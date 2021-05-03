May Day event planned for May 7
May Day, the Phoenix School’s annual celebration of spring, will take place on Friday, May 7, starting at 8:30 a.m., with traditional old English song and dance lasting about 45 minutes, at Mack Park, 31 Grove St., Salem. Please bring a folding chair if you prefer to sit. There is plenty of room for a crowd to be safely physically distanced.
Art in the Park coming soon
Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly, will be the setting for “Hyper Stripers”— this year’s "Art in the Park." Local artists and makers have painted and decorated large fish-shaped profiles that will be displayed outside at the outdoor event at Hale Farm and auctioned online. The artwork will be arranged for viewing on the lawn behind Hale Farm’s historic house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8, 9 and 15. The artwork will be arranged on the lawn behind the historic house, so visitors can walk through and place bids via phone. New this year: a special children’s artwork display, “School of Minnows." On May 8 and 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. a local brewery will be selling beer and food. Capacity is limited, masks are required, bring your ID if you plan to drink. Contact Heather Wolsey, Beverly Main Streets, https://www.bevmain.org/artinthepark2021/
Spring virtual concert series
The Peabody Institute Library’s free Spring 21 Concert Series are virtual this year, the first starting May 12, at 7 p.m. Audience members can sign up on the library's calendar to receive a Zoom link in their email. The series is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation, and the schedule is as follows: Wednesday, May 12: Singer/Songwriter Stephanie James, a gifted Peabody resident with an evocative, fresh approach to pop music and a “soulful” voice. Monday, May 17: Latinx duo Sol y Canto, Brian and Rosi Amador, award winning Pan-Latin ensemble play Pan-Latin music for all ages: Monday, June 7, Irish Harpist Áine Minogue will celebrate the beauty and joys of summer with unusual and haunting selections from the Celtic wheel: Wednesday, June 16, Encore show with Stephanie James: Monday, June 21, Ballroom and Latin dance duo Dance Caliente Raul Nieves and Eileen Herman-Haase, who share a compelling magnetism as master teachers, choreographers, and performers, will perform 4-5 various dances. For more information, contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Brown bag lunch held on June 3
IPSWICH— The Ipswich Museum invites you to join Roland Arguin, amateur archeologist, on Monday, June 3, at noon as he shares interesting objects found on his journeys around the North Shore. The event will be held in a tent outside the Heard House, 54 S Main St, Ipswich. Feel free to bring your own brown bag lunch and refreshments, Members are free, non-members pay $5. Masks are required. Please RSVP to office@ipswichmuseum.org.
Salem’s July 4th fireworks canceled
Based on the state’s recently announced crowd restrictions and after discussions with the National Park Service – which hosts Salem’s annual July 4th celebration – the City of Salem’s traditional July 4th celebration of fireworks and concert has been canceled. Instead, this year a special celebratory fireworks display is tentatively planned for Heritage Days in August. The city invites residents to celebrate July 4th by hanging an American flag from their home, decorating their home or business, and sharing images of their personal celebration on social media with the hashtag #SalemCelebratesJuly4th.
DAV set tomeet May 15
The E.F. Gilmore Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet on Saturday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m. on the first floor of the Swampscott VFW Post, 8 Pine St., Swampscott. Social distancing and masks will be required. All veterans who is interested learning about services and programs the DAV offers are welcome. A complimentary breakfast will be served, election for officers will be held, and Senator Brendan Crighton will be our special guest, a Q&A will follow. A complimentary breakfast will be served. A Zoom link will also be available Please contact Sr Vice Commander Jeffrey Blonder by May 13th at e_f_gilmore_dav_chapter64@yahoo.com or 617-967-6892 to RSVP or for the Zoom information.
Plant sale at Glen Magna Farms
The Danvers Historical Society’s 2021 plant sale will take place for two days only, Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Glen Magna Farms parking lot at 29 Ingersoll St. in Danvers. Its theme, “Back to Nature” celebrates nature by offering many drought tolerant, low maintenance plants. Most are native to North America and help support local wildlife by providing food and shelter to pollinators and song birds. Native plants are not only lower maintenance and good for wildlife, but celebrate our collective New England herritage. For a limited time, we’ll also offer heirloom and field dug perennials from Glen Magna Farms gardens, which will be open for inspirational strolling. Masks and social distancing are required, and no cash will be accepted this year. Merchandise will stay in parking lot.
Human rightsbook group meets
Hamilton-Wenham Human Rights Family Book Club meets online Saturday, May 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. to discuss ‘Juneteenth for Mazie’ by Floyd Cooper (also instantly available via Hoopla) and ‘The Undefeated’ by Kwame Alexander. For registration/RSVP, visit: hwlibrary.org/events. This group meets monthly to discuss books and focus on personal and community actions that we can take locally in response to the ideas we discuss. All are welcome to join, contribute, or just listen. Questions? Contact Tinamarie Sheckells at tinamariesheckells@gmail.com.
Henna Tattooing workshops slated
Hamilton-Wenham Library invites teens and adults to learn all about Henna Tattooing Alchemy, online, in a 2-part workshop. Part 1: is Wednesday, May 12, and part 2 is Thursday May 13, both run from 7 to 7:45 p.m. Learn the history of henna, how to prepare it, and tips for DIY henna tattooing. Pre-registration is required on our website hwlibrary.org/events or by calling 978-468-5577.
Virtual meditation class set for May 18
Hamilton-Wenham Library is hosting a free Teen and Adult Virtual Meditation Class on Webinar on Tuesday, May 18, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to cultivate self-love, self-worth, confidence, compassion, focus, concentration, reduce stress and anxiety, and help with navigating difficult emotions and change. Amy Rutledge is a Certified Meditation Guide through the Nalanda Institute in association with The Path in NYC. The 30 minute class includes an intro, guided practice, and Q&A. All levels and beginners welcome! The webinar will be recorded and the recording will be available for one month to all who register for the class.