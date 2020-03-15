SalemRecycles Repair Café canceled
SalemRecycles 9th Repair Cafe, scheduled for March 28, has been canceled due to precautions against the spread of coronavirus. For more information contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
The Secret Garden postponed
Out of concern for the health and well-being of its 1,000 weekly visitors, staff and community, The Community House will be closed through Sunday, March 29. Secret Garden ticket holders will receive a message from Stage 284 and may contact Brown Paper tickets directly to arrange for a refund, (support@brownpapertickets.com). They are working on new dates for later this spring. Frozen Jr. will also experience scheduling changes due to rehearsals that must be canceled. The shows will go on and details will be shared as plans develop. Kids Community families will receive correspondence from Tracey Sacco regarding payment and refund procedures. TCH staff will continue to maintain critical operations, but all non-essential business is postponed.
Mass Audubon closures
In response to the state of emergency, Mass Audubon is closing all its buildings and suspending programming. As a proactive effort, the organization will close its headquarters, nature centers, museums and shops, as well as cancel all programs through March 31. Mass Audubon will continue to assess the situation and issue full refunds for any program or events canceled. If you are registered for a program through the end of March, you will receive an email. As of this time, the public is still welcome to visit the trails at many of the wildlife sanctuaries. Access to nature is more essential than ever during this stressful time.
Libraries open, but no events
Public libraries in Peabody, Salem and Beverly will remain open, but all programs and events are canceled until further notice. The staff says further updates, as they are available, will be made on their library websites and social media. The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, however, is closed along with all other town buildings in Danvers.
Salem acts on coronavirus
Anticipating the potential escalation of COVID-19, Salem is coordinating with community partners and state agencies on the implementation of prevention strategies and planning for continuity of services. Adhering to recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), the city last week began additional routine cleaning and sanitizing of publicly accessible spaces, and urges all to do likewise with all high touch areas. Frequent hand washing is a must, as is using disposable tissues if you sneeze or cough. Avoid touching one’s face and shaking hands and keep a reasonable distance in social situations. Anyone exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider and avoid contact with others. In the event of multiple closures, online services will be available through www.salem.com, although there may be some delay in response time. Check online to confirm postponements or cancellations. Essential services will continue. In some cases, the city may alter deadlines for licenses, applications, forms, etc. Call 978-744-0924.
Salem Athenaeum postpones events
All lectures, concerts and workshops scheduled to be held at the Salem Athenaeum through the end of April are canceled. For now, small discussion groups will continue as scheduled, but are also subject to change on short notice. Staff are working to reschedule programs and will transfer people’s reservations to the new dates as they are determined. If you cannot attend, they will be able to issue refunds for advance ticket sales. The Salem Athenaeum will remain open during regular hours, and offers reading recommendations, book delivery (in-person or by mail), and curbside pick-up for all members who cannot make it into the building. To request a specific title, schedule a delivery, or let staff know when you’ll pull up, call 978-744-2540.
Taste of the North Shore goes virtual
Due to the coronavirus emergency, The Rotary Club of Peabody has decided to reimagine the Taste of the North Shore as a virtual event. Originally planned for Tuesday, March 24, the Taste will move online to pick the $10,000 winner as a virtual drawing at 8 p.m. Details are being worked out, but some of the auction items collected to date will still be raffled off. For more information, visit www.rotarypeabody.org. For this event, contact Curt Bellavance at curt.bellavance@peabody-ma.gov, or Jeff Doherty, at jdoherty@mhdpc.com, 978-774-7123.
Peabody Essex Museum closed
Along with cultural institutions statewide, The Peabody Essex Museum has closed and suspended all programming until the current health emergency has passed.
State Sen. Joan Lovely consults by phone only
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours. However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov. Regular in-person office hours are set to resume in 30 days.
Immigrants film shorts postponed at the Gables
Due to the current health emergency, a program on a new film and conversation series of films made by and about immigrants will be postponed until further notice. It was scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, at the House of the Seven Gables.
Film Society screening canceled
The Beverly Public Library Film Society screening scheduled for Friday, March 20, has been canceled.
Beverly Bootstraps’ gala canceled
Beverly Bootstraps has canceled its April 3 Boots & Blooms fundraising gala, and will close its operations until March 16 in response to the health emergency. The gala, which was to be held at Cruiseport Gloucester with an English Garden theme, may be moved to a virtual online event. For more information, call 978-927-1561 or visit: beverlybootstraps.ejoinme.org/bootsandblooms.
Salem spring sweep schedule
Spring street sweeping starts on Salem’s entrance corridors on Tuesday, March 24, through April 2 and continues into residential neighborhoods beginning on Monday, April 6 through May 1. As a result of above-average temperatures, the schedule is expanded. Entrance corridors will be swept six times from March through October; each over a period of two consecutive days, which will alternate between the odd and even side of the streets. Each corridor will be posted with “No Parking/Tow Zone” signs and parking will be prohibited between 5 and 7 a.m. City workers will use blowers to clear sidewalks of debris prior to the first entrance corridor sweep. The Department of Public Services will blow and sweep downtown every third Wednesday from April through September, starting at 9 p.m.; street sweeping at 11 p.m. to about 3 a.m. Residents on the affected streets must move their cars and may park free of charge at the Museum Place Mall Garage from 8 p.m. Wednesday evening to 8 a.m. Thursday morning, with proof of residency. Residential neighborhood sweeping runs from April 2 to May 1 and in the fall from Aug. 31 to Sept. 25, and continues on both sides of the street on the same day from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Complete expanded sweeping schedules can be found at: www.salem.com/streetsweeping, at the DPS office on 5 Jefferson Avenue, City Hall, and the Salem Public Library. There is also a searchable map online at www.salem.com/streetsweeping. Weather cancellations will be posted on www.salem.com.
Grandma’s Attic spring sale
On Saturday, March 28, Salem’s Ste. Anne’s Church will hold its annual Grandma’s Attic Spring Sale in the church basement, 292 Jefferson Ave., from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. New and gently used items are priced to sell and proceeds from all sales benefit the parish. Spring clothing and shoes, handbags, coats, children’s clothing, gardening tools, flower pots, baskets and vases, outdoor decor, Easter 50% off, Christmas 50% off, Sporting Goods, golf clubs, toys, games, office supplies, cosmetics, jewelry, crafting supplies, frames and artwork, religious items, books, DVDs, CDs, VHS, vinyl records, cassettes, tools, kitchen and glassware, linens, home décor, electronics, furniture, party supplies, candles, greeting cards, and much more.
The Judy Garland You Never Knew
Frances Ethel Gumm, or better know as Judy Garland, was a talented actress, singer, dancer, wife of five and mother of three. In her 47 years, she recorded over 1,000 songs. On Monday, March 30, come hear excerpts of some of her most familiar hits and learn about the “dark side” of her life and career. Part of the “Monday Mornings” series, the program runs from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Sohier Room at the Beverly main library, 32 Essex St.. Light refreshments served at 9 a.m. Free to adults; no registration required. Handicapped access. Questions? Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org. For full schedule: https://beverlypubliclibrary.org/monday-mornings.
Learn English through art
The Mass Cultural Council Grant is offering a six-week class titled “Learning English Through Art,” on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m., from March 18 to May 6, at the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. “Learning English Through Art” is a free course for adult English language learners to develop vocabulary and conversation skills while making art in a fun, creative, stress-free environment. The course is taught by art instructor Yetti Frankel and ELL instructor Gina Frey and focuses on verbal and artistic expression, ending with an exhibition and celebration. Because each session builds on the one before, so only sign up if they can commit to all or most of the sessions. Register at peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/learning-english-through-art. For more information, call 978-531-0100 ext. 17, or visit www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Journey to Poland and Israel
Massachusetts Jewish teens who will be high school juniors or seniors in 2021 are invited to participate in a heritage journey to Poland and Israel. Each qualifying teen will receive a $2,000 scholarship to help pay for the two-week trip, which includes visits to historic Jewish sites in Poland, visits to concentration camps with Holocaust Memorial Day (Yom HaShoah) ceremonies in Poland, followed a week later with tours throughout Israel, climaxing with celebrations in Jerusalem on Israel Independence Day (Yom Ha’atzmaut). Registration runs from April 5 to 18. Space is limited and the trip sells out quickly. Contact kischel7241@gmail.com, or call 781-799-4765.
