Tel Aviv’s street art scene
Between Tel Aviv and Jaffa where dusty streets are dotted with carpentries and garages, lies graffiti heaven. Join us on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 7:30 p.m. for a free Zoom tour of the color-filled alleys. We’ll explore visual dialogues on politics, temporary art, and Israeli society, and learn about the people behind the art. What motivates them and what are they trying to tell us –and why in the street? All are welcome. Register for your Zoom link at: LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Film on dissentto be shown
Dream Catcher Films Entertainment, Inc. of Ipswich, in conjunction with the Ipswich Museum will screen a documentary under the stars Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. on the museum grounds. "Finding Our Voices: Stories of American Dissent," was produced in 2008, but organizers believe it is pertinent now, given the current events. The film examines dissent against the invasion of Iraq through the actions of courageous Americans. It chronicles Adele Welty who lost her son, a firefighter on 9/11/01, people like Brady Kiesling, who resigned from the State Department after 20 years when the Bush Administration abandoned diplomacy. And soldiers like Sgt. Camilo Mejia, who was court martialed for refusing to return to Iraq and torture prisoners. From grandmothers to legislators, soldiers to musicians these activists for non-violence shared a different way of being American. The film will be screened outdoors on the lawn, and be followed by a Q&A with Co-Director/Writer Vicki Hughes. Please bring your own seating. Tickets are $25/family or $10/single and must be reserved at: https://store.ipswichmuseum.org/dir/product-category/tickets/ or call 978-356-2811, educator@ipswichmuseum.org. The museum is located at 54 South Main St. For a trailer and more information, visit: www.greenboxfilm.com/
Church yard sale Aug. 29
On Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Our Lady of Fatima Church in Peabody is holding a Yard Sale, outside in the parking lot for safer shopping. Check out the home furnishings, wall hangings, furniture, lamps, kitchenware, clothing, games, and much more, all easily displayed. The church is located at 50 Walsh Avenue in Peabody, and the event will follow COVID restrictions –6 foot distancing, masks required and worn at all time, limited to 50 people at one time. No food will be served.
Benefit tourneyset for Salem
Timmy’s Angels — a non-profit organization that gives back to the Northshore community by providing food, coats, toys, blood drives, back to school supplies, and help to the homeless— has set a new date for its postponed Softball benefit tournament. The new date is Aug. 28 - 30, playing at 4 parks in Salem (Mack Park, Castle HIll, McGlew and Connors). The foundation is named in honor of Timothy Byrne, who was hit and killed by a car when he was 11 years old. Registration is $500 to $550 per team, or $125 if you’re signing up as a single player; 10C, 12C and 14B divisions. To register, please visit: www.salemwitchesyouthsoftball.com, visit out Facebook page, or call 617-708-2519.
500 years of hurricanes
What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book "A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes". Dolin, a Marblehead resident, covers this fascinating history from the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a Ph.D. in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T., and is the author of numerous books including "Black Flags, Blue Waters," "Brilliant Beacons," "Leviathan," and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org.
Show returns in Marblehead
Following their successful outdoor concert at St. Andrew’s in July, local vocalists Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold will perform again at St. Andrew’s in Marblehead on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Accompanied on piano by Mary Jodice, Director of Music at St. Andrew’s, their concert — “Street of Dreams”—is filled with popular favorites and part of the church’s Summer Music on the Hill series. Please bring your own chairs to the church parking lot which will have markers indicating safe placement. Masks are required. Social distancing will be strictly observed with no more than a maximum of 50, reservations are required by email to Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. A goodwill offering of $25 is requested, payable at the event by check or cash. If paying cash, please make every attempt to have the exact amount. Proceeds benefit the music program at the Church of St. Andrew. Updates on space availability will be posted at the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead.
The Church of St. Andrew (www.standrewsmhd.org) is at 135 Lafayette Street (Route 114), on the Marblehead-Salem line. Because the parking lot will be used for the concert, please park on Lafayette Street or on Robert Road.
