Marblehead Memories Project
On Saturday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. Marblehead Memories project meeting is going virtual. This time around, they want to hear all the nicknames and funny stories you can remember. The aim of the three-year project, sponsored by Grand National Bank, is to collect, preserve, and share memories and stories of Marblehead in the 20th century. You can also share your memories via social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) using the #marbleheadmemories tag. To register, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/ We have in our collection an address book that lists nicknames of last names in Marblehead, is your family’s name listed? Questions? 781-631-1768 info@marbleheadmuseum.org
NSCC offers ESL courses
North Shore Community College (NSCC) is offering noncredit ESL courses now through Dec. 19. Day, night, and some weekend classes are available, all instructor-led remote with seats available in all classes. Eligible businesses may apply for MA Workforce Training Fund General Program Grant funding and waive the dollar-for-dollar match for ESL training for their employees. Cost of course is $229. Contact Helene VanDernoot at hvandern@northshore.edu or Elaine Champagne at echampag@northshore.edu for more information. Or call 978-236-1200.
Short skirts, long battle
It’s been a century since women earned the right to vote, but what role did women play in shaping society? Join a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., with storyteller, Anne Barrett to find out! Barrett will take us from famed Massachusetts native, Abagail Adams, to the ladies of the Roaring Twenties to show the social history and milestones of the rights of women. To register to join the presentation, "Shorts skirts, O My!" visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org. Registration fee is $10 members, $15 futire members. Questions? 781-631-1768.
Salem Town Hall on use of force
This online forum creates an opportunity for members of the public to learn about and offer feedback on Salem Police Department policy by participating on Tuesday, Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., aired live on www.salem.com/useofforce and on the City’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofsalemma. It will also be available on the City’s Facebook page after the event and aired again on Salem Access TV. Co-moderated by Mayor Kim Driscoll and members of the City’s Race Equity Task Force, the event begins with a presentation by the Salem Police Department Acting Chief of Police Dennis King, followed by attendees asking questions either live at www.salem.com/useofforce during the event, or emailed in advance to raceequity@salem.com before Monday, Sept. 28, at 4 p.m. Please note “Use of Force” in the subject line. Please note that questions posted in the comments to the City Facebook page during the live stream of the event may not be seen. To post questions live, submit them in the Q&A at www.salem.com/useofforce during the event.
Balinese Dance Master Class
The Marblehead School of Ballet’s Balinese dance master class will be presented live, virtually, on Monday, Oct. 19, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Learn new movements and add skills to your dance toolkit with Salem native and School of American Ballet graduate Carlos Fittante, artistic director of the New York City based BALAM Dance Theatre (BALAM). The class is also a helpful primer for “cultural tourists” fascinated by Balinese culture. Fittante studied Balinese dance in New York City with Balinese dance pioneer Islene Pinder, and in Bali with pre-eminent dance scholars and practitioners, including acclaimed master Semara Ratih Gamelan. His choreography has been praised in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Village Voice, and Dance Magazine. The fee is $20 per person. Prepaid ($20) registration is required at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/ or by contacting 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com.
Old Burial Hillwalking tour
This October, the Marblehead Museum is hosting several Haunted Walking Tours of Old Burial Hill with a costumed interpreter. Marblehead was home to Wilmot Redd, a woman convicted and hanged during the infamous Salem witch trials, and is remembered by a marker near where her home stood. She is just one historical casualty you’ll learn about, including Wizard Diamond, the Screeching Lady of Lovis Cove, and more! Tours will be held Oct. 16, 17, 23, and 24 at 6:30 p.m. Space is limited, so reserve your tickets asap ($15/members and $20/future members) at: https://marbleheadmuseum.org/upcoming-programs-page/
The Legacy of Ted Williams
The story of Ted Williams is a complex one. More than just a baseball player, he was and still is a New England treasure. He had a singular goal, to be the greatest hitter of all-time and he achieved that mantra as he is considered the greatest hitter of the live-ball era (post 1920). Anthony Guerriero, formerly of Salem State’s History Department, will paint a portrait of one of the most storied lives in the history of the Boston Red Sox in a virtual program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers and hosted on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org A link with instructions for logging in will be sent to you two days before the program.
Camping on the Grand Allée
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich welcomes you to a once-in-a-lifetime experience this Fall, camping on the Grand Allée, the central landscape feature on this National Historic Landmark. Enjoy s’mores around a campfire at base camp (aka the Casino Complex), sleeping under the stars, and waking to magnificent estate and ocean views. Bathroom facilities at the Casino Complex are available. Space is limited to 8 families per night., Fridays, Sept.18 and 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, and 23; Saturdays, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 17, and 24; and Sunday, Oct. 11. Check-in 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. and check-out by 9 a.m. the next day. Trustees member family: $88. Nonmember family: $110. Advanced reservations required at www.thetrustees.org/castlehill.