Contestants needed for Dating Game Live
Contestants are needed for the local return of the famed'70s favorite - The Dating Game. Folks at the Larcom Theatre, Beverly's historic venue at 13 Wallis St., will host The Dating Game Live, May 20, with real contestants for three episodes of the fun-loving game. One couple from each episode will receive a complimentary date on the North Shore. Those interested in being a contestant, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TSJFQJQ. For more information, contact info@thelarcom.org. Submissions close April 8 at 11:59 p.m.
Free acclaimed lecture at Gould Barn
The Topsfield Historical Society's monthly programs are held at the Gould Barn, an historic reproduction of an original town barn dating back to the 1700s. On Thursday, April 13, there will be a free program at 7:30 p.m. This is a repeat event by Topsfield resident Dave Read's acclaimed lecture on the famous 1917 harbor explosion in Halifax, Nova Scotia, to which Boston medical teams responded with great valor and dedication, resulting in binding that Canadian city closely to the Boston area. To this day, Boston receives a large tree during the Christmas season from the city of Halifax. The Gould Barn is located to the east just beyond Topsfield Common. Free parking is available.
Dance Week at Marblehead School of Ballet
The Marblehead School of Ballet, home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB) celebrates National Dance Week (April 14 -23) with special programming and offers as follows:
Sunday, April 16, 1 to 2 p.m. Spanish Dance Workshop - Salem native Carlos Fittante teaches Spanish Sevillanas Rocieras at the school and online, for students 12 to adult with/without experience. Castanets provided. Register asap at: at bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule.
Sunday, April 16, 2 to 4 p.m, Paris Opera Ballet, perform Signes (Swans) - on a large screen in the studio, followed by a discussion led by Shiff about this mesmerizing performance. Open to public; admission $10. Register asap at: bit.ly/MSBClassSchedule.
For more information, class schedule and information about lessons, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. The Marblehead School of Ballet studio is located at: 115 Pleasant St, Marblehead.
Violinist Robert Lehmann in Concert
The Center for Creative and Performing Arts, in conjunction with the Salem State music and dance department, present Concerted Contrasts featuring violinist Robert Lehmann, on Monday, March 27, at 7:30 p.m., an evening of chamber music filled with dazzling colors and textures, performed by a variety of instrumental combinations, featuring violinist Robert Lehmann. The concert takes place in the university’s Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave. Tickets are $15 general, $10 senior and free for students/under 18. Tickets will be available at the door or can be reserved by emailing tickets@salemstate.edu. This concert is also a “Salem Night” with Salem residents admitted free with ID.
Swampscott Library comedy night fundraiser
The Friends of the Swampscott Public Library's comedy night is Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m. upstairs at the library, featuring the Accidentally on Purpose Improv comedy troupe. Get set for some good laugh and support your local library while you're at it. Tickets are $35 on and include your choice of a glass of wine, beer, or a soft drink. Additional beverages and light refreshments will be available for purchase. Tickets are available through EventBrite, or via a check payable to the Friends of the Swampscott Library, P.O. Box 28, Swampscott, Mass 01907.
Call for Beverly Main Streets volunteers
It's officially Beverly Spring and Beverly Main Streets is planning a warm weather lineup of events that need you to help them happen. Community volunteers are the secret of success that will make Beverly's 20th anniversary Arts Fest and 10th anniversary Block Party block busters. Email becki@bevmain.org and we will send you info on volunteer opportunities this spring.
'Plaza Suite' on stage in Marblehead
Marblehead Little Theatre’s production of Neil Simon's hilarious Broadway hit "Plaza Suite" runs March 24 through April 2 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School Street, Marblehead. Follow three couples successively occupying a suite at NYC's Plaza Hotel. In three acts, Simon serves up glimpses into three wildly different relationships, complete with romance, tension, and zany humor. Though set in 1968, it resonates as brilliantly as ever. Produced by Emily Black and directed by Steve Black with associate director Katie Meuse, the play runs March 24 through April 2 at Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School Street, Marblehead. Tickets can be purchased at mltlive.org.
Shakespeare at Peabody Library
Professor Theo Theoharis is back at Peabody Institute Library at 82 Main St. in Peabody presenting a six-week lecture series on two Shakespeare plays. The class will run for six Wednesdays in April and May, starting on April 12 at 11 a.m., in the Sutton Room. Professor Theoharis is a faculty member in the Comparative Literature department at Harvard College, and has led many classes and discussions at the Peabody Library, including a series last spring on our community read. Participants can pick up books at any Peabody Library location, starting on March 20. Registration required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/theo-theoharis-lecture-series-shakespeare/
Art exhibit at Cloister Gallery
The Cloister Gallery will feature a new show entitled “Welcome Spring!" with works by members of the Swampscott Art Association through Sunday, April 30. The Cloister Gallery at St. Andrew’s Church is located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. The Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sundays, 11 a.m. to noon. Ring the doorbell at the back door for admittance. The gallery is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Student photography on exhibit
The Marblehead Art Association, 8 Hooper St. Marblehead, will host "Behind the Student's Lens Photography Exhibition" through April 16. It's an exciting way to showcase the work of 35 local student photographers. Hunt’s Photo & Video is the sponsor for this exhibit and donated all of the printing of images. The event is free and open to all.