Greenbelt’s kid-friendly events
This spring, Greenbelt is offering a series of kid-friendly events at the Cox Reservation that give families a chance to connect with nature and enjoy some fresh air. Learn about owls and encounter them up close at “Eyes on Owls”on Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Greenbelt’s Studio Barn. Registration is $10 for members and $18 for nonmembers. Explore Greenbelt’s free “Forest Family Workshop”on Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. On Saturday, May 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m, “Birds, Bees and Butterflies”provides a fun-filled way to observe the inner workings of a bee hive, build bee houses, learn how to plant a pollinator garden and more, free. Located at 82 Eastern Ave., Essex, Cox Reservation has onsite parking and restrooms, and much of it is stroller-friendly. Register at: www.ecga.org/events.
Veterans, community job fair
North Shore Community College’s 9th annual Veterans and Community Job Fair, Wednesday, May 13, promises to be the biggest yet, with over 60 employers expected. Students and community members meet representatives from area industries who are eager to hire qualified candidates. Kristine Babcock, Veterans Services Coordinator at NSCC, is again partnering with Lorin Buksa, Experiential Education and Internships Coordinator at NSCC, and Al Yee, Veterans Employment representative from Mass Hire and North Shore Career Center, to host one of the state’s largest career fairs. In addition, veterans will be able to talk with representatives from the nearly 20 Veterans Service Organizations, and internship opportunities will be on the agenda at the fair, at North Shore Community College Lynn Campus. Doors open for veterans at 1 p.m. / 2 p.m., for all other participants. For more information, visit http://www.northshore.edu/veterans/fair.html.
Preventative Dental Care
Polished, a Preventative Dental Care Program, will be at the Ipswich Town Hall, Room C, 25 Green St., on Thursday, April 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., providing free dental screenings, cleanings, sealants and fluoride for children by appointment only. Adults can also receive screenings and cleanings for $49. The Ipswich Public Health Department, in conjunction with the Ipswich Public Schools, brings this program to you to provide the community with preventative dental care. To learn more, visit www.polishedteeth.com To schedule an appointment, text/call Ellen Gould at 508-237-5378 or email ellengould@polishedteeth.com.
12th Annual Salem Arts Festival
The Salem Arts Festival welcomes the community to participate in its 12th family-friendly year, June 5-7. Transforming downtown Salem, into an showcase of arts and creative talents, the festival includes a gallery of juried artists’ work in Old Town Hall, outdoor stages, an artist and artisan street fair, a collaborative public arts project, and much more. Initially a project of Salem Main Streets, it will be run in collaboration with the Creative Collective, a program with the mission of fostering and supporting creative industries. Applications for performers, street fair vendors, and the annual mural slam are at salemartsfestival.com, with a deadline of March 13. The juried gallery will be selected by an on-site review process the weekend before the festival, May 29-31. An intent to apply form should be completed online at salemartsfestival.com to receive updates. The committee is looking for proposals from local artists for this year’s art installation. Deadline for proposals is March 1. For more information, visit salemartsfestival.com/community-art-project.
Salem Arts Fashion fundraiser
Planning is underway for the hottest event of the spring — Salem’s 7th annual Fashion Show fundraiser. On April 17, the Salem Arts Festival will transform the historic Hawthorne Hotel ballroom for a night of local fashion, food, drink and fun in support of one of Salem’s festivals. Supported in part by Salem Five, information on this and other events are available, along with tickets sales, at www.salemartsfestival.com.
Hard to swallow?
Stevie Starr is a global phenomenon who swallows coins, oranges, billiard balls, lightbulbs, butane gas, and even live goldfish, manipulates them in his belly and returns them completely dry, and in any requested order. You may have seen him on Jay Leno, David Letterman, Conan, or America’s Got Talent (he’s Heidi Klum’s favorite) And now you can see him right here on the North Shore, at Beverly’s Larcom Theatre. Be astonished Saturday, March 14, at 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m., at 13 Wallis St. Tickets are on sale now starting at $21. Groups of six or more get 20% discount, no coupon required. Must process as one order.To learn more, visit www.thelarcom.org/steviestarr, or call 978-922-6313.
CareDimensions Family Cooking
This group event, on Wednesday, March 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., is for children and teens (4-18) and families who are grieving the death of someone important in their lives. The group will have fun cooking up tasty treats while meeting new friends who are also grieving. Hosted by a child life specialist from Care Dimensions at Beverly Taste Buds Kitchen, 131 Rantoul St., this event is free, but space is limited, so registration is required in advance at 978-750-9335. Or email grief@caredimensions.org.
eBooks, Q & A
On the second Monday of every month, the South Branch of The Peabody Institute Library will hold an “eBooks, Q & A,” from 2 to 3 p.m. This class is geared toward students, with eResources such as Overdrive/the Libby App, Hoopla and kanopy for free. Find out how to maximize the library’s resources and enjoy books, movies and music without fear of fines. Bring questions and devices to these free sessions. They’re open to the public, but registration is required at peabodylibrary.org/calendar/, by calling 978-531-3800, or in person at the branch, 78 Lynn St., Peabody.
Flight Calls: Exploring Massachusetts through Birds
On Thursday, March 26, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., hosts author John E. Nelson presenting Flight Calls: Exploring Massachusetts through Birds, a slide show and readings from his book of the same title. The presentation combines stories about the author’s birding experiences with an exploration of prime birding locations, a brief history of bird study in our state and literature about birds by writers including Emily Dickinson. Nelson is also author of the essay collection Cultivating Judgment: A Sourcebook for Teaching Critical Thinking Across the Curriculum (2005), and has contributed to many magazines. His essay “Funny Bird Sex”from theAntioch Review was awarded a 2018 Pushcart Prize, and his narrative essay “Coming of Old Age in Samoa”in The Missouri Review has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize. A professor emeritus at North Shore Community College, he is the 2020 Visiting Writer at the college, and currently teaching the course “Creative Nonfiction”at the Gloucester Writers Center. Please register at danverslibrary.org or at 978-774-0554.
Scholarships applications available
The George & Rachel Shaw $3,000 Scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia & Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a resident of Peabody; be completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond; and be a full-time college student carrying at least twelve credits per semester. The Peabody Historical Society awards a $2,500 scholarship to a graduating Peabody Veterans Memorial High School senior who plans to pursue a career involving history, museum studies, historic preservation, or political science. This scholarship honors former history teacher Andrew Metropolis. Metropolis’unique style of teaching history inspired many of his students to pursue careers in history-related fields. To apply for the Shaw and Metropolis scholarships, download the application at: http://www.peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/and return it to the Peabody Historical Society. Applications are also available at Society Headquarters, 35 Washington St., Peabody, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or mailed upon request. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Auschwitz author to speak
Best-selling author Heather Morris will speak at the National Park Service Salem Visitor Center on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. as part of a series commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau hosted by The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies (CHGS) at Salem State University. Morris’s books include “The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” and “Cilka’s Journey.” Her talk is part of a multi-day educator workshop “The Holocaust in Comparative Context” sponsored by Combined Jewish Philanthropies (CJP). The lecture will be followed by a Q&A, and is part of a multi-day event which includes two free educator workshops that examine the rise of contemporary antisemitism and other forms of hate in the West and provide educators with tools and resources. All events are open to the public. Participants may register for a single event or the entire series. The National Park Service Salem Visitor Center is located at 2 New Liberty St., Salem. Tickets are $10 general admission; $5 for Salem State University students, available at: salemstate.edu/chgs/. Park at the Museum Place Garage, 1 New Liberty St.
