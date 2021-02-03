Beef stew grab-and-go
The Second Congregational Church in Beverly is sponsoring a grab-and-go beef stew dinner. Pick up microwavable containers between 1 and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, at the church, 35 Conant St., Beverly. Menu features beef stew made with beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions, plus a dinner roll. Cost is $7. There is a limited number available; meal is first come, first served. To place an order, call the church office at 978-922-5722 or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com no later than noon Wednesday, Feb. 17. The building is handicapped-accessible.
Ipswich hostsvaccine clinic
The town of Ipswich has partnered with Conley’s Drug Store to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Ipswich residents ages 75 and older who are eligible to receive the vaccine under the state’s distribution plan. The clinic will be held in the lower level of Our Lady of Hope Rectory at 1 Pineswamp Road on Friday, Feb. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The rectory is at the corner of Linebrook and Pineswamp roads. Residents must register before 11 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. No walk-ins will be accepted; proof of age and residents will be required upon entry. Register online at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210308784188158. Those who do not have internet access can call the town’s vaccination hotline at 978-356-6670 or the Council on Aging at 978-356-6650 to register.
Austin specialairs tonight
The Cabot theater in Beverly will air a special one-hour program featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patti Austin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. “Patti Austin’s Gratitude Tour: Celebrating National Mentoring Month with The Cabot” will include songs and anecdotes from Austin. It will be broadcast over The Cabot’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. National Mentoring Month is held each January to promote youth mentoring in the United States. For more information, visit thecabot.org.
Travel expert shares tips
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library presents “Jetsetting 101: See the World on a Budget,” Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. In this free online program, Marcy Yeager, executive director of PK-12 Partnerships and International Programs, will share her own travel triumphs and woes and offer tips to help make international travel an economic reality. RSVP at hwlibrary.org for the Zoom invitation or call 978-468-5577 for more information.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Family night set for Feb. 17
Care Dimensions is hosting a special Family Night on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register by Feb. 10. Carve out some time to connect with family and together remember the person you are grieving. Join other families over Zoom for a guided family activity. For information and to register, email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633. Care Dimensions gift cards provided to participating families for pizza or dinner take-out/delivery for the evening. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
‘Space Torah’ screening
The Lappin Foundation has organized a free virtual community screening of “Space Torah,” a journey into space with NASA astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman and the Torah that traveled with him, on Monday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Rachel Raz, the film’s executive producer, and Hoffman will lead a Q&A session after the screening. The film is appropriate for children ages 9 and older. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Education fund grants available
The Salem Scholarship and Education Committee seeks grant applications for its Education Fund. Grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by March 1. The average grant award in the past has been $1,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. To apply, visit www.salem.com/scholarship and click the “Education Fund Application” button on the left side of the page. Contact the Mayor’s Office with questions at 978-619-5600.
Karen K’s Love Fest
The Kids at The Cabot children’s series continues Saturday, Feb. 13, with Karen K’s Love Fest, a free family music festival featuring Shine and the Moonbeams, bilingual storyteller and music maker Flor Bromley, Mista Cookie Jar and more. The virtual performance starts at 10:30 a.m. and is hosted by Karen K of Karen K and the Jitterbugs. For more information, visit https://thecabot.org/event/karen-k-love-fest.
Scholarship applications
Applications are due Friday, March 26, for the George and Rachel Shaw Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia and Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a Peabody resident and full-time college student completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond. Applications are available at https://peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/. Completed forms can be emailed to info@peabodyhistorical.org or mailed to the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, 35 Washington St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Wanted: Big Sisters
Big Sister Association of Greater Boston and Salem State University will host a joint virtual information session from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, for any woman interested in learning more about becoming a Big Sister and the need for mentors to girls on the North Shore. The free session will feature messages from Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and mentoring expert Renee Spencer; remarks from Director of Student Success Don White, Bertolon School of Business interim Dean Raminder Luther, Big Sister Boston President and CEO Deborah Re, and a Q&A with two current Big Sisters. Register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-sister-boston-salem-state-university-community-information-session-tickets-137610202821. Contact Nicole Canning, Big Sister Association manager of volunteer engagement, at ncanning@bigsister.org with questions.
Theater hosts valentine party
Marblehead Little Theatre will host Valen’time to Spread the Love, a virtual valentine party, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The evening, hosted by Ursina Amsler and Erik Rodenhiser, will feature songs, trivia, prizes and surprise guests who have gone from the MLT stage to Broadway. Register to attend as a live audience participant via Zoom at http://ow.ly/oozI30rtT5i ($1 minimum), or watch live on MLT’s Facebook page. The first 30 Marblehead, Swampscott, or Salem residents who donate $20 or more by Feb. 10 will receive a hand-delivered celebration gift package.
Richards Memorial Scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
The Gables lecture series
Author Brunonia Barry kicks off The House of the Seven Gables’ annual lecture series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, when she discusses “Salem as an Inspiration.” Barry will talk about how The Gables, Salem, and Essex County have inspired her best-selling novels. From writing under the wisteria arbor to strolls on Chestnut Street, Barry will share the backstories of her famed books and steps to craft a novel about a real place. Barry’s virtual talk is free, but donations will be accepted. Register online at www.7gables.org.
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Pop-up market at Black Box
The Black Box Theater will host Handmade With Love, a mini-marketplace, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6. Find handmade gifts by local makers, including spa baskets, chocolates, fudge, cocoa bombs, candles, scarves, wine, jewelry and more. The first 50 guests will receive a swag bag. All guests can enter to win a raffle basket. Masks and social distancing required; contactless shopping and payments will be available where possible. A limit of 10 shoppers will be allowed in the theater at once. The theater is at 22 Foster St., Peabody. Contact Lisa Geczi with questions, lgeczi@ne-arc.org.
Darwin Festival moves online
Salem State University’s annual festival in celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday will be held virtually this year. The university has planned a week of online lectures from Monday, Feb. 8, through Friday, Feb. 12. Topics include the evolution of skin color, the biology of cities, the biochemical signatures of disease, and the diversity and adaptation of coral reefs. The webinars are free and open to the public, and take place daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. A question and answer session will follow each talk. To register or for more information, visit salemstate.edu/darwinfestival.
Lecture on 3/5th Clause
Dr. Richard Bell will lead “The Terrible Power of the Constitution’s Three-Fifths Clause,” a virtual lecture on how the 1787 Constitution’s count of enslaved people shaped federal policy for decades, on Thursday, Feb. 18, at 7 p.m. The Three-Fifths Clause meant an enslaved person counted as three-fifths of a free individual for the purposes of congressional representation, weaving slaveholder power into the fabric of all three branches of government. Bell, a professor of history at the University of Maryland, is the author of “Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home.” His free lecture, co-sponsored by the Marblehead Museum and the Marblehead Racial Justice Team, will take place via Zoom. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768.
TIPS training
DanversCARES, as part of a regional effort with the Healthy Peabody Collaborative and the Tri-Town Council, offers TIPS training for businesses selling and/or serving alcohol. TIPS (Training for Intervention ProcedureS) is a skills-based program designed to prevent intoxication, drunken driving, and underage drinking by enhancing the fundamental “people skills” of servers, sellers and consumers of alcohol. Mike Marcantonio, a Certified TIPS Trainer with Dram Shop Consultants will conduct the training, which is open to establishments with liquor licenses in Danvers, Peabody, Middleton, Boxford, and Topsfield. This free virtual training will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Online registration is required at www.danverscares.org. No phone or email registration is accepted. For more information contact Lyla Harrod at lylaharrod@danvers.org.