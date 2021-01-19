Online sales workshop
As part of its New Year: New Business series, the Peabody Institute Library is collaborating with SCORE Boston to present “Sell Better to Grow Your Business,” an online workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. This workshop is designed to help small-business owners to define their market, develop their marketing and sales messages, prospect for qualified customers, and develop a system to reach their sales goals. SCORE Boston mentors Dick Rossman and Beverly Gottlieb will run the workshop. Gottlieb is a certified public accountant with experience working with start-ups. Rossman holds leadership positions in the commercial printing and software industries and has marketing and sales consulting experience. Registration is required at https://boston.score.org/small-business-workshops-0.
‘Space Torah’ screening
The Lappin Foundation has organized a free virtual community screening of “Space Torah,” a journey into space with NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman and the Torah that traveled with him, on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Rachel Raz, the film’s executive producer, and Hoffman will lead a Q&A session after the screening. The film is appropriate for children ages 9 and older. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Architectural history
Historian Judy Anderson will lead a four-part virtual series in February on the architectural history of Marblehead. The weekly program will cover from the town’s founding in 1629 to the post-war development era of 1976. Learn how to identify major defining elements of each architectural time period and style, and how economic conditions and national events impacted the town’s built environment. The series will be held via Zoom on Wednesdays, Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Cost is $50 for Marblehead Museum members, $60 for nonmembers. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
Workforce training
North Shore Community College will hold a free information session on its IT and computer applications training course at 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, via Facebook Live. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/y6a5et9f. For more information, call 978-236-1200 or email professional@northshore.edu.
Tu B’Shevat Storytime
Children, parents, grandparents and caregivers are invited to celebrate Tu B’Shevat, the birthday of the trees, with stories read by Deborah Coltin, executive director of Lappin Foundation, and songs with cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. through this free virtual event. The program is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link.
Remembrance Day on Jan. 27
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join for “Human Connections in a Disconnected Universe,” a three-generation family presentation featuring Judith H. Sherman, author, poet and Holocaust survivor. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Children's roomby appointment
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: The Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Rekindle Shabbat
Rekindle Shabbat makes it easy, affordable and convenient to experience Shabbat with family at home, providing Jewish and interfaith families all they need, free of charge, including fully cooked traditional Sabbath meals, three times a year. More than 1,500 Jewish and interfaith families across the North Shore have participated in since 1997, and registration is now open for the 2021 season. Families new to the program receive a free, fully-stocked Shabbat kit including candles, candlesticks, a tzedakah box, wine cup, challah cover and more. Rekindle Shabbat dinners will be held on March 5, and May 14, free to all families with children, teens and younger, who live in or are affiliated with Jewish organizations in the Lappin Foundation’s service area. To register, visit LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute:
Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media.
For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
New job workshop
The Peabody Institute Library is offering a four-part workshop series titled “New Year: New Job” with career counselor Lindsay Laguna, assistant director of the Career Education Center at Simmons University. The workshops take place via Zoom on Wednesdays in January. Patrons can sign up for one or as many as they wish.
Interviewing, Jan. 20, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/job-interview-worskshop-with-lindsay-laguna/
Salary Negotiating, Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m. https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/salary-negotiating-workshop-with-lindsay-laguna/