Beverly Rotary Scholarship applications
Applications are being accepted for Beverly Rotary Club Foundation scholarships totaling approximately $25,000, with individual awards ranging in size from $1,000 up to $10,000. Scholarships are available to Beverly residents who are graduating from high school or preparatory schools and who will be enrolling as fulltime students in four-year or two-year degree granting programs. Awards will be based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community service and financial need. Children of Beverly Rotarians are not eligible. Application forms are at the Guidance Office of Beverly High School and at other local schools. Materials may also be obtained at: www.beverlyrotary.com. All requested materials must be emailed or postmarked by April 8, 2020. Questions? Lori Cianciulli at 978-922-9933, or: LACianciulli@candolawyers.com.
Topsfield Scholarship honors Jack Kimball
The Topsfield Historical Society is soliciting applications for the John Kimball Jr. Memorial Trust, established to provide grants for tuition, books, and other educational and research expenses to undergraduates, graduate students and college, university and graduate school instructors and professors who have excelled in or have a passion for the study of history and related disciplines and who reside in, or have a substantial connection to Topsfield. Named for Jack Kimball, who was born in Wakefield and lived in Topsfield for 43 years before moving to California in 2001, he was a graduate of Dartmouth and a fighter pilot during WW11 the Korean Conflict. Awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and retired in 1964 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, he graduated from Harvard Law School and, in 1952, joined the law firm of Hale and Dorr, where he practiced law as a distinguished trial lawyer, becoming a partner in 1964. Early in his career he served as an assistant counselor to Joseph Welch, Chief Counsel for the US Army during the Army-McCarthy hearings. Kimball was very active in town affairs, serving as Town Moderator for 28 years. He was a member of the Historic District Commission and a long time Director of the Topsfield Historical Society and several other organizations. Grants range from $2,500 to $3,000. Apply by writing a Letter of Request to the Kimball Trust, Topsfield Historical Society, PO Box 323, Topsfield, MA 01983 stating reason for the request, amount desired, connection to Topsfield and other information considered pertinent, no later than April 15. Use of a letter of Request form which can be found on the Society’s web site: topsfieldhistory.org is encouraged.
South Branch Writing Group meets
The Peabody Institute Library’s Thursday evening Writing Group meets at the South Branch Library, off Lynn Street in Peabody, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A supportive, nurturing group encourages members to exercise their writing muscles in order to form meaningful building blocks to a finished project. Novice or seasoned writer, if you are curious, or published, drop in for the skills. This program is free and open to the public, but registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar/, or call 978-531-3800 or stop by in person.
Danvers Schools jazz night canceled
Danvers Public Schools presents its 1st Annual Jazz Band Night, with guest artists “BC bOp! Jazz Ensemble” from Boston College, Wednesday, March 18. The jamming starts at 7:30 p.m, at Danvers High School Auditorium, 60 Cabot Rd, and will also showcase bands from Holten Richmond Middle School 7th and 8th grades under the direction of Mr. Jason Saetta and the DHS Jazz Band under the direction of Mr. Jeffrey Daniels. Danvers High Schools a Capella group “Deception” will also perform. Although free and open to the public, $10 donations would be greatly appreciated to help offset the cost of transportation for our guest artist. For more information, visit: www.danversband.org. or: pme@danversband.org, or: @parentsformusicexcellence
April in Paris & Environs: from Monet to Picasso
Join lecturer, tour guide and art historian Jim McAllister in Paris, April 14 to 22, for a small group (max 16) tour of Paris and its environs, exploring the region that influenced many of the artistic and literary giants of the 19th and early 20th centuries. Tour Montmartre, Montparnasse, travel to Giverny, where Monet lived and painted; Auvers-sur-Oise, where Van Gogh spent his final days; and Barbizon by the Forest of Fontainebleau, whose rugged landscape inspired generations of artists. McAllister has lectured on topics related to the turn of the century Paris art scene. His travels in France have laid the foundation for this exciting trip.
The $4,495 tour package includes: Round-trip economy class airfare from Boston to Paris; all airport transfers and transportation; 7 nights’ in a charming 3-star Paris hotel; All breakfasts; 3 lunches; 2 dinners with wine. For more information, contact Olde Ipswich Tours at: info@ipswichtours.com or call 978-356-5163.
Danvers Garden Club Scholarship
Applications are available in guidance offices of local high schools for the Sue Nickerson Memorial Scholarship, given by the Danvers Garden Club at its April meeting to a high school senior residing in Danvers whose post secondary plans are in one of the following areas: floral design, landscape design, floriculture, horticulture, arboriculture, environmental science, forestry, earth science, geography, geology, or meteorology, or in a closely-related or allied field, or who has demonstrated through volunteer, employment, or academic pursuits, a commitment to the Danvers Garden Club’s objective: “To stimulate the love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native trees, plants, ad birds, to encourage civic planting and to promote interest in floral design.” Deadline for application submission is March 30.
Scholarship forms available
The city of Salem’s Scholarship and Education Committee has released the scholarship application form for students graduating from Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, or other high schools, and entering college or university in the fall. The one-page application form is available now at www.salem.com/scholarship. Application packets are due back to the committee by May 15. The city of Salem’s Scholarship and Education Committee oversees both the Scholarship Fund, to provide educational financial aid to deserving city residents, and the Education Fund, to provide supplemental educational funding for local educational needs or to provide funding for existing adult literacy programs. Since 2003 the committee has awarded over $80,000 in scholarships to Salem students graduating from Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, and other schools. Scholarship amounts vary from year to year, based on the number of applications.
Seaside Garden Club’s meeting
Seaside Garden Club returns from its holiday break with a special program: Seed Starting Tips and Tricks with Marie Patrice Masse. A former teacher, Masse’s years of focus on personal growth and transformation are easily translated to her passion for seeds and plants. Every year from February to June, her house turns into a plant nursery as she brings these little green babies to life! Always trying something new, she’s known as The Seed Snatcher, The Butterfly Lady, The Worm Lady, Dirt Girl, The Garden Go-To Lady. Seaside Garden Club is a group of fun, active, civic-minded and hands-on gardeners. All types and levels of gardeners are welcome. Meetings are the 2nd Tuesday of the month, September through June, at the Manchester Community Center, 40 Harbor Point, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Social time begins with light refreshments at 7 pm, followed by the program at 7:30 pm. Guest fee is $5.
Salem’s Interactive Road Conditions Map
The City of Salem has published an interactive online tool that allows residents to easily view road surface conditions and recommended paving plans for any segment of the City’s nearly 100 miles of public roadway. The new map can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap and follows on the City’s publication starting in 2016 of an online map showing paving work that has been completed each year. In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem continues to update the road surface ratings and monitor conditions. Road surface ratings, which score from 0 (the lowest) to 100 (the highest) help inform the City’s annual multi-million dollar paving plan allocations and allow the City to set a realistic paving budget based on the repair type necessary for the road segment’s condition.
Bags for abandoned animals
Every time a reusable $2.50 Community Bag is sold at Swampscott’s 450 Paradise Road during February, friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals will receive a $1 donation, joining over more than 3,000 non-profits who have raised over $332,000 to date for local communities by participating in the Stop & Shop “community bag” program. Every month, leadership at each store location chooses a local non-profit to be the default beneficiary from the Community Bag Program. Friends of Marblehead’s Abandoned Animals (FOMAA) is a non-profit established by volunteers that provides food, shelter, medical care, and good homes to animals abandoned or brought to us: truly a no-kill shelter. Our operating expenses are underwritten by the generous donations and the fees charged for adoption (which do not fully cover our costs, however).
