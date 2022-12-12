Cookie Walk at Grace Church
Grace Church in Salem is having a Holiday Cookie Walk on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon at 385 Essex St. There will be a wide variety of homemade holiday cookies, including some gluten free cookies and dog treats. Customers can choose their favorite variety of cookies. Cookies will be pre-packaged in small bags so that customers can “mix and match” several bags to create a variety of cookies for their holiday table.
Christmas services at First Church
First Church in Wenham, at the corner of Main and Arbor streets, will be holding several Christmas services in the coming weeks. Blue Christmas, for those who are facing challenges during this season, will be held Wednesday, Dec. 21, 6 p.m., in the chapel. A Christmas Eve family service, with carols and a children's pageant, will be Saturday, Dec. 24, 4 p.m., followed by a candlelight worship service (communion, carols, readings and prayer) at 9 p.m. And on Christmas Day, 10 a.m., an informal service with carols and stories of Christmas.
Lovely office hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely will hold office hours for constituents on the following dates: Jan. 9, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Jan. 23, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Jan. 30, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; Feb. 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; Feb. 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., Peabody; Feb. 27, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers; March 6, 9-10 a.m., Beverly Council on Aging, 90 Colon St., Beverly, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem; March 13, 9-10 a.m., Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St., and 11 a.m. to noon, Brooksby Village, 100 Brooksby Village Drive, Peabody; March 20, 9-10 a.m., Danvers Senior Center, 25 Stone St., Danvers. She will also hold virtual office hours every Monday from 4-5 p.m., except on state holidays. Constituents are encouraged to pre-register for an appointment by filling out the form at senatorjoanlovely.com (scroll to the bottom of the page). Call 617-722-1410 or email the office at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
‘Sundays at 5’ at AMC Ipswich
Ascension Memorial Church hosts its “Sundays at 5” every Sunday. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Colonial Christmas at Hamilton COA
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, Hamilton's Council on Aging welcomes Dan Tremblay and the film "Colonial Christmas" at 2 p.m. The film will reflect what Christmas was like in New England in the 1700s, the Halifax, Nova Scotia, tree donated to Boston and a visit from Santa at the North Pole. Hamilton COA is located at 299 Bay Road, Hamilton. Call 978-468-5595 for more information.
2022 Essex Heritage Photo Contest
Photographers get snapping! All photographers are invited to participate in the 2022 Essex Heritage Photo Contest by submitting images that best capture the spirit of the Essex National Heritage Area. The submission deadline is Dec. 16. Photographs must have been taken between Jan. 1 and Dec. 16, and assigned to one of four contest categories to be eligible to win. The categories are: “Downtown”, “New Encounters”, and “Splash of Color”, as well as a Youth category for ages 5-17. Young photographers of all skill levels are invited to submit photos taken anywhere in Essex County such as parks, beaches, downtowns, farms or wherever exciting shots can be found. Category descriptions and detailed instructions on how to apply can be found on the Essex Heritage website at essexheritage.org/photocontest. There will be up to 12 prizes: One Grand Prize winner, a Youth Category winner, a People’s Choice award, and a first, second, and third prize winner in each of the other three contest categories. The award-winning photographs will be exhibited at the National Park Service Visitor Center in Salem, 2 New Liberty St.
No mattresses in the trash
Mattresses, and box springs will no longer be collected with the city of Peabody's curbside trash collection and do not qualify as a bulk item due to the state’s new ban on mattresses from the trash stream (they must be recycled instead). Going forward, when you purchase a new mattress, the state recommends that you ask the retailer to collect your old one. In Peabody, you can bring your old mattress to the Peabody Recycling Center at 50 Farm Ave. Residents can purchase a $20 per mattress disposal sticker and a $20 per box spring disposal sticker. Stickers can be purchased at the Department of Public Services main office at 50 Farm Ave., the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, any branch of the Peabody Institute Library, or online at www.peabody-ma.gov. Residents are also free to use other private disposal options if they choose and will be responsible for all associated costs. Call DPS with any questions or concerns at 978-536-0600.
Joys of Winter opens
The Danvers Art Association's art show, the Joys of Winter, at the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., will run through Dec. 31. It will be in the Standring Room on the first floor off the library’s lobby (the former periodical room). Art Association members and nonmembers in neighboring communities are welcome to exhibit. There is no fee to enter, but artists’ entries must portray the joy. The show will offer all artistic abilities an opportunity to present the visual arts of oil painting, watercolor, acrylic, soft pastel, photography, sketching, pen and ink, as well as newer trends of digital art and fan art. Artists selling their work agree to commissions of 10% to the Danvers Art Association, 10% to the library and 80% to the artist. For details, email jimmorrocco@yahoo.com.