Curator hostswalking tour
"England Meets Italy" on Thursday, Sept. 17, in a special grounds tour of Castle Hill with Curator Susan Hill Dolan exploring the European-inspired architecture designed for the Cranes’ Country Place Era estate, "The Country Place Era Architecture at Castle Hill." The tour runs from 5 to 6 p.m., and comfortable walking shoes and insect repellant are recommended. Face masks are required. Space is limited to 9 participants to ensure distancing. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich. For tickets Trusree member: $12. Nonmember: $20) and more information, visit www.thetrustees.org/castlehill
Rosh Hashanah puppet show
Children of all ages are invited to help familiar fairy tale characters figure out what they need to celebrate Rosh Hashanah by going on a scavenger in your home. Join puppeteer Anna Sobel on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. for an entertaining interactive Rosh Hashanah adventure. Register for your Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Hazardous waste collection Sept. 12
The City of Salem will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection day on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., Salem, The event is open to Salem and Beverly residents. Residents of other communities may attend from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, and should call 978-741-1800 for pricing. The Cost per car is $20, (cash only) and proof of residency is required. No commercial vehucles are allowed. Salem and Beverly residents can drop off items such as motor oil, chemicals, pesticides, car batteries, propane cylinders, and paint. Please note: Tires and Latex paint will not be accepted. Pandemic protocols will be strictly enforced: waste will only be accepted from pickup truck beds, trunks, and the back of SUVs (waste will not be removed from the interior of vehicles or handed to staff from residents) Containers will not be returned. Residents who attempt to exit cars will be asked to leave. Masks are required. For a complete list of acceptable items, call 978-741-1800 or visit: http://www.salem.com/health/pages/household-hazardous-waste.
Meals-On-Wheels needs drivers
SeniorCare Inc. “Meals on Wheels”program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. If you can, please call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Book Club gathers on Zoom, Sept. 9
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library’s Wednesday Night Book Club, ‘Nothing to See Here,’ gathers on Zoom on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. Join Dede and others to discuss this contemporary fiction with a twist. This book is available in hardcover, and in ebook and eaudio from Overdrive. For hardcover titles in stock, call 978-468-5577. To RSVP for a Zoom invite, email Dede at: mcmanus.deirdre@gmail.com.
‘The Keeper of Lost Things,’ discussed on Zoom, Sept. 15
‘The Keeper of Lost Things’ will be the contemporary fiction title up for discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. with Hamilton-Wenham Library’s Head of Circulation, Amy, leading the group on Zoom. This book is available in hardcover, and book on CD, and in ebook and eaudio from. For hardcover titles in stock, call 978-468-5577 or email Amy adziewit@hwlibrary.org. RSVP to Amy for an invite to the Zoom meeting: adziewit@hwlibrary.org
Hamilton-Wenham’Rolling Block Party,’ Aug. 29
The Community House (TCH) in Hamilton will hold a “Rolling Block Party”—a socially distanced parade through the heart of Hamilton and Wenham — on Aug. 29, starting at 3 p.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School. Sponsored by The Salem Five Charitable Foundation and Cole Landscaping, adults and children alike are invited to join in the music, movement, and more as it passes through neighborhoods in Hamilton and Wenham. Performances and appearances include Katie Clarke and guest stars from Stage 284; Music Man Brian Doser; Elsa and Kristoff from Frozen; Flounder from The Little Mermaid; Mary Poppins; Miss Essex County; Rep. Brad Hill; antique cars; fire trucks; local police, and more. A creative transformation of TCH’s traditional block party, this year safety is prioritized, and performers and participants are required to stay 6 to 8 feet apart. Registered participants can bike, hop, walk or ride the route. To reserve your spot, email: (gail@communityhouse.org). Please note: rain date is Aug. 30. Questions? www.communityhouse.org.
Equine Expo rescheduled for Aug. 29
Due to COVID-19 and the current recommendations by the CDC, the Equine Expo will be postponed until Aug. 29. If you need to reach ECTA, email office@ectaonline.org.