Salem launches Century Tree program
The City of Salem, founded in 1626, will celebrate its 400th anniversary in 2026, and desires to honor its past and provide for the health and enjoyment of its citizens in the future through the beneficial effects of a replenished urban tree canopy. Therefore the the City is establishing the Century Tree Program, through which Salem residents may propose sites throughout the city where tall trees – Salem’s future heritage trees – may flourish without obstructions. Century Trees will be planted each year through 2026 within sight of public rights-of-way and labeled for posterity, in honor of the quadricentennial of the City of Salem.
Early childhood developmental screenings
Salem Public Schools offers developmental screenings to children ages 3, 4, and 5 living in Salem who may have a disability. If you have concerns about your child’s development, please call us at 978-740-1181. Screenings take place on an as needed basis at the Bentley School located at 25 Memorial Drive.
NSCC seeks candidates for award
The North Shore Community College (NSCC) Alumni Association is seeking nominations for the annual Distinguished Alumnus Award, designed to recognize outstanding alumni. Interested parties on behalf of an NSCC alumnus may submit nominations. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of integrity, professional accomplishment, and community or college service. The recipient must be able to attend NSCC’s Commencement on May 21. Submit a letter of nomination describing the nominee’s special achievements and/or contributions no later than March 27 to NSCC, Distinguished Alumnus Selection Committee, DB330, One Ferncroft Road, P.O. Box 3340, Danvers, MA 01923. You may also complete an online registration form at www.northshore.edu/alumni/award.
Marblehead vs Beverly
Are you Team Marblehead or Team Beverly? Where is the true birthplace of the United States Navy? Marblehead of Beverly? For centuries, two local towns have been fighting for this distinction. Join us on Wednesday, March 25, at NPS Regional Visitor Center, Salem at 7 p.m., as two local historians battle it out to settle the debate once and for all! Acclaimed author, scholar, and Marbleheader, Robert Booth, will represent Marblehead. The Beverly claim will be argued by K. David Goss, Beverly resident, history professor, and former director of the Beverly Historical Society (now Historic Beverly). Wear town colors, make signs, and show town support. The debate will be moderated by a panel comprised of: Salem News editor, David Olson; historian and history teacher at St. John’s Prep, Charlie Newhall; and Essex Heritage CEO, Annie C. Harris. Tickets are $18 and include either a Beverly or Marblehead commemorative pin. Or, a general “undecided” ticket without a pin may be purchased for $15. Discount available for members of Historic Beverly, Marblehead Museum, or Essex Heritage. For more information or to purchase tickets visit EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.
The 25th annual Equine EXPO
Essex County Trail Association is hosting the 25th annual Equine EXPO on Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on Route 1, Topsfield. This popular event draws over 800 people each year. Interested in volunteering? Please contact Kay at 978-768-6275 or Sue at 978-468-7715!
Art Studio spaces available
The Salem Public Art Commission is calling for creatives to participate in the city’s newly revitalized Artists’ Row initiative. Currently, two studio/retail space stalls are available with two-year tenancy agreements, as well as two paid positions for Public Artists in Residence for eight months. The city is interested in uses that will contribute to the vibrancy of the downtown community. Spaces may be used for, but are not limited to, original produced or handcrafted artworks and products, performances, art “happenings,” art “interventions,” art making, and temporary public installations. Artists’ Row consists of four artist stalls, a restaurant, and a public restroom at 24 New Derby St., originally built as a marketplace and still a thriving public plaza. Salem believes that bringing diverse individuals together through arts strengthens the community and provides a springboard for creatives. Visit: www.salem.com/sites/salemma/files/uploads/artists_row_2020-2021_call_for_creatives.pdf
Computer classes at Peabody Institute
Free computer classes are underway at The South Branch of the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St. Register now for: Microsoft Word on the second Wednesday of every month 2 to 3 p.m.: Computer Basics: every other Saturday 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.: e-Book Class: The second Monday of every month 2 to 3 p.m. Call 978-531-3380 x11, or come into the South Branch, Lynn Street, Peabody. For more information, try our website, www.peabodylibrary.org.
High school art show hosted
Montserrat College of Art will again host the Congressional Art Show and Competition for Massachusetts’ 6th Congressional District in the Montserrat Gallery, 23 Essex St., Beverly, from March 14 to 21. The show closes with an awards reception with Congressman Seth Moulton on Saturday, March 21, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. All are welcome to this, the 26th year that Montserrat has hosted the competition, open to students, grades 10-12, from public and private schools as well as home-schooled students from the district. Winners will be presented with citations and varying levels of scholarships to Montserrat’s Summer Pre-College Program. The grand prize winning piece will be sent to Washington, D.C., to hang in the Capitol for one year along with winners from other congressional districts across the country. A ceremony to congratulate all the winners will be held in Washington, D.C., in June. Work must be dropped off on Friday, March 6, between 2 and 6 p.m., or Saturday, March 7 and Sunday, March 8, from noon to 4 p.m. in the Montserrat Gallery. For information and entry forms, email jo.broderick@montserrat.edu.
Kindergarten registration
Registration for kindergarten for the 2020/2021 school year for the Middleton Public Schools is underway. Information has been mailed to the households of eligible Middleton children born between Sept. 1, 2014, and Aug. 31, 2015. If you did not receive this information, contact the Fuller Meadow School, 978-750-4756.
Hamilton seeks poll workers
The Hamilton Town Clerk’s Office is seeking poll workers beginning in February. Pay is $12.50 an hour. Interested parties should contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-468-5570, ext. 3, or by emailing mpeters@hamiltonma.gov or son@noblenet.org. , or sgeorge@hamiltonma.gov.
Women’s Drill Team seeks members
The Peabody Council on Aging Women’s Drill Team has kicked off its 36th season and is looking to recruit new members. This is a cordial group where music, mind, movement and fun come together for one hour Monday mornings at 10 a.m. at the Torigian Center in Peabody. There is no cost and membership is not limited to Peabody residents. Interested? Come watch the team in action during one of its Monday morning rehearsals. Each rehearsal provides a mild physical workout, engages the mind by requiring attention to steps and formations, and establishes a genuine camaraderie. For more information, email pianoanno@gmail.com or call 978-531-3761.
Children’s weekly art workshop
A Children’s Process Art Workshop with trained visual artist Eva Der is being offered at Hamilton-Wenham Library on Thursdays through March 19, at 10:30 a.m. for children ages 3-8 with caregivers. Enjoy stories, make friends, and explore art materials in a process-based environment where children can create their own masterpieces while expanding their minds and capacity for friendship and community. Free and open to the public at the library, 14 Union St, S. Hamilton. Registration is requested at 978-468-5489.
Science Fridays for tots
Hamilton-Wenham Library is holding Science Fridays with Melanie Ward meeting Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. through March 20. Caregivers of children ages 0-5 will listen to stories, sing songs, and explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math ideas for STEM/STEAM based fun. Free and open to the public, but registration is requested at 978-468-5489. The library is located at 14 Union St. Please note: there is no meeting on Jan. 21.
Language classes in Salem
As part of The Gables’ Settlement Program, The House of the Seven Gables is sponsoring free English-language classes with more options and flexibility for busy family members who want to improve their English skills. Classes are twice a week, on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and run until June 18. Free child care is offered while classes are in session. The winter/spring session will be held at the Salem Academy Charter School, 45 Congress St., Salem. Drop-in registration is available. Those interested may contact Elsabel Rincon at 978-306-7001 or erincon@7gables.org. For more information visit www.7gables.org.
