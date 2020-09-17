Hamilton-Wenham Library line-up
Hamilton-Wenham Public Library has planned the following schedule, modified to keep things safe as we gradually and cautiously transition out of the pandemic. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m. — An Evening on Zoom with Author Erica Ferencik discussing her new novel "Into the Jungle" and research on the Amazon, the basis for this true story. An Oprah author, her work has appeared on multiple national media platforms. RSVP on the Library’s events calendar or email kbutler@hwlibrary.org.
Saturday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Grab ‘n’Go Book Sale, in parking lot, 14 Union St. $5 a bag - no handling the books! Exact change required, or PayPal. Rain Date: Oct. 3.
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m.,— Meal in a Mug Cooking Workshop, with Julie Manning teaches you how to perfect pepperoni pizza in a microwave. Ages 11+. RSVP via our online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m.— Cooking with Chocolate Sweet & Savory, online via Zoom, with chef Liz Barbour of The Creative Feast. Two delicious demonstrations for ages 15+. RSVP via our online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m., — Meal in a Mug Cooking Workshop: Peanut Butter Mug Cake with Julie Manning of Simply Focused Coaching. Microwave magic for ages 11+. RSVP via our online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.
Thursday, Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. —Meal in a Mug Cooking Workshop with Julie Manning of Simply Focused demonstrating lasagna in a mug for ages 11+. RSVP via online calendar or email: kclaire@hwlibrary.org.
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is located at 14 Union St. S. Hamilton. Questions? Call 978-468-5577 or visit hwlibrary.org.
Haunted tour ofOld Burial Hill
This October, the Marblehead Museum is hosting several Haunted Walking Tours of Old Burial Hill with a costumed interpreter. Marblehead was home to Wilmot Redd, a woman convicted and hanged during the infamous Salem witch trials, and is remembered by a marker near where her home stood. She is just one historical casualty you’ll learn about, including Wizard Diamond, the Screeching Lady of Lovis Cove, and more! Tours will be held Oct. 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so reserve your tickets asap ($15/members and $20/future members) at: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/
Social Media, circa Revolutionary America
The power of the press has shaped political ideology for centuries, including the American Revolution, when printers used their trade to directly shape ideology and the concept of mass mobilization. On Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., presents Joseph Adelman, Ph.D. via Zoom, discussing “Revolutionary Networks,” his book which explores how printers balanced their own political beliefs and interests alongside the commercial interests of their businesses, and how they all contributed to the the birth of the United States. Adelman, Ph.D. is an associate professor of History at Framingham State University, earned his B.A. and M.A. from Harvard University, his Ph.D. from John’s Hopkins University, and won the 2011 Rita Lloyd Moroney Junior Prize for Scholarship in Postal History from the U.S. Postal Service for his article, “A Constitutional Conveyance of Intelligence, Public and Private.” Cost is $10 members, $15 future members. Register at www.marbleheadmuseum.org. Questions? 781-631-1768.
Legacy of Ted Williams Oct. 8
The story of Ted Williams is a complex one. More than just a baseball player, he was and still is a New England treasure. He had a singular goal, to be the greatest hitter of all-time and he achieved that mantra as he is considered the greatest hitter of the live-ball era (post-1920). Anthony Guerriero, formerly of Salem State’s History Department, will paint a portrait of one of the most storied lives in the history of the Boston Red Sox in a virtual program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers and hosted on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org A link with instructions for logging in will be sent to you two days before the program.
Camping on the Grand Allée
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich welcomes you to a once-in-a-lifetime experience this Fall, camping on the Grand Allée, the central landscape feature on this National Historic Landmark. Enjoy s’mores around a campfire at base camp (aka the Casino Complex), sleeping under the stars, and waking to magnificent estate and ocean views. Bathroom facilities at the Casino Complex are available. Space is limited to 8 families per night., Fridays, Sept.18 and 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23; Saturdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 17, and 24; and Sunday, Oct. 11. Check-in 5pm – 6 p.m. and check-out by 9 a.m. the next morning. Trustees member family: $88. Nonmember family: $110. Advanced reservations required at www.thetrustees.org/castlehill.
Opioid screening available
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, North Shore Medical Center (NSMC) will join a virtual town hall event supporting Massachusetts Opioid Screening and Awareness Day. Free and open to all to learn from experts about opioid misuse and treatment, the online screenings are educational, not diagnostic, but offer free, anonymous, online screening for yourself or a loved one, as well as referral information to local treatment resources, and a hotline (800-327-5050). With extensive experience in behavioral health care and outpatient services for those struggling with substance use, NSMC is patient-centered and welcomes patients in any stage. For more information and to participate, visit: opioidscreening.org.