Beverly Bootstraps’ Drive Thru Food Drive, Sept. 12
With the pandemic continuing, Beverly Bootstraps will hold another Drive Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept.12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The need for food assistance is still great with unemployment effecting so many. To donate, enter the Beverly Bootstraps parking lot through the Wallis Street entrance. With curbside drop off, you just pull up and pop your trunk. Staff will get your food out for you. The most needed food items are: Peanut Butter, Tuna, Canned chicken, Soup, Pasta, Sauce, Rice, Canned veggies, Canned beans, Mac and cheese, Canned fruit, Cereal, Kids snacks (individual packs). Unable to attend? Visit BeverlyBootstraps.org, for other ways to donate.
Northshore U.U. Church in Danvers welcomes new minister
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers welcomes Reverend Carol Strecker to NSUU from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Milford, NH, where she srved as Interim Minister. A 1980 graduate of Albion College in Albion, Missouri with a BA in Psychology and Boston University in 1989 with an MSW, Carol has been a Coordinator/Caseworker at the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston; Adolescent Project Coordinator - Massachusetts Committee for Children and Youth in Boston; Treatment Coordinator at the Germaine Lawrence School in Arlington and a Social Worker in the Boston Refugee Immigration Ministry, and attended Episcopal Divinity School in 1999. To access virtual Zoom services, email: nsuu@verizon.net.
ME & THEE’s September Virtual Concerts
Marblehead’s me&thee coffeehouse celebrates its 51st anniversary by continuing a stellar lineup of virtual shows until it is safe to open its doors to the public. Marblehead’s own Hayley Reardon opens the fall season on Friday, Sept. 4, with a show that’s live on YouTube Live and Facebook. To reserve a ticket, email: info@meandthee.org. Sept. 11 marks the debut of TV and movie actor and gifted singer-songwriter, Jeff Daniels on the me&thee “stage.” An EMMY award winner, Jeff has starred in oustanding movies including Terms of Endearment, The Squid and the Whale, Pleasantville, Gettysburg, and Dumb and Dumber. Recently he was Atticus Finch on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. Tickets for Jeff’s show are available via Crowdcast on the Jeff Daniels concert page at www.meandthee.org. Crowdcast will send you a link to the show and remind you 10 minutes before showtime. Then, on Friday, Sept. 25, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans will perform via Crowdcast. For information and tickets, visit: www.meandthee.org. Questions? Contact us at: info@meandthee.org. me&thee is a volunteer, non-profit organization sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead located at 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
At the Montserrat Galleries
Beverly’s Montserrat, Schlosberg, and Frame 301 Galleries —awarded Readers Choice Winner for BONS 2020—are once again open to the public! Visitors must first complete an online health, safety, and tracking screener and upon arrival check in with security, maintain social distancing, refrain from touching works, and apply hand sanitizer before entering any space. The Montserrat, Schlosberg is located at 23 Essex Ave., in Beverly, and the Frame 301 Gallery is located at 301 Cabot St., in Beverly, and is outdoors so does not require check-in. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, at noon. To download a free security evaluation, visit: www.trustwave.com.
Torigian Scholarship Golf Classic raffle
Add this to the list of positive changes to the Torigian Scholarship Golf Classic! PACC and Rotary Club of Peabody are opening up the raffle ticket purchase ahead of time, online for the community. 100% of your ticket purchase goes toward scholarship funds for high school seniors graduating in 2021. Do good and win a prize valued $100 -$250! Ticket prices are $20 each; 3 for $50. Names will be entered and drawn randomly on Aug. 20th. Winners will be notified on Aug. 20. You needn’t be present to win.Prizes to date include: Rumson Rum Gift Basket, Overnight Stay at Springhill Suites by Marriott Boston-Peabody, Overnight Stay at Salem Waterfront, Shine Jewelry Custom Made Bracelet + $50 Holden Oil/Gas/Store Gift Cards, Lyon Waugh Auto Group BMW Scooter, Golf Wedges donated by PACC/Rotary Club of Peabody, Golf Driver donated by PACC/Rotary Club of Peabody, Summer Breezy Booze Basket donated by North Shore Bank, Scratch Ticket Frame donated by North Shore Bank
10 Buckets of Balls for Sun ‘n Air in Danvers (Cherry Farm Creamery) from Rousselot Peabody, Restaurant Gift Cards....Breaking Grounds, Santoro’s, Brother’s Deli.
