St., Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., admission by donation. Now through Sept. 25.
Seafood and networking
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce gets a jump on Labor Day weekend with an After-Hours Networking Event on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Finz Seafood & Grill, 86 Wharf St., Pickering Wharf, Salem. Make some new connections and catch up with familiar colleagues while enjoying a taste of Finz’s innovative, sustainable cuisine, overlooking Salem Harbor. Admission is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. For more information, visit northshorechamber.org or call the Chamber at 978-774-8565.
SalemRecycles’ Free Book Day
This year, instead of the free Book Swap at the Salem Community Life Center, Salem’s Recycling Committee is asking residents to share books with neighbors, free, curbside in front of your homes on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books should not be “swapped” at another resident’s table, and you needn’t be present, but if you are, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, details on how to participate, and a list of participating addresses, visit: greensalem.com. You can download a flyer to attach to your table or box, and information on where to donate unclaimed books at the end of the day. Questions? Contact: Micaela Guglielmi, mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672. Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 19.
Castle Hill concertshost Orville Giddings
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back, Thursdays, through Sept. 2, with family-friendly bands on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. The remaining schedule is: Sept 2, Orville Giddings Band—boogie blues. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is located at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate (if still available). $35 per car or $25 per car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3 p.m. on day of concert. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
Beverly Bootstraps expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561, or visit:
Phil Vassar starsat Topsfield fair
The 203rd Topsfield Fair welcomes the return of country music hit maker, Phil Vassar, on Friday, Oct. 8. The fair, which this year runs from Oct. 2 to 11, will offer the concert for free with paid fair admission on the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m. It will be Just Another Day in Paradise when Vassar performs many of his chart topping hits including Carlene, American Child, and Six Pack Summer, along with hits he wrote for Tim McGraw (For a Little While, My Next Thirty Years), Jo Dee Messina (Bye, Bye, I’m Alright), Collin Ray (Little Red Rodeo), and Alan Jackson (Right on the Money). Daily fair admission is $15; discount tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27, General Admission is available at $12, good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.
Salem Hospital Golf Classic
On Monday, Sept. 13, golfers of all experience levels will hit the fairways at the Salem Country Club for the Salem Hospital 2021 Golf Classic. Tee time is at 1:30 a.m. and one hundred percent of funds raised through the one-day event will support a pilot program to create a Community Farm in Lynn and address increasing food insecurity in the North Shore community. Register to participate as an individual or a team. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to businesses looking to support the tournament and mission. For more details, to register or be a sponsor, visit: https://nsmcgiving.partners.org/golfclassic/.
Hot Dog eating contest
The 203rd Topsfield Fair, Oct. 1 to 11, will once again host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sponsored by the B’nai B’rith Booth, the contest is on the Trianon Stage, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Contestants must be over 16 years of age and will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. The first 15 to register and sign a waiver form at the Trianon Stage at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest can participate. The winner will receive $203 for the B’nai B’rith Booth. Daily fair tickets are $15. Discounts are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27. General Admission discount is $12, good any day. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance. Visit: www.topsfieldfair.org.
The Bard at the Bandshell
Shakespeare’s "As You Like It," directed by Peter Sampieri, will be presented by Third Citizen Theatre Company outdoors at 6 p.m. at the Salem Willows Bandshell, Sept. 4, 5 and 6. Bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, food, drink and sit back while Shakepeare sends Rosalind on the run from her vengeful uncle and his fascist court, to the wilds of the Forest of Arden, where, disguised as a man, she is joined by other outcasts and gets entangled in a love triangle. Performances are rain or shine. Tickets: $20 Suggested Donation (general seating, cash or PayPal); $25 Advance Donation secures Premium Seating (limit 30 per performance) and a $50 Advance Donation secures front-row seating and a chance to get pulled into the performance (limit 10 per performance). Visit https://www.thirdcitizentheatre.org/tickets. This is the premiere production of Shakespeare at the Willows, an annual outdoor summer Shakespeare series.