Appleton Farms expand offerings
Appleton Farms welcomes 2020 with expanded culinary and artisan offerings: new seasonal cooking classes and workshops and events transition throughout the year to stay in step with field fresh ingredients delivered daily from the farm, other North Shore farmers and local food artisans. Hands-on farm-to-kitchen cooking classes feature three course seasonal menus, under the guidance of talented chefs. BYOB to enjoy with the meal. Also through the winter months, classes focused on flavors from Italy and India, classes dedicated to warming soups, stews and chowders, a dedicated New England Comfort Foods class, and a show-stopping vegetable class, bread-making with A&J King Artisan Bakers, pasta and cheese-making with Luca Mignogna of Wolf Meadow Farm, chocolate-making with Ovedia Artisan Chocolates, Mixology with Privateer Rum, Wine Tasting & Pairing with The Urban Chef, plus private programs and events. For more information, email appletonfarms@thetrustees.org.
Help desk training offered
North Shore Community College’s Division of Corporate & Professional Education is currently offering a free Help Desk Support Certificate 100-hour training program to give students skills and knowledge in Information Technology (IT), combined with industry-recognized certifications from CompTIA that will prepare them for entry-level IT positions. In addition, NSCC is partnering with the MassHire North Shore Career Center and Year Up Greater Boston to work on career readiness skills and placement in employment or paid internships. The program, made possible with a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education, will run a session March 31 to June 25. Classes will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at NSCC’s Danvers Campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., and on Wednesdays, 1 to 4 p.m. at the MassHire North Shore Career Center in Salem, 70 Washington St., first floor. For registration/information, contact Judith Nast at jnast@northshore.edu or Sandra Efstratiou at sefstratiou@nscareers.org, or call 978-236-1200.
Job networking for adults
A free networking group that addresses the issues of age bias in hiring, workforce re-entry and career redirection for job seekers age 50+ will begin meeting under the direction of the Ipswich Senior Center at Ipswich Town Hall on a bi-monthly basis, Mondays, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a focus on self-assessment and transferable skills. Future topics include interviewing, resume and cover letters, networking, utilizing local career centers, LinkedIn and other social media platforms, and more. Doors open at 4 p.m., and preregistration is required at www.mocoonline.com/50plusregistration. Questions? Call Sheila Taylor, Director of the Ipswich Council on Aging, at 978-356-6650 or sheilat@ipswichma.gov.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
BoSoma steps up outreach
BoSoma Dance Company, under the direction of award-winning dancer, choreographer and educator Katherine Hooper, has stepped up its community outreach. In partnership with New England Arts for Literacy Project, BoSoma has created K-12 programs that support core curricula learning, including a landmark program, “Mathematics and Science,” designed to introduce children to how choreographers use numbers and music mathematically to create choreography and movement patterns. Science topics also integrate and teach the importance of knowing human anatomy and gravity, which allows dancers to be able to move through space. For more information, contact Hooper at 978-500-3057 or company@bosoma.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Free adult English practice
The Beverly Public Library is holding free weekly adult English language practice groups on Fridays, from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at 32 Essex St. Led by local volunteers, these gatherings center around common American English expressions, grammatical curiosities, useful vocabulary, and cultural references. No registration required. For more information, contact Martha at 978-921-6062, ext. 2119 or mamorgan@noblenet.org.
Better Breathers Club meets
The American Lung Association and Pilgrim Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center are hosting a free Better Breathers Club for those affected by chronic lung diseases. Meetings are held on the second Wednesday of every month from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at 96 Forest St., Peabody. Different topics will be addressed each month, and light refreshments will be served. Family members and caregivers are welcome. For more information or to RSVP, call 978-532-0303.
Homeschool program slated
The Waldorf School at Moraine Farm is launching a new homeschool program offering on-campus classes to home-schooled children in grades 1-8, Tuesdays and/or Thursdays from 10:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. Courses span a range of topics and include Cyber Civics, Fine Arts, Handwork, Outdoor Science in Nature, Spanish, German, Strings/Music, and Theater. All courses are taught by Waldorf School at Moraine Farm faculty. The cost for an eight-week session is $250 and includes all materials needed. Registration is now open. Visit: waldorfmoraine.org/waldorf-homeschooling-program.
Job seekers meet
50+ job seekers networking
Essex County 50+ Job Seekers Networking Group’s meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The second Tuesday meetings are at the Council on Aging office in Danvers at 25 Stone St., and the fourth Tuesday meetings are held in Peabody at the Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, 75R Central St. Meetings are facilitated by a professional career coach whose topics will be relevant to career transition and job search. Meetings include guest speakers, access to hiring managers and opportunities to network. For more information, call 978-762-0208.
Free Judaism course
Adults of all faiths who want to explore Judaism or who are considering conversion to Judaism, are invited to register for Introduction to Judaism, a free 25-week course funded by Lappin Foundation and taught by North Shore rabbis. Participants will study a variety of Jewish topics, including: Hebrew, ethics, prayer, holidays, customs, history and more. Classes are Tuesday evenings, 7 to 9 p.m., and meet at various North Shore temples. For more information or to register, visit www.lappinfoundation.org or contact Phyllis Osher at 978-740-4404 or posher@lappinfoundation.org.
Monthly genealogy series
The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 15 Sylvan St., has launched a monthly genealogy series, “Digging for Roots Genealogy Series: Getting Started with Your Research.” Starting with pen and paper and introducing the proper genealogical forms, explore how and where to research family history. Discuss tracking research, how best to include the Internet, questions to ask living relatives and things you can do to help others who are researching their ancestors. Register at danverslibrary.org or at 978-774-0554.
Salem grants applications
The Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is now accepting applications for education fund grants of up to $5,000 for Salem educational programs and organizations. The grants are available to provide supplemental education funding for local educational needs and for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and the maximum amount available for any one grant is $5,000. Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends. The application form and additional information can be found at www.salem.com/scholarship. Questions? Contact Dominick Pangallo in the Office of Mayor Kim Driscoll at dpangallo@salem.com or (978) 619-5600.
Photography showcase
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers is showcasing works of freelance photographer Thom Adorney through November. Adorney, who works and teaches in Beverly, has themed his work, “Celebrating the Extraordinary Within.” His images have been published, won awards, and been exhibited at the Griffin Museum of Photography, the Newburyport Art Association, the Beverly Guild of Artists, Porter Mill Gallery, the Marblehead Art Association, and Gallery 62 in Danvers. He has donated services to nonprofits, including The Cabot theater, the Essex County Trail Association, The House of the Seven Gables, and Beverly Bootstraps. The church, which is wheelchair accessible, is at 323 Locust St., in Danvers. View the exhibit before or after the 10:30 a.m. Sunday services, or call 978-774-7582. Visit www.nsuu.org.
Developmental education screenings
Salem Public Schools offers developmental screenings to locate, identify, and refer for special education evaluation, any 3, 4, or 5-year-old living in Salem who may have disabilities. If you have concerns about your child, you may schedule a screening by calling 978-740-1181. Screening will take place on an as-needed basis at the Salem Early Childhood Center, Bentley School, 25 Memorial Drive.
Teen music classes begin
Whether experienced musicians or total beginners, the Peabody Institute Library, 82 Main St., Peabody, welcomes teens to its monthly music class taught from 4 to 6 p.m., by professional singer/songwriter Molly Pinto Madiga each covering a different topic, from rhythm and note-reading, to songwriting and hands-on instrumental skills. This program is free and open to teens ages 12-18. Come explore music in a new way at Main Branch in the Creativity Lab. Because space is limited, registration is required. To reserve a spot, call 978-531-0100 or stop by in person.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Participants will be eligible to receive a Junior Ranger patch and certificate with the completion of five sessions, most running Saturdays, 1 to 3 p.m. to March 28. Come to the heated Nature Center near the Bradley Palmer parking lot. Activities include hikes, weather permitting. No pre-registration required, unless numbers of participants exceeds capacity. Children must be accompanied by an adult throughout this free program. Best for children 8 –12. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Garden Club scholarships
The Town & Country Garden Club of Ipswich (TCGC) is again offering scholarships to one or two graduating high school seniors. Applicants must reside in Ipswich and should be pursuing further education in either horticulture, landscape design, forestry, conservation, botany, city planning, or environmental studies. For more information or to request an application, contact your high school guidance counselor or Marilyn Seidler, Scholarship Chairman TCGC, 2 Redwood Dr, Ipswich at seidlers@comcast.net. Application Deadline is Thursday, April 9.