Peabody launches COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: 1) Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. 2) For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Church of St. Andrew now holding outdoor Sunday services
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead has begun holding outdoor services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Live-streamed via Facebook, they are being held in the church parking lot. Please bring chairs and to position them at a safe distance on or around one of the painted dots on the parking lot; masks are required. Summer worship booklets are available; people are encouraged to take one and keep it to reuse. Sacraments are not yet being distributed, and hospitality is limited to distanced visiting after the service. Please park on Robert Road or Lafayette Street. Those with mobility issues may park in the back lot, with access via Robert Road. Please do not drive in from Lafayette Street. In case of rain, the service will be live-streamed from inside the church, which will not be open to the congregation. The church’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead/; for more information and updates, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org. St. Andrew’s is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead, near the Salem line.
Meals-On-Wheels drivers needed in Ipswich
SeniorCare Inc. “Meals on Wheels”program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. If you can, please call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Rockabye Beats
You’ll sing and dance with your little ones when you join Peabody Institute Library of Danvers’ virtual Zoom music class. Perfect for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers, you’ll grab your shakers and tambourines and have fun singing and dancing to the music! Marcos Valles and Shon Gordon, co-founders of Rockabye Beats, will share their favorite songs, both classic and original! The webinar, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org, or at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoceGurDosHtwCWM_2k44dbrkD0awLd6eX.
Marblehead Musum reopens
The Marblehead Museum has re-opened for tours and visitors as Phase 3 is underway in Massachusetts. Cleaning and sanitizing processes have been implemented along with hourly tours of the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, Tuesday through Saturday, from at 10 a.m. ato 3 PM. Each 45 minute tour is limited to 4 people, and tickets should be pre-purchased at https: //marbleheadmuseum.org/tickets/ Marblehead residents qualify for 50% off the normal prices. ($5, general adult $10, youth ages 14 & under free, and Museum/NARM members free.) The J.O.J. Frost Gallery and Carolyn Lynch Education Center are open, along with our Museum Shop. Visitors admitted by donation to the 170 Washington Street location will be limited. The online Museum Shop offers curbside pick-up and flat rate shipping. Please note: public programs via Zoom will continue. For more information, visit: info@marbleheadmuseum.org.
Salem Trolley back on track for residents
Salem’s free Trolley Program for residents, now in its eighth year, is back on track for Salem residents, with ID, through Sept. 30. Residents can receive a Resident Ticket with proof of residency at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The Trolley runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., andcovers much of downtown Salem and Salem Willows. Regular stops are located at the Salem Visitors Center, Witch History Museum, Trolley Depot, Old Burial Point/Witch Trial Memorial, Pickering Wharf/Sea Level restaurant, the House of the Seven Gables, Salem Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, Witch Dungeon Museum, and Salem Witch House/Salem Inn. Passenger requested stops are also made at the Salem Maritime Site, Salem Ferry, Winter Island, Salem Willows, and Hamilton Hall/Phillips House/Chestnut Street. All passengers must wear face masks, and because the torlley is operating at half passenger capacity, wait times may be longer For complete information and map, visit: http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html.
Castle Hill Landscape Tours at the Crane Estate
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich, is once again holding garden and landscape tours on Saturday and Sunday and holiday Mondays). The socially distanced 45 minute tours of the ‘Historic Gardens of Castle Hill’ grounds, includes the Grand Allee, Italian Garden, and Rose Garden. Tickets are: members: $40/group; nonmembers: $50/group (Max 4 people/group). Also on tap, and by golf cart, ‘Highlights on the Hill,’ a 50 minute exploration of the landscape of Castle Hill, from the formal gardens to the barns to the end o the Grand Allee, covering the history of the design, architects, and changing landscape. Tickets are: members: $44/group; nonmembers: $55/group. max 6 people/group. Prices include parking and tickets must be booked as timed antry. Visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for tour start times. For details and reservations, visit: www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for details and to reserve a pass.