Peabody hostsDance Caliente
On Monday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. in the Sutton Room, Peabody Institute Library Summer Concert presents Dance Caliente! Raul Nieves and Eileen Herman-Haase share a compelling magnetism as master teachers, welcoming students of all ages and experience. Dance Caliente will do an interactive sampler of 4 to 5 dances (i.e. Waltz, Swing, Argentine Tango, Salsa, Foxtrot), with time in between for a short lesson on each dance. The lessons will be interactive and low-impact, tailored to seniors and beginners, and do not require a partner. You can sit back and watch Raul and Eileen, or get up and dance yourself ! Peabody Institute Library is located at 82 Main St., Peabody. Questions? 978-531.0100, or call Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17
Free tech industry training at NSCC
Earning industry certification can give you the edge up on your career. North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering a free Integrated Education & Training Information Technology program at their Adult Learning Center (ALC) on the Danvers Campus, starting Sept. 14. The program is open to students with or without a high school diploma. Courses include CyberSafe, CompTIA IT Fundamentals, Service Desk & Support Analyst, Microsoft Office Suite and more. In addition to the IT classes, students will work on HiSET high school diploma exam preparation and/or Accuplacer college placement exam preparation. The 20-week, free program runs from Sept. 14, to February 03, 2022, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Pre-registration is required. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2n47xv36 or call 978-236-1227 or email srandell@northshore.edu.
Northshoremen chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Mapping Marblehead: the 19th Century
MARBLEHEAD— The Marblehead Historical Commission is presenting a new, innovative, free exhibit at the Old Town House, 1 Market Square. Mapping Marblehead: the Nineteenth Century, continues presenting highlights of Marblehead’s history. The second in a series of three planned exhibits, the goal is making its story accessible to all with interactive maps and displays including interpretive panels, artifacts, and interactive maps illustrating its history from the War of 1812, through Grand Banks fishing, Abolitionism, the Underground Railroad, the Civil War, shoemaking, trains, yachting and tourism. Funded bythe Harold B. and Elizabeth L. Shattuck Memorial Trust, the exhibit runs through late October. Hours are Thursdays, 1 to 7 p.m., Fridays, 1 to 4 p.m., Saturdays, 10 to 4 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 4 p.m. All are welcome. Schools, and groups of all ages, are specially encouraged.
Diamond Awards inaugural
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce its inaugural Diamond Awards —a new initiative to recognize outstanding women in the region. Twenty women from across the North Shore will be selected as the 2021 Diamond Award honorees and recognized at a Power of Women breakfast in September at Kernwood Country Club in Salem as well as in the September issue of the Chamber’s new Impact Magazine. The Chamber is now accepting nominations for this new award, which celebrates women role models in business who demonstrate a commitment and passion for serving and mentoring others while leading with purpose, excelling in their careers, and making an impact. Selected by a panel of judges, the recipients, as well as being spotlighted in the September issue of Impact Magazine, will be honored at the Sept. 21st breakfast. To nominate a deserving woman for a 2021 Diamond Award, complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/diamond-award.
COVID-19 clinics slated
The Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC) is making both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available at the majority of its North Shore clinics. Both vaccines are available by appointment or walk-in at weekly clinics at Coolidge Hall in Topsfield from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays as well as at the Community House in Rockport from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. J& J vaccine may also become available at weekly clinics at Our Lady of Hope Parish in Ipswich on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m. The GCACC is also authorized by the MDPH to administer vaccines in public and targeted spaces such as businesses, schools, and houses of worship. Local organizations looking to partner with the GCACC can contact Hamilton Public Health Nurse Rachel Lee at 978-290-9618. For the latest updates, visit: https://capeannclinic.com/wp-login.php?redirect_to=https%3A%2F%2Fcapeannclinic.com%2Fwp-admin%2F&reauth=1
Film Tuesdaysset for noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
Open mic held on Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining dates: Sept. 22, and Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case iof bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.