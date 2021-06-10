How to save local news
On Thursday, June 24, at 6:30 pm, join Dan Kennedy, Northeastern journalism professor and GBH News contributor, as he shares his thoughts and ideas on ‘Local News Is In Crisis. What Can we Do to Save It?’ He will discuss the forces that brought local news to its current low ebb and discuss efforts to point the way toward a better future. This is a Zoom program and registration is required at www.danverslibrary.org. Click on Events Calendar/click on June 24th. Login instructions will be sent two days before the program. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers and is supported in part by a grant from the Danvers Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Airport Jobs Fair June 15
Businesses at Logan Airport are hiring, so if you’re looking for work, you’ll want to attend a job fair to learn about full and part-time positions. As passenger volume picks up, many —more than 50— businesses that operate within Boston Logan International Airport are looking to hire and are hosting a job fair on Tuesday, June 15, at the Hilton Boston Logan hotel, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Businesses include: Paul Revere Transportation, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Boutique Airlines, Enterprise Holdings, Hilton Boston Logan, Starbucks, Boston Public Market, B.Good, New Balance, FedEx Express, Legal Seafoods, Hudson Newsstands, and American Airlines Credit Union. Full and part-time positions include: bus drivers, car rental agents, airline ground services, hotel guest services; wheelchair services, aircraft cabin cleaning, credit union service representatives. There are also various openings at restaurant and retail store locations throughout the airport - including retail clerks, sales associates, managers, wait staff, cooks, “front”and “back”of house. Under Massport regulation, contract service operators - companies that do contract work for airlines operating at Logan - are required to pay a minimum of $15 per hour. Limited parking is available, and participants are encouraged to take public transportation to and from Logan. Shuttle buses from the MBTA Airport Station will run directly to the Hilton Hotel every 15 minutes.
Military Service Day on July 17
The nonprofit A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, of Hamilton will host the 6th annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, on Saturday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Don’t miss this day-long exhibition of vintage military vehicles, equipment, military reenactors, speakers and other veteran-related attractions, at the home of one of America’s most celebrated military families –the Pattons. The day also recognizes the A.P. Gardner American Legion Post, established 1919 in its efforts to support veterans and their families in Hamilton, and beyond. Admission is free and off street parking at the homestead is available with police assistance with a $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American Legion, Post 194. Active COVID-19 protocols will be observed. Share military histories as a positive community engagement to benefit education and awareness of service of all kinds. For more information/video, visit: video: http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/, or go to https://bit.ly/MilServDayLocation
Ribbon Cutting Celebrates ‘Powerfuel Nutrition’
Join Mayor Kim Driscoll and the Salem Chamber on Thursday, June 17, at 3 p.m., for cutting the ribbon and celebrating the opening of Powerfuel Nutrition, 331 Lafayette St, Salem. Founded by Salem State University graduate Sal Taormina, it promises to deliver a new way to stay energized before or after your workout, maintain your vitamin levels, find a low-cal meal replacement, or to simply enjoy some delicious shakes and teas! No registration is required, but if you are not fully vaccinated, masks are required. Note: free parking is available behind the building.
Update on Israeli elections
Lappin Foundation invites the community to a virtual presentation by Ambassador Ido Aharoni about the election of the new Israeli government on Wednesday, June 23, at 7:30 p.m. The program, which is funded by the Dr. David M. Milch Family Foundation, is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
New Chatbot on Salem site
The City of Salem has launched a new tool to help residents find quick answers to questions about City services, programs, and policies. A new chatbot, located on www.salem.com, provides responses to questions, based on information found across all City-affiliated websites. Enter a simple question to find links to answers or more information. Not satisfied with the answer? Send a more detailed email to which City staff will respond.
