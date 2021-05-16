Zoom dance classes begin
Join Peabody Institute Library and New England Ballet Theatre on Zoom for fun and laid-back classes in ballet and contemporary dance. Join one or all of 4 drop-in classes structured so all levels of dancers, from beginner to advanced, adults, teens, and tweens can join in. Classes will alternate between ballet and contemporary dance, and take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays May 20, and June 3 and 17. Advance registration is required for each class, to receive Zoom link confirmation. Your teacher, seasoned professional dancer Martin Skocelas-Hunter, primarily focuses on the Cecchetti Ballet syllabus. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org
GAR veteran's'unending war'
Marblehead is home to Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) post #82, the John R. Goodwin post, in honor of the first Marbleheader to perish in the Civil War. Beyond the events and battles, the affects of war on the soldiers after it was “over” is rarely discussed. Join us on Zoom on May 25, at 7 p.m. as the Marblehead Museum book club reads and discusses ‘Marching Home, Union Veterans and Their Unending Civil War,’ by Brian Mathew Jordan. Delve into experiences of those captured in notorious Confederate jails; those who lost limbs and adapted, or were unable to, and those who organized to help fellow veterans survive the aftermath of a war that divided the nation. This fascinating read provides insights into the “after” of the Civil War’s Union veterans. To register, please visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Human Rights Awards May 25
On Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Essex Museum and Voices Against Injustice will co-host the 2021 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice and Rising Leader Awards, honoring Cosecha Massachusetts for their courage and leadership in the immigrant rights movement and for their response to the pandemic. Also honored will be student leaders who are raising their voices against injustice and making a difference in the community. Learn more at: voicesagainstinjustice.org, and save the date for this important occasion: watch here for more details.
Meet Bonnie & Clyde
Historian Chris Daley drove over 4,000 miles in search of the real Bonnie and Clyde - join him as he takes you along for the ride on Tuesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m.. This 90-minute lecture, hosted on Zoom, shows you through period photographs and movies plus modern photographs and video shot by myself Daley himself as he traveled through Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Meet the Dust Bowl Romeo and Juliet, and characters like L.J. “Boots” Hinton, son of lawman Ted Hinton - a member of the posse that took them down in 1934. Hosted on Zoom, the event, half travelogue, half history, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required on the Events Calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
Virtual meditation class starting
Hamilton-Wenham Library is hosting a free Teen and Adult Virtual Meditation Class on Webinar on Tuesday, May 18, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to cultivate self-love, self-worth, confidence, compassion, focus, concentration, reduce stress and anxiety, and help with navigating difficult emotions and change. Amy Rutledge is a Certified Meditation Guide through the Nalanda Institute in association with The Path in NYC. The 30 minute class includes an intro, guided practice, and Q&A. All levels and beginners welcome! The webinar will be recorded and the recording will be available for one month to all who register for the class.
Evolution of the Black Vote
On May 28, Salem United, Inc., and its president, Doreen Wade, will open a cultural exhibition at Salem’s Hamilton Hall showcasing over 20 paintings, displays and banners. Titled "Unmasking & Evolution of Negro Election Day and The Black Vote," the exhibition runs through Aug. 29. Learn about “Black Picnic Day,” how black self-governing started with West African slaves, and how white America used voting suppression to constrain elections. Meet the first Black King/Governor in Massachusetts in 1740, and others who earned the title. Founded in 2015 by three Black women, Lorraine and Doreen Wade and Su Almeida, Salem United’s mission is to preserve black history. This is the first exhibition for Wade, whose New England roots go back to the 1600s. The schedule is: Friday, May 28: 4 —7 p.m., May 29: 10 a.m. to noon, 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 30: 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 3 to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit: SalemUnitedInc.org and HamiltonHall.org.
Salem updates COVID testing
Salem continues to host two free COVID-19 testing locations through the state’s Stop the Spread program, a walk-up site downtown and a drive-through at Salem High School, and encourages residents and those who work in Salem to get tested regularly. Please note the following changes regarding testing: For the week of May 17th the downtown testing site normally held at Old Town Hall will relocate to the first-floor meeting room in City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St. Testing will take place Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. On May 24, the downtown testing location will return to Old Town Hall at its regular hours. Please follow signage posted in City Hall Annex and wear a mask inside the building. The Stop the Spread testing program has been extended until Sept. 30. Testing at both locations is expected to continue through that date; any changes will be posted on www.salem.com.
