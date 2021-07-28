Youth Studio’s Sound of Music
Tickets are now on sale for Youth Studio Workshop performances of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s beloved Broadway hit, “The Sound of Music” at Stage 284, The Community House on Thursday, July 29, 6:30 p.m., Friday, July 30, 6:30 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 1 p.m., and 6:30 p.m. Based on the story of the Von Trapp family singers, and featuring cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen “and the title number. The Sound of Music won five Tony Awards and five Oscars. In this adaptation for students, the content has been edited to better suit younger attention spans, but all the elements that make this show a classic are still in place. For tickets, visit: https://communityhouse.org/stage-284-tickets/ The Youth Studio Workshop is located at 284 Bay Road Hamilton. Questions? 978-468-4818
Phil Vassar tops fair playbill
The 203rd Topsfield Fair welcomes the return of country music hit maker, Phil Vassar, on Friday, Oct. 8. The fair, which this year runs from Oct. 2 to 11, will offer the concert for free with paid fair admission on the grandstand stage at 7 p.m. It will be "Just Another Day in Paradise" when Vassar performs many of his chart topping hits including "Carlene," "American Child," and "Six Pack Summer," along with hits he wrote for Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Collin Ray and Alan Jackson. Daily fair admission is $15; discount tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27, General admission is available at $12, good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.
Free Adult Learning opportunity
A free IT training and education opportunity is being offered through the North Shore Community College Adult Learning Center. Students with or without a high school diploma are eligible. This is a concurrent program where students can earn certification in the tech industry, earn computer science college credits, and study for the HiSET or work on academic and workplace skills. Classes will be held partially on the NSCC Danvers campus, and remote on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The IT component is from 9 to noon and will be face to face on campus, while the afternoon class from 12:30-2 will be remote. The 20-week program runs from Sept. 14 through February 022. All courses and textbooks are free. Pre-registration and a personal interview are required by Aug. 16. Questions? Contact Stacy Randell-Shaheen at 978-236-1227 /srandell@northshore.edu, or Kim Hemme at 978-236-1229 / khemme01@northshore.edu. In additon, visit: http://www.northshore.edu/adult-learning/
Swampscott Class of 1971 Reunion
The Swampscott High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th Reunion on Saturday, Aug.21, at the Boston Yacht Club in Marblehead at 6 p.m. A casual evening of heavy appetizers and an open bar is planned. Classmate and beloved sportscaster, Mike Lynch, will serve as emcee. Class members interested in attending or anyone with knowledge of classmates whereabout are asked to contact Faith Rothwell Deangelis at frd1083@gmail.com.
Party like it’s the jazz age
The Trustees in association with Boston Swing Central will host two days of a Roaring Twenties Lawn Party at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich, on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug.8, from 3 to 8 p.m. The event harkens back to the Jazz Age era when the mansion at Castle Hill was built and features twenties and thirties jazz on two stages, swing dancing lessons, antique autos, lawn games, house tours, and a vintage fair. Days kickoff with group dance lessons near the main stage at 3 p.m. with New York jazz band Tamar Korn and A Kornucopia headlining along with music by Cassidy’s Orleans Kids. Come vintage dressed, pack a picnic, or pick up supper from an on-site vendor. Pre-ordered picnic suppers will be available from Ferreira Foods. Beer, wine, and hard cider vendors will be on hand. Gates open at 1 pm for admittance. Tickets are available only in advance at https://roaringtwentieslawnparty.org One-day is $50 per person, $40 for students, seniors, and Trustees members. Children 10 and under are free. Guided tours are available for additional fees. Questions? Visit: https://roaringtwentieslawnparty.org or call 978.356.4351.
American Salute concert new date
The American Salute concert by the North Shore Concert Band, originally scheduled for July 6, has been re-scheduled. The new date is Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m., at Robert Hayes Band Shell, Salem Willows, Salem. The concert will feature patriotic selections; marches, sing-alongs and more. There is no rain date for this concert.
Chuck Hall at Along the Way
The Along The Way Coffee House, 12 Meeting House Green, Ipswich, is reopening on Saturday, Aug. 14 with Singer/Songwriter Chuck Hall. Chuck has been a part of the New England folk and songwriting community since the mid 1980s. He has chosen this event as the local release of “One Tree," his new CD produced during the pandemic isolation. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m.. Admission is $10 per person, at the door. Light refreshments will be available. For more information, call 978-350-2487. Or visit: www.HallFolk.com.
Sundays in Patton Park slated
Sundays in Patton Park, the free live summer music series provided by The Community House in Hamilton, returns for the 2021 season. Concerts take place at the Gazebo in Patton Park each Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. through Aug. 29. The remaining schedule is as follows: Aug. 1, Blind Drive - Classic Rock and More; Aug. 8, What Time Is It, Mr. Fox? - Smokey Cabaret Acoustic Noir; Aug. 15, Studio 2 - “Early Beatles”Tribute Band; Aug. 22, Stage 284 Broadway Review - Celebrating our Incredible Local Talent; Aug. 29, Soul Rebel Project - East Coast Reggae/Rock. Patton Park is located on Bay Road (Route 1A), Hamilton. Parking is free. Rain venue: Asbury Grove Tabernacle, Lee Park, Hamilton. For more information, visit: https://communityhouse.org/sipp-2021/.