Tales about Tails June 28 Peabody Institute Library invites you to a meet and greet with some pet reptiles —Voltron the Argentine Tegu, Ham Sandwich the Blue-Tongued Skink, and Chickpea the Hermann’s Tortoise — on June 28, outside in the library courtyard, at 6 p.m. Your host, reptile owner and expert Yael Zabka, has limited this event to ages 10 and up, for everyone’s safety, while she shows off some of her beloved pets, and tell tales about them, and answer questions about the care, feeding, and maintenance of house reptiles. She’ll tell us what it’s like to keep reptiles as pets, and why, in her opinion, they make better pets than even her dogs.
Space is limited, so registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/tales-about-tails-the-care-of-feeding-of-pet-reptiles/. For more information, visit: peabodylibrary.org
Support the Fort!
Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall has reopened for visitors. Built in 1644, it has undergone well over a million dollars of preservation, restoration, renovations and additions including a new handicap accessible ramp next to the entrance and the re-grading of the long ramp to the left of the entrance, so now the entire fort complex is handicap accessible. Also new, the re-creation of the gun platform along the easterly point, including three granite outlines of typical canons that were in place at the fort over its history. New masonry, doors, stairs and railings, and illumination; new floor leveling, refurbished benches and better access and the renovation of the 1922 restrooms finished the ambitious undertaking, greatly enhancing visitors’ experience. For more information on how you can enjoy or support the fort, contact Larry Sands, chairman of the FSOC lsands16@hotmail.com, Becky Curran Cutting, Town Planner at rebeccac@marblehead.org, or Charles H. Gessner, FSOC member at chgessner@mac.com.
Pride Movie Night June 24
PEABODY— Celebrate pride month with us at Peabody Institute Library on Thursday, June 24, with an outdoor movie night. Starting at 6 p.m. we’ll be screening the film "Rafiki," a 2018 Cannes Festival favorite that tells the tale of Kena and Ziki, two girls who fall in love and must choose between happiness and safety. Plenty of seating and some snacks will be available, but attendees are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets, or snacks. Space is limited and registration is required at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/pride-movie-night/ For more information, email Gabi Toth at gtoth@noblenet.org
Renew pesticide exclusion form
The Hamilton Board of Health is reminding residents to renew their annual pesticide exclusion form if they wish to omit their property from potential truck spraying for adult mosquitoes. Though the Board of Health has not used adulticide against mosquitoes in a number of years, it’s always possible that an outbreak of EEE could result in a decision to request the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control District spray adulticide against adult mosquitoes. The form can be found on the Board of Health’s webpage, under Mosquitoes or at this link: https://www.mass.gov/doc/exclusion-request-form/download
Seventh century tea party
On Wednesday, June 16, at 5 p.m., the House of the Seven Gables will wrap up the season’s Colonial Classics virtual food demonstration series with a virtual tea party. Kaylee Redard, who has already demonstrated how to make early colonial pastry fine cracknels and pear marmelet, will introduce Susan Baker, collections manager at The Gables, who will bring out the Gables fine china discuss the origins and history of the Turner family’s choices in China teas. John Turner was one of the region’s wealthiest sea captains, so the Turners —the Gables first occupants— enjoyed only the best of the 17th century. If interested in participating, please go to: https://7gables.org/event/colonial-classics-a-food-demonstration-with-the-house-of-the- seven-gables-6/
Pride dancein Salem
On June 27, from 4-8 p.m., celebrate all things Pride with DJ Jimmy Tilt and the gang at The Derby Restaurant. Wear your finest Pride attire and join us on the patio, rain or shine. Tickets are $20 per person and all proceeds benefit the programs of the North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, and Transgender Youth (NAGLY). This event is 21+. Please provide valid identification when you arrive. https://secure.lglforms.com/form_engine/s/GYr7KCUibplKCvismI-Fxg
Chamber networkerat Regatta Pub