CareDimensions Grief Support Group
CareDimensions is offering a free support group for those struggling to accept a loss of a loved one, led by an experienced bereavement counselor, meeting Thursdays, 6 to 7:30 p.m., through April 2, at the Bertolon Center for Grief and Healing, 78 Liberty St., Danvers. Meet with others struggling with grief and develop skills to help you move on. For information/registration (fee $10), call 855-774-5100 or email grief@CareDimensions.org.
Lunch at NSCC’s Beacon Café!
The Beacon Café, North Shore Community College’s student-run café, is serving lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays until Tuesday, April 28. Choose from a standard a la carte menu including choices of soups, salads, sandwiches, entrees, and desserts, and two seating times: 11:00 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. Reservations are required at 978-762-4000, x1513. The café is off Route 114W at 30 Log Bridge Road, Middleton in the North Shore Business Center. It will be closed on Feb. 18 & 20, and again on March 10 & 12 for spring break. Visit: http://www.northshore.edu
Red Cross critical blood drive
Blood supplies remain at a critical low and the American Red Cross is continuing its drive to expand opportunities for you to help save lives by helping to make it easier to give life-saving blood. Visit https://www.redcrossblood.org to learn all about blood (Whole Blood, Power Blood, platelets and plasma) and more ways you can help make a difference by donating blood. Never donated blood before? Start by finding out if you’re eligible. You can also donate time as a Red Cross volunteer, donate money, or host a donation drive. Download the free blood donor app to hold the power to save lives in the palm of your hand. Text “BLOODAPP”to 90999 or download it from the App StoreSM or the Google PlayTM store.
Peabody Rotary hosts ‘Taste of the North Shore’
The Rotary Club of Peabody will again hold its ‘Taste of the North Shore’ big fundraiser on Tuesday, March 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton on 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include two admissions. Non-raffle admission is $40. Sample mouth-watering dishes from over 20 North Shore restaurants, plus local beer, wine, rum, and great entertainment make for a delicious evening, capped off with a drawing of a $10,000 Grand Prize. With only 300 tickets, the odds are good, and the winner needen’t be present at drawing time. Also included are: a silent auction for highly coveted prizes including vacations, sports memorabilia, gift certificates and more; a limited number of $20 mystery bags will be available, along with wine and beer raffles. Proceeds from the evening fund a range of valuable community projects. To donate items for auction, or purchase tickets, visit: www.peabodyrotarytaste.com, or speak directly with any Peabody Rotary member.
Beverly Public Library seeks volunteers
The Beverly Public Library is seeking a volunteer to work exclusively with our special collections a couple of hours per week. Duties include rehousing archival materials into folders and boxes, labeling, alphabetizing historical materials, creating indexes, and transcription. Interested? Contact Lisa Ryan at ryan@noblenet.org or 978-922-6062, ext. 2120.
Grief Support group for kids
A Grief Support Group is being offered free by Care Dimensions for children and teens ages 4 to 18 who have experienced the death of someone close. Accompanied by parents or guardians, youngesters participate in small groups based on their age. At the same time, parents/guardians are invited to participate in a group focused on raising grieving children. Both groups are held at 16 Sylvan St., Danvers, meeting on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month until June 9 from 6 to 7:30 p.m., with a casual dinner included. Although there is no charge, registration is required before the Feb. 25 date due to limited space. Contact: 978-750-9335 or CAdler-Roth@CareDimensions.org.
Girls Who Code After-School
North Shore Community College (NSCC) invites girls in middle school (grades 6-8), with an interest in computer science, to join free Girls Who Code Club, an after-school program meeting Wednesday afternoons, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Feb. 5 to May 6 (with vacation breaks) on NSCC’s Lynn Campus, 300 Broad St., room LW304. Girls Who Code is a nonprofit to support and increase the number of young women in computer science by equipping them with computing skills necessary to pursue 21st century opportunities. Girls will learn about computer science concepts in a fun and safe environment, with a sisterhood of supportive peers and role models, and a chance to use their skills to positively impact their community. The curriculum includes activities for students with no computer science experience all the way up to college-level concepts. To apply or more information, contact Laura Rubin at lrubin@northshore.edu or at 978-762-4000, x4047.
Explore Essex National Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.
Sense & Sensibility at the Crane Estate
Castle Hill Productions on the Crane Estate presents “Sense and Sensibility” Thursdays, March 12 and 19, at 7 p.m.; Fridays, March 6, 13 and 20, at 7 p.m.; Saturdays, March 7, 14, and 21, at 7 p.m.; and Sundays, March 8, 15 and 22, at 6 p.m. Based on the novel by Jane Austen, adapted by Kate Hamill, staged in the grandeur of the Great House, this humorous adaptation tells the story of the Dashwood sisters who are left penniless and without good marriage prospects after their father’s death. Whispered gossip, witty barbs, and reputations on the verge of ruin make this classic 18th-century tale resonate with a thoroughly modern sensibility. “Sense and Sensibility” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service Inc. of New York. The Great House at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Space is limited and advanced reservations are recommended. Tickets are $28 for Trustees members, $35 for nonmembers. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 ext. 4015 for more information.
6th Annual Spring for the Trails
Join the 6th Annual Spring for the Trails half marathon on Saturday, May 9, beginning at 8 a.m. on beautiful trails, both single and double track, in Willowdale State Forest. See some of the trails included in the Stone Cat Marathon and experience many new trails you may not otherwise find. This course is 100% on trails! Divisions are: Men’s and Women’s 39 and Under, 40-49, 50-59, 60+. Online registration fee is $50 before May 4; $55 after May 4. You may register the day of race. Park at the Willowdale parking lot, across from Marini Farms, 259 Linebrook Road in Ipswich. Follow the path to the field, sign in, pick up your bib and t-shirt (T shirts are first come first served). Early pickup for registered runners at New England Running Co. at 43 Enon Street in Beverly on Friday, May 8. Questions? Email: office@ectaonline.org.
Author talks ‘Into The Jungle’
All are welcome to an evening with author Erica Ferencik on Monday, March 23 at 7 p.m. at the Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St., Hamilton. Ferencik will give a brief reading from her new novel, ‘Into The Jungle,’ as well as give a talk and slide show on the Peruvian rain forest where she spent a month researching the book. She is a novelist, essayist, and former stand-up comic. She also wrote The River at Night which was chosen as a must read by Oprah.com and Entertainment Weekly. For more information, call 978-468-5577, or visit: hwlibrary.org
Boating Safety Course
‘Think Spring: Boating Safety’is an 8 week introductory 16 hour course for power and sail boaters. Approved by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, it is recognized by US Coast Guard and the state of Massachusetts as well as all other states, it will take place at the Hamilton-Wenham Library, 14 Union St. S. Hamilton. Successful students receive a USPS Certificate of Completion showing they’ve met the educational requirements for safe boat operation in 50 states. The course meets Tuesdays 6 to 8 p.m. starting March 24, (no class April 21). Topics include federal and state navigation rules, required & recommended safety equipment, operating & environmental regulations, GPS, marine radio, safe boat handling, emergency procedures, PWC’s, hands-on chart work, and trailering. Open to adults and children 12+ on a first to register basis. Cost is $60 for manual, plotting tools and exam. Families may share materials to reduce costs. Register now to insure your space. Register at: BEVERLY-USPS.ORG Contact Ray Tilton, 978-578-1795 or abc-hamilton@beverly-usps.org with any questions.