Pentecost Sunday organ recital set
St. John the Baptist Organ Society will present a 150th anniversary concert, "Come, Holy Spirit, Our Souls Inspire," on Pentecost Sunday at 3 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 17 Chestnut St, Peabody. Jeremy S. Bruns , associate organist & choirmaster of The Church of the Advent, Boston, will present a varied program of classical organ works, featuring French and German organists/composers including Johann Sebastian Bach as well as several choral preludes on Gregorian Chant themes by Jeanne Marie-Madeleine Demessieux including a setting of the Pentecost chant, "Veni, Creator Spiritus." The concert will be performed on the historic Hook & Hastings Organ, Opus 937 (1879). Registration is required at www.stjohnspeabody.org. Free will donations appreciated. Handicap accessible.
Jubilate Choir performs Bach
Jubilate, chamber choir in residence at the Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead, presents “Bach and Friends Celebrate Easter,” Sunday, May 23, at 7 p.m. The concert will be in the church, with limited attendance, and will also be streamed live online. Based on a hymn by Martin Luther, the cantata is a relatively short chorale with three ensemble movements, two solos, and two duets. Twenty-four seats are available for in-person attendance; the concert will also be live-streamed at the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead. To reserve a seat, follow the link at the church’s website, www.standrewsmhd.org. In person tickets are $20 at the door. Online viewers may donate at: www.standrewsmhd.ord/howtogive.html. More monthly concerts are planned; proceeds support a planned choral residency at Lichfield Cathedral in England in 2022. For more information, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org.
Gordon Collegecalls for artists
The art department at Gordon College in Wenham is planning a gallery exhibit — ‘Squish Fold Twist’ — for the fall, and issuing an open call to the community for submissions. Inviting local artists to engage in this joyful creative practice, the planners are looking for sculptural ceramic work that explores the weird, the wild and the whimsical. Clay as the chosen medium encourages whimsy: the organic nature of the material and its workings naturally leads to a playful artistic process. Submissions are due by June 27, and the exhibition will be on display from Aug. 28 to Oct. 8. The open call will be co-curated by Justin Kedl and Bruce Herman. Visit www.gordon.edu/squishfoldtwist for submission details.
Ballet’s summerauction begins
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its online summer auction to support the performing arts on the North Shore. The nonprofit dance company seeks donations of gift cards and certificates for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services, sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and more. Volunteers are also needed to contribute their time or talent. Call 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for opportunities to help with the auction or dance company. The auction’s website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 25. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Pork roast dinner slated
Pick up in microwaveable container Saturday, May 22, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 3 p.m. Menu features roast pork, vegetable, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Cost is $7, limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office 978-922-5722 or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Wednesday, May 18, Building is handicap accessible.
Bohjalian, Barryconversation
On May 19 at 7 p.m., bestselling author Chris Bohjalian celebrates the launch of his latest book, "Hour of the Witch," on Zoom with bestselling author and pillar of Salem Lit Fest, Brunonia Barry. Returning to his New England roots, Bohjalian explores a fascination with the Puritans that began as an undergraduate at Amherst. Poring over primary sources dating back to the 17th century, from the very divorce petition citing domestic abuse on which the story is based, to early court records documenting the history of divorce in the colonies. Signed copies of the book will be available with a donation to the Salem Lit Fest. Cost of event is $20: $5 extra with signed book. Register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehw9p6ura0718aaf&oseq=&c=&ch=. Zoom link will be sent 20 minutes before event.
Virtual concert series
The Peabody Institute Library’s free Spring 21 Concert Series are virtual this year. Audience members can sign up on our calendar to receive a Zoom link in their email. The series is brought to you by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation, and the remaining schedule is as follows: Monday, May 17: Latinx duo Sol y Canto, Brian and Rosi Amador, award winning Pan-Latin ensemble play Pan-Latin music for all ages: For more information, contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Brown Bag Lunch June 3
The Ipswich Museum invites you to join Roland Arguin, amateur archeologist, on Monday, June 3, at noon as he shares interesting objects found on his journeys around the North Shore. The event will be held in a tent outside the Heard House, 54 S Main St, Ipswich. Feel free to bring your own brown bag lunch and refreshments, Members are free, non-members pay $5. Masks are required. Please RSVP to office@ipswichmuseum.org.
.
Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship
PEABODY— The Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship Committee of the Captain Samuel Brown School, Peabody is offering a $500 scholarship. Applicants must be graduates of the Samuel Brown School and have completed their first year of college. Students should complete the application form with the following materials: 1) Academic grade reports or transcripts from your college, 2) Most recent financial statement from your college. Applications may be found at peabody.k12.ma.us/schools/brown-elementary . Winners will receive their awards at the Fifth Grade Moving-On Ceremony in June. A letter will be sent with the date and details. Application deadline is May 28, 2021. Mail all materials to: Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship Committee, Captain Samuel Brown School, 150 Lynn St., Peabody, MA 01960.