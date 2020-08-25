Kids’ film classes at the Cabot
Filmmakers Collaborative has opened registration for its annual summer film school for children. Remaining classes for middle school students are two online and one in-person. classes and one in-person. Students will progress from script writing to storyboarding, character development and camera skills and will end the week producing their own short film. In person classes require social distancing and masks. Students in the online classes will still write, shoot, and edit their own films, but they will do so from their own home. The sixteen sessions include in person programs and online classes taught by professional filmmakers using professional equipment including Adobe Premiere Pro editing software. All final projects are eligible for submission into the Boston International Kids Film Festival, November 2020. FOr more information and registration, visit: filmmakerscollab.org. The Cabot Theatre is located at 286 Cabot St, Beverly. Questions? 978-927-3100.
ME & THEE’s virtual concerts
Marblehead’s me&thee coffeehouse celebrates its 51st anniversary by continuing a stellar lineup of virtual shows until it is safe to open its doors to the public. Marblehead’s own Hayley Reardon opens the fall season on Friday, Sept. 4, with a show that’s live on YouTube Live and Facebook. To reserve a ticket, email: info@meandthee.org. Sept. 11 marks the debut of TV and movie actor and gifted singer-songwriter, Jeff Daniels on the me&thee “stage.” A EMMY award winner, Jeff has starred in oustanding movies including Terms of Endearment, The Squid and the Whale, Pleasantville, Gettysburg, and Dumb and Dumber. Recently he was Atticus Finch on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. Tickets for Jeff’s show are available via Crowdcast on the Jeff Daniels concert page at www.meandthee.org. Crowdcast will send you a link to the show and remind you 10 minutes before showtime. Then, on Friday, Sept. 25, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans will perform via Crowdcast. For information and tickets, visit: www.meandthee.org. Questions? Contact us at: info@meandthee.org. me&thee is a volunteer, non-profit organization sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead located at 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
Tel Aviv’s street art scene
Between Tel Aviv and Jaffa where dusty streets are dotted with carpentries and garages, lies graffiti heaven. Join us on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. for a free Zoom tour of the color-filled alleys. We’ll explore visual dialogues on politics, temporary art, and Israeli society, and learn about the people behind the art. What motivates them and what are they trying to tell us –and why in the street? All are welcome. Register for your Zoom link at: LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Benefit tourneythis weekend
Timmy’s Angels — a non-profit organization that gives back to the Northshore community by providing food, coats, toys, blood drives, back to school supplies, and help to the homeless— has set a new date for its postponed Softball benefit tournament. The new date is Aug. 28 - 30, playing at 4 parks in Salem (Mack Park, Castle HIll, McGlew and Connors). The foundation is named in honor of Timothy Byrne, who was hit and killed by a car when he was 11 years old. Registration is $500 to $550 per team, or $125 if you’re signing up as a single player; 10C, 12C and 14B divisions. To register, please visit: www.salemwitchesyouthsoftball.com, visit out Facebook page, or call 617-708-2519.
Rolling Block Party set for Aug. 29
The Community House (TCH) in Hamilton will hold a “Rolling Block Party”—a socially distanced parade through the heart of Hamilton and Wenham — on Aug. 29, starting at 3 p.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. Sponsored by The Salem Five Charitable Foundation and Cole Landscaping, adults and children alike are invited to join in the music, movement, and more as it passes through neighborhoods in Hamilton and Wenham. Performances and appearances include Katie Clarke and guest stars from Stage 284; Music Man Brian Doser; Elsa and Kristoff from Frozen; Flounder from The Little Mermaid; Mary Poppins; Miss Essex County; Rep. Brad Hill; antique cars; fire trucks; local police, and more. A creative transformation of TCH’s traditional block party, this year safety is prioritized, and performers and participants are required to stay 6 to 8 feet apart. Registered participants can bike, hop, walk or ride the route. To reserve your spot, email: (gail@communityhouse.org). Please note: rain date is Aug. 30. Questions? www.communityhouse.org.
Peabody launches COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: 1) Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. 2) For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Outdoor Sunday services continue
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead has begun holding outdoor services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Live-streamed via Facebook, they are being held in the church parking lot. Please bring chairs and to position them at a safe distance on or around one of the painted dots on the parking lot; masks are required. Summer worship booklets are available; people are encouraged to take one and keep it to reuse. Sacraments are not yet being distributed, and hospitality is limited to distanced visiting after the service. Please park on Robert Road or Lafayette Street. Those with mobility issues may park in the back lot, with access via Robert Road. Please do not drive in from Lafayette Street. In case of rain, the service will be live-streamed from inside the church, which will not be open to the congregation. The church’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead/; for more information and updates, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org. St. Andrew’s is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead, near the Salem line.
Castle Hill hostslandscape tours
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, is once again holding garden and landscape tours on Saturday and Sunday and holiday Mondays). The socially distanced 45-minute tours of the ‘Historic Gardens of Castle Hill’ grounds, includes the Grand Allee, Italian Garden, and Rose Garden. Tickets are: members: $40/group; nonmembers: $50/group (Max 4 people/group). Also on tap, and by golf cart, ‘Highlights on the Hill,’ a 50 minute exploration of the landscape of Castle Hill, from the formal gardens to the barns to the end o the Grand Allee, covering the history of the design, architects, and changing landscape. Tickets are: members: $44/group; nonmembers: $55/group. max 6 people/group. Prices include parking and tickets must be booked as timed antry. Visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for tour start times. For details and reservations, visit: www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for details and to reserve a pass.
Stage 284 series'finale on Sept. 27
Stage 284, the theater company hosted The Community House in Hamilton, has one remaining online show on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. of its new Virtual Cabaret Series. Hosted by Artistic Director Katie Clarke and Stage 284 performer Cai Radleigh, the series celebrates a decade-plus of local musical theater showcasing crowd favorites from Stage 284’s most popular productions. Performers include Amanda Lane, James Thomas Turner III, Tom Richardson, Tom Kelleher, Amanda Maddox, Cai Radleigh, Katie Clarke, Jay Martel, Susan Martel, John Manning, Frederick Calcinari, Rebecca Axelrod, and more. Registration or tickets are not required. However, Stage 284 suggests a donation of $10 per person or $20 per household. All proceeds benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit: http://stage284.com/, or contact Katie Clarke, at katie@communityhouse.org.
COVID-19 storiesbeing collected
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Equine Exposet for Aug. 29
Due to COVID-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Red Cross critical blood drive
Blood supplies remain at a critical low and the American Red Cross is continuing its drive to expand opportunities for you to help save lives by helping to make it easier to give life-saving blood. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org to learn all about blood (Whole Blood, Power Blood, platelets and plasma) and more ways you can help make a difference by donating blood. Never donated blood before? Start by finding out if you’re eligible. You can also donate time as a Red Cross volunteer, donate money, or host a donation drive. Download the free blood donor app to hold the power to save lives in the palm of your hand. Text “BLOODAPP”to 90999 or download it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store.
Explore Essex National Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.