History Alive at the Salem Inn
Does the Salem Inn really have spiritual activity? Decide for yourself on a weekend with Louisa Rogers, local historian and believer, and Cora Sprague-Fox, a local medium whose expertise in spiritualism and history can connect you to the Inn’s activity and the ghosts of Salem’s past. Who walks these halls unseen, and what are they trying to say? Experience the first collaboration of History Alive, Inc. and the Salem Inn in Art & Craft, where you can witness the living and spiritual worlds collide. Art & Craft begins a debut run of weekends to March 15, at the Salem Inn, 7 Summer St., Salem. History Alive, Inc. is committed to the production of new plays and theatrical scenarios based on true stories from the past, with all the modern conveniences of a 21st century boutique hotel. Tickets and rooms for the show-and-stay experience are available for customization through the Salem Inn at https://saleminnma.com/artandcraft/. Tickets are $40 each, plus room. The Salem Inn is pet and family friendly, with 40 guest rooms in three historic homes. Questions? Visit: https://www.historyalivesalem.com/
Swampscott’s ReachArts opens exhibit
Swampscott’s ReachArts Gallery, 89 Burrill St., will hold a free Walking in Meditation Exhibit from March 13 to 29, with a “Meet the Artist” reception and afternoon tea on Saturday, March 21, from 3 to 5 p.m. Leslie Ann Eliet will be exhibiting new prints, artist’s books and an installation. This is the latest in a series of 17 Walking (Ink) Meditations, comprised of prints, installations and accordion books inspired by Japanese folding screens and albums. The works address the artists’ encounters with landscape in different parts of the world, as well as marshes and woodland ponds of her North Shore home.
https://reacharts.org/event-3721908?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=3/3/2020
Krista Baroni in Concert
On Friday, March 13, the ReachArts Gallery at 89 Burrill St. in Swampscott presents the music of Krista Baroni, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. An artist with two full length, independently released albums including “The Alabaster Girl,” which received national recognition, her sound, inspired by the Laurel Canyon singer-songwriters, is described as having “warm textures, great songwriting, and a timeless quality. “ A seasoned professional, she has performed throughout the Northeast and Southeast U.S and concluded her a European tour. Tickets are $12 at the door. For more, visit: reacharts.org/event-3728927?CalendarViewType=1&SelectedDate=3/3/2020
Kids consignment event at Pingree School
From March 18 to 22, The Pingree School in South Hamilton will hold its annual Children’s Drop & Shop consignment event for spring and summer. Consignment Registration is open to all, including new moms, to consign, earn and recycle your adorable kids clothing, plus all sorts of gear and furniture, too. For more information, visit: www.childrensdropandshop.com
Free computer classes
If you don’t have computer skills, you need help, and the computer classes at Peabody Institute’s South Branch are geared to give you all the help you need with the following classes: Computer Basics, when you just need to get started, 2 sessions, every other Saturday, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Microsoft Word, when you need to put your thoughts on paper, second Wednesday of every month, 2 to 3 p.m.; and eBooks, free electronic books from the Library, customizable for desktop, laptop, tablet, Kindle or phone, the 2nd Monday of every month, from 2 to 3 p.m. For information/registration, call 978-531-3380, or come by any branch of the Peabody Institute Library, or visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/calendar/.
Mosquito Control meeting in Ipswich
The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District (NEMMC)’s mosquito control and surveillance program runs from mid-spring to fall, when outdoor activities are at their peak, focusing primarily on adult mosquito surveillance, virus testing and aerial salt marsh larviciding. The Best Management Practice Plan for Ipswich is reviewed and approved by the Board of Health annually, this year at the March 9th meeting in Room C of Town Hall, 25 Green St, at 5:30pm. All are welcome to attend, learn and comment. Questions? Contact Colleen E. Fermon, Director of Public Health, at 978-356-6606 or: colleenf@ipswich-ma.gov.
Schooner Adventure Program
On Thursday, April 2, join us at 7 p.m. at Eastern Yacht Club, 47 Foster St., Marblehead for a night with Captain Stefan Edick, Executive Director of Schooner Adventure, who will cover the history the last great dory-fishing schooners. Donated back to Gloucester, she has been restored by a non-profit organization to serve as an icon of Gloucester’s fisheries history and now sails as a platform for youth education and living history programs. Captain Edick is the Executive Director of the National Historic Landmark Schooner Adventure. A lifelong sailor, he was introduced to tall ships as a volunteer in 1992 and turned it into a career. In 2016, he was awarded the George Nichols Cup for outstanding seamanship and contributions to Gloucester’s waterfront. He is a past Commodore of the American Schooner Association, a member of the City of Gloucester’s Mariners Medal Committee, and a Trustee of the Awesome Gloucester Foundation. This program is part of a lecture series sponsored by Marble Harbor Investment Council. Tickets are $15 future members, $10 for Museum and EYC members. Reservations at www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768
Art exhibit at the Cloister Gallery
The Cloister Gallery is featuring a new show entitled “Black Lives Matter: A Struggle for Justice and Equality” an exhibition of small art quilts related to civil rights history and justice reform, through Monday, March 23. The gallery is handicap friendly and located at 135 Lafayette St., Marblehead. For more information, please call 781-631-4951 or visit standrewsmhd.org/cloistergallery.html.
Drop-in chair yoga
The Peabody Institute Library is offering a monthly, drop-in Chair Yoga class this spring, with 4 monthly sessions on the second Tuesday of the month, starting on at 7 PM at the Main Library, 82 Main St., Peabody. Learn short sequences that can be done at work or at home using the comfort and support of a chair. Chair Yoga is a good way to get some movement in during your work day. Classes will conclude with a guided meditation to calm the mind and relax the body, leaving you ready for your evening (plans.) Stefanie London is a certified yoga teacher, with a special interest in making the practice accessible and meaningful to diverse populations.
Please register at: peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/chair-yoga/
For more information please call 978-531-0100 x17.
Cultural Exchange seeking local host families
The Salem-Ota Cultural Exchange is seeking host families for 28 middle school students from Ota, Tokyo, Japan, who will be in Salem from July 26th to August 3rd this summer. Salem families with a middle school or high school age student are invited to contact the Exchange to sign up. The Exchange provides a full schedule of daily activities, as well as optional evening group activities. Host families are asked to provide a bed and meals. No knowledge of Japanese is required as the Ota students are learning English. While preference is given to families who live in Salem, those from neighboring communities are also welcome.To learn more, visit www.SalemOtaCE.org. To apply, contact Constance Arlander at 978-979-0037 or patchwerk7@gmail.com, or Midori Oka at 978-809-0949.
“We’re Next” Art Show and Sale
“We’re Next” is a Danvers Art Association show dedicated to recognizing exceptionally talented local teenage artists and sharing their work with their communities. Running Saturday March 14, 5 to 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 15, noon 4 p.m., it showcases the works of the rising stars of the local art scene and encourages creativity. Professional judges will award works throughout the gallery in various categories including Photography, Painting, Drawing and MIxed Media. Artists will earn ribbons, monetary prizes and the option of making their artwork available for sale for patrons whos visit this weekend, 103 Elliott St., Danvers. Questions? danversartclass@gmail.com
NSCC wins Military Friendly Designation
For the tenth consecutive year, North Shore Community College (NSCC) has received designation as a Military Friendly®School. The designation honors the top 20 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools doing the most to embrace America’s military as students and provide the information needed for opportunites in civilian careers and education. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey, with 625 schools earning the designation. The list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com. For more information on what NSCC can offer the military, contact Kristine Babcock, Veteran’s Services coordinator, at kbabcock@northshore.edu or 978-762-4178.