This summer, from Hamilton-Wenham Library
Hamilton-Wenham Library has expanded hours for holds and pick up window as follows: Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. These items must already be waiting for you. Email info@hwlibrary.org with requests, or call 978-468-5577. Items will be quarantined for three days. Ed the Wizard’s Alchemy Laboratory brings magic to your home screen now through Aug. 31 at hwkidsroom.blogspot.com/. Summer Reading for children, teens and adults goes online with Beanstack! Join the community goal to reach 500,000 minutes of reading by Aug. 8. There are weekly drawings for local eateries and a grand prize drawing for a GoPro Hero 8 video camera. Details at hwlibrary.org/summer-reading-2020. Sync with Science with Mr. Sheckells, posts a new adventure online every Tuesday in July, for ages 6-12 at hwkidsroom.blogspot.com. All Ages Poetry Slam 2020 hosted by the Hamilton-Wenham Library, Patton Homestead, Magical Beginnings, and the Wenham Museum posts inspiring words for you to transform into poetry. To submit, visit hwlibrary.org by Friday, Aug. 7. For students entering grades 6-12. RSVP to kclaire@hwlibrary.org for details and materials. An evening with best-selling author Steve Almond Thursday, Aug. 6, at 7 p.m., RSVP to: kbutler@hwlibrary.org. Learn the forces shaping the 2020 election. Alice in Wonderland online accessible Aug. 10 to 14, on hwkidsroom.blogspot.com/. Performance recorded at the Hampstead Stage Company, funded by the Hamilton-Wenham Cultural Council and the Friends of the Hamilton-Wenham Library.
Care Dimensions’ virtual COVID19 support groups
Those who have lost a family member to the COVID-19 virus are encouraged to join an eight-week support group for people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 within the past three months. Led by a bereavement counselor, this will be a safe space to process grief, learn coping techniques, and make connections with others on a similar journey. This group requires commitment from all participants to attend each scheduled session. The eight-week sessions are on Wednesdays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (RSVP by Sept. 4). Advance registration is required at CareDimensions.org/Calendars, call 855-744-5100 or email grief@CareDimensions.org. Dates and times are subject to change.
Stage 284 launches Virtual Cabaret Series
Stage 284, the theater company hosted The Community House in Hamilton, has launched a new Virtual Cabaret Series with one remaining online show on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Artistic Director Katie Clarke and Stage 284 performer Cai Radleigh, the series celebrates a decade-plus of local musical theater showcasing crowd favorites from Stage 284’s most popular productions. Performers include Amanda Lane, James Thomas Turner III, Tom Richardson, Tom Kelleher, Amanda Maddox, Cai Radleigh, Katie Clarke, Jay Martel, Susan Martel, John Manning, Frederick Calcinari, Rebecca Axelrod, and more. Registration or tickets are not required. However, Stage 284 suggests a donation of $10 per person or $20 per household. All proceeds benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit: http://stage284.com/, or contact Katie Clarke, at katie@communityhouse.org.
The shofar calls
It is customary to sound the shofar every day for a month leading up to Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Learn how to make this custom a meaningful Jewish experience for you and your family. Register at LappinFoundation.org to receive a free shofar, one per family for all Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s service area. Details about picking up your shofar will be sent after you register. Links to the shofar education session and shofar blowing instructions will arrive in plenty of time for you to prepare to sound your shofar every day for a month, except Shabbat, leading up to Rosh Hashanah. Free toy shofars are available for children 8 and younger while supplies last. For more information contact RachelEllis@LappinFoundation.org.
Arbor Day Foundation names Salem Tree City USA
By meeting four requirements: A tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation — the city of Salem was named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation this month. The city’s commitment to effective urban tree management includes increased tree planting and maintenance budgets, a comprehensive tree ordinance and Tree Commission, a grant-funded city-wide tree inventory and maintenance plan, all of which will help keep the community green as an important measure to address air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection against extreme heat and flooding. Sixty-five trees are being planted in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, and thanks to donations from residents, the first Century Trees will be planted this fall, in anticipation of Salem’s 400th Anniversary celebrations in 2026. More information can be found at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA, and www.salem.com/trees.