Welcome back to networking with the Salem Chamber’s first in-person After Hours of 2021 this Thursday, June 10, from 5 to 6:30 p,m, hosted by the Regatta Pub at the Salem Waterfront Hotel which will be opening up their full patio and Pub space exclusively for the event. Come for an after-work drink, reconnect with old friends and new or other Salem-based businesses, and enjoy an evening on Pickering Wharf with us. Free for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. Cash bar, light appetizers. Attendance limited to 50; mask required if unvaccinated at this (mostly) outdoor tented event. Rain or shine, registration required at: http://www.salem-chamber.org/events/calendar/catgid6
Grandma’s Attic
Spring Sale
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, there will be some great finds at unbelievable prices, all to benefit Ste. Anne’s parish. Vintage, antiques, furniture, clothing, shoes, sporting goods, jewelry, gardening, DVDs, CDs, and more. and we’re taking steps to ensure your safety. All non-vaccinated people must be masked. Hand sanitizer will be available and numbers will be limited to ensure social distancing. Ste. Anne’s Church basement is located at 292 Jefferson Ave., Salem. Please note: No entry after 1:45 p.m. For more information, visit: Facebook/Sainte Anne Salem, MA
LGBTQ Pride
events in Peabody
On Friday, June 11, at Peabody’s Black Box Theater on Foster Street, drag queens Maxine Harrison and Miss Michael will host the popular Drag Queen Bingo (21 and older), The event, from 8 to 10 p.m., will feature prizes and walk-up bar service. Tickets are $25 at www.nagly.org with proceeds supporting the North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth (NAGLY). And on June 25, Granite Coast Brewery on Main Street hosts a Pride Night, also to benefit NAGLY, from 4 to 8 p.m. At 10 a.m., June 26, the City of Peabody and elected officials will raise the Pride Flag in front of Peabody City Hall, and all are welcome to join at 10 a.m. Questions? Email: tony@nagly.org, (North Shore Alliance of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, & Transgender Youth)
Marblehead's
past through maps
Join Marblehead Historical Commissioners Pam Peterson, Chris Johnston and David Krathwohl at 7 p.m., Thursday, June 17, to learn about Marblehead history through maps. Presented by the Marblehead Historical Commission at the Old Town House in 2019, the Marblehead Museum will host the presentation via Zoom. Register at marbleheadmuseum.org to receive the link to the free lecture. Booklets about the exhibit will also be available at the Marblehead Museum and at the Abbot Hall gift shop to those signing up for the lecture. Maps from the 17th and 18th centuries set the framework for the town and its development. The 17th century founding of a small fishing settlement laid the groundwork for the town to prosper in the 18th century, becoming part of the creation of the new United States. The next exhibit, Mapping Marblehead: The Nineteenth Century, will open on July 7 at the Old Town House. For more information, contact: Pam Peterson pampeterson01945@gmail.com.
Lauren Aguirre:
The Memory Thief
At 7 p.m., on June 17, the Salem Athenaeum offers a fascinating Zoom discussion of "The Memory Thief: And the Secrets Behind How We Remember." Author Lauren Aguirre tells the true story of a team of doctors who, through years of scientific sleuthing, discovered a surprising link between opioids and memory, one that holds promise and peril for all of us. Aguirre deftly explores the question of why Alzheimer’s has evaded capture for a century and reveals promising new strategies and developments. An award-winning science journalist, Aguirre has experience in multiple formats; documentaries, podcasts, short-form video series, interactive games, and blogs. She built her career at the PBS series NOVA after graduating from M.I.T. Her reporting on memory has appeared in The Atlantic, Undark Magazine, and the Boston Globe’s STAT. Recommended donations: $10 members, $15 non-members. For information/registration, visit: https://salemathenaeum.net/event/lauren-aguirre-the-memory-thief/?instance_id=13186
Marblehead
Festival of Arts
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is cautiously but optimistically planning to hold the 2021 Arts Festival for this July 4th. The current plan is subject to alterations based on changing regulations. Online registration is now available for all artists wishing to enter the exhibits, including Painting the Town. Current plans are for three Marblehead venues to display art for in-person public viewing. Due to current Covid regulations, the art will have to be submitted and judged virtually, and only one piece of art per exhibit. For more information and art submission instructions, visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org/call-for-art-entries. Please periodically check the Festival’s website for the latest event information at: www.marbleheadfestival.org/.