Salem reopens public composting drop-off site
The city’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. You can review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Pandemic creates blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. In Massachusetts, 115 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 3,130 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Essex National Heritage collecting COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Robert Israel Lappin Jewish Young Adult Leadership Seminar
Jewish college students are invited to participate in the Robert Israel Lappin Jewish Young Adult Leadership Seminar, a new free program inspired by Robert Israel Lappin, whose leadership in the Jewish community spanned more than 70 years. Lappin served as an inspirational Jewish role model for individuals of all ages. The theme of the 2020 seminar is Becoming an Inspirational Jewish Leader. Thought-provoking presentations and independent activities will stimulate your mind, nurture your soul and help you on a path of inspirational Jewish leadership. A certificate of achievement will be awarded upon successful completion of the program. For more information or to register for this program contact Deborah Coltin at dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org or visit LappinFoundation.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
State Sen. Joan Lovely consults by phone only
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours. However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
CareDimensions responds to pandemic
Care Dimensions is working with hospitals and nursing facilities to comply with their individual regulations and screening of our staff during the Corona Virus pandemic. Visitors to Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers and the Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln have been reduced to immediate family members (as defined by the patient) only, with a maximum of 2 family members at a time. Family members are screened upon entrance for symptoms and potential COVID-19. Cleaning include enhanced disinfection of all high-touch surfaces. All support groups, trainings and meetings. Work-related meetings are being held virtually. A Comprehensive Emergency Operations Plan has been activated: registration is required at 978-750-9335, or email grief@caredimensions.org.
Salem’s Interactive Road Conditions Map
The city of Salem has published an interactive online tool that allows residents to easily view road surface conditions and recommended paving plans for any segment of the city’s nearly 100 miles of public roadway. The new map can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap and follows on the city’s publication starting in 2016 of an online map showing paving work that has been completed each year. In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem continues to update the road surface ratings and monitor conditions. Road surface ratings, which score from 0 (the lowest) to 100 (the highest) help inform the city’s annual multi-million dollar paving plan allocations and allow the city to set a realistic paving budget based on the repair type necessary for the road segment’s condition.
Salem’s Century Tree program
The city of Salem, founded in 1626, will celebrate its 400th anniversary in 2026, and desires to honor its past and provide for the health and enjoyment of its citizens in the future through the beneficial effects of a replenished urban tree canopy. Therefore the the city is establishing the Century Tree Program, through which Salem residents may propose sites throughout the city where tall trees — Salem’s future heritage trees — may flourish without obstructions. Century Trees will be planted each year through 2026 within sight of public rights-of-way and labeled for posterity, in honor of the quadricentennial of the city of Salem.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Red Cross critical blood drive
Blood supplies remain at a critical low and the American Red Cross is continuing its drive to expand opportunities for you to help save lives by helping to make it easier to give life-saving blood. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org to learn all about blood (Whole Blood, Power Blood, platelets and plasma) and more ways you can help make a difference by donating blood. Never donated blood before? Start by finding out if you’re eligible. You can also donate time as a Red Cross volunteer, donate money, or host a donation drive. Download the free blood donor app to hold the power to save lives in the palm of your hand. Text “BLOODAPP”to 90999 or download it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store.
Explore Essex National Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.
At the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for first floor browsing and computer, copier and scanner use. To reserve a 45 minute appointment, visit: hwlibrary.org . Masks are required for entry, social distancing must be respected. Although the Children’s Room will remain closed at this time, the holds pick up window will remain active and open: Monday & Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Call or go online to place your holds. In July 8,424 items were circulated out the window, up from 6,831 items in June. 6,579 holds were made for patrons in July, 2,500 of which went into delivery. The library is located at 14 Union St. S. Hamilton. Questions? Call 978-468-5577 * or visit: hwlibrary.org.