Antisemitism: Here and Now Book Discussion
As part of the Community Call-to-Action against Antisemitism, Lappin Foundation will host a book discussion on Antisemitism: Here and Now by Deborah E. Lipstadt on Tuesday, March 17, at 7 p.m. in the Tanzer Room of the Brudnick Center at Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 240 Lynnfield Street in Peabody. RSVPs are requested to Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org. This program is free and open to all. Walk-ins are welcome.
Russian pogroms, remembered
All are welcome to a free screening of ‘My Dear Children: The Quest to Unravel a Family Mystery’ on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St. in Peabody. This film sheds light on the largely untold story of the pogroms in the former Russian empire, and helps Jews understand their connection to this forgotten piece of the Jewish experience and honor the countless victims. Jeremy Poock will lead a discussion after the film, which is free. RSVPs are requested to sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org. Walk-ins are welcome. The screening is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Action for Post-Soviet Jewry, Chabad of Peabody, Congregation Sons of Israel, Congregation Tifereth Israel, Sephardic, Holocaust Legacy Foundation, North Suburban Jewish Community Center, Shalom Hadassah, Temple Ahavat Achim, Temple B’nai Abraham, Temple Ner Tamid and Temple Tiferet Shalom.
Bob Marcellino on floral design, March 13
On Friday, March 13, renowned North Shore floral designer Bob Marcellino will be at the Danvers Art Association, 105 Elliott St., Danvers, to show the Essex Horticultural Association his magic ways with greenery, flowers, etc. Marcellino, who is head decorator for A.C. Moore, put together three beautiful holiday centerpieces for the association. Our inter club competition will feature the elegant combination of silver and blue, which all are welcome to personalize for display. Please bring your dues, a snack, and a friend to the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. Guest fee is $5. Questions? Contact John Archer at 978-922-4600
Celebrate 5 years with NAGLY
NAGLY (North Shore Alliance of GLBTQ Youth), 2 East India Square, Museum Place Mall #121 will hold an Open House on Saturday, April 18, from noon to 5 p.m., t celebrate its fifth anniversary, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m., followed by food, entertainment, special guests, door prizes; and from 6 to 9 p.m., raffles, guest speakers, passed hors d’oeurves, a beer and wine bar, a walk on the red carpet (professiona ttire, please!) and live entertainment. RSVP to: Tony@nagly.org.
St. Mary Star of the Sea celebrates150 years
The Beverly Catholic Collaborative is marking the 150th year of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church with a series of programs,, beginning with a Lenten Mission from March 23 to 25, providing an opportunity to gather, reflect, pray and prepare hearts and minds for Easter. The mission will be led by Fr. William Neubecker, who is stationed at the St. Joseph Retreat House in Milton. The program begins at 7 p.m. nightly at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 253 Cabot St., Beverly. Fr. Bill will also preside over the 9 a.m. Mass at St. John Church, 111 New Balch St. Beverly, each morning of the Mission. On Tuesday, the 24th, there will be confession at both the morning Mass and the Mission. Other events include a Family Day of Service and Cookout on May 30; an Open House at St. Mary’s Church on June 20, in conjunction with Beverly ArtsFest; an anniversary Mass presided over by Cardinal Sean O’Malley, on Oct. 11, and a concert of Thanksgiving in November, followed by a wine and cheese reception. For more information, follow “Beverly Catholic Collaborative” or visit www.beverlycatholic.com.
To France, with the Traveling Librarian
On Saturday, March 14, at 1 p.m. join Reference Librarian Jeff Klapes, (‘The Traveling Librarian’) at the Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main Street, Ipswich.
for an armchair journey to the Dordogne region of central France. Also known as the Perigord, the area is focused on the meandering Dordogne River, which passes the grand city of Bordeaux. With its distinctive cuisine, medieval castles and churches, and prehistoric caves and monuments, the Dordogne is rich in history and culture. Klapes has been Head of Reference Services at Wakefield’s Beebe Library for over 20 years, where he is also known as the “Traveling Librarian.”Having visited more than 50 countries and five continents, he is known for taking armchair travelers from Iceland to Namibia, Laos to Oman,.This event is free and open to the public, and is funded by a grant from the Coburn Charitable Society. The Traveling Librarian will visit Ipswich once a month through June! For more information, visit: www.ipswichlibrary.org, or contact: pditullio@ipswichlibrary.org or 978-356-6649.
Hester Fox author talk
On Wednesday, March 25, at 7 p.m., the Beverly Public Library, in partnership with Historic Beverly, will host a talk with local writer Hester Fox, author of The Widow of Pale Harbor, The Witch of Willow Hall, and the forthcoming The Orphan of Cemetery Hill. Fox will be discussing her works, her writing process, local inspirations, and the publishing process for those looking to get into the industry. The talk will be held in the Sohier Room on the main library, free and open to all. Questions? Contact Ona at ridenour@noblenet.org, or call 978-921-6062, x2135.
‘Celebration of Service’
A ‘Celebration of Service’ will be held on Saturday, May 9, to honor Father Charles Stanley, Pastor of St Ann Church, Peabody. A buffet reception will be held in the church hall following the celebration of the 4 p.m. Mass. Tickets are $35, and include a donation toward a gift. Tickets will be available after all Masses until the deadline date of Sunday, April 26, 2020. Payment by check is preferred, payable to either Rich D’Ambrosio or John McGinn. Donations are also welcome; envelopes will be available at the Usher’s Room. Or mail your check to Rich D’Ambrosio, 39 Tamarack Lane, Peabody, MA 01960-2751.
Spring Flap Jack fling
Celebrate the wrap this year’s sugaring season on Saturday, March 21, at the Spring Flap Jack fling at Mass Audubon’s Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield. Sign up for a pancake breakfast drenched in the sanctuary’s own maple syrup and tour of our maple sugaring operation for an hour, regardless of bad weather. Breakfast times: 8:15 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:15 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 12:15 p.m. Fee covers breakfast with tour: $20 adults, $15 sugaring tour times are: 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m. sugaring tour only fee: $12 adults, $10 children (Mass Audubon members: $11/adults, $9/children) Children under 3 are free; backpack carrier recommended because trails are not navigable with a stroller.
The sanctuary is on Perkins Row in Topsfield. Advance registration is required, online at massaudubon.org/ipswichriver, or call 978-887-9264.
Hemingway Papers
Political journalist Frank Phillips, who chronicled his involvement helping the Cuban government preserve Ernest Hemingway’s papers from deterioration, shares his experiences in bridging a political gulf full of mistrust and suspicion. In the end, the power of Hemingway’s legacy overcame a hostile State Department and culminated in a long lunch with Fidel Castro. Hear all about it on March 12, when Phillips, a veteran Massachusetts political journalist and former State House bureau chief for the Boston Globe, takes the podium at the Salem Athenaeum is $10; $15 non-members; Free to students w/ID. The Salem Athenaeum is located at 337 Essex St., Salem. Questions? Call 978-744-2540 or email Info@SalemAthenaeum.net
Gables Welcome Home Days
The House of the Seven Gables, as part of its annual Sunday winter open house series for North Shore residents, offers free tours so the region’s families can spend quality time in the iconic mansion with a seasoned guide, on a newly created house tour and in family-friendly living history labs. Tours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays, with the living history labs between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Families must bring valid ID. Remaining Welcome Home Days are: Sunday, March 15, Swampscott; Sunday, March 22, Lynn/Nahant. The House of the Seven Gables is at 115 Derby St., Salem. For more information, call 978-306-7003=
Mack Scholarship available
The Mack Industrial School Corporation is accepting scholarship applications. To be eligible, applicants must be female residents of Salem who are graduating from high school and attending college in the fall. Scholarships are awarded based upon a combination of financial need and academic performance. They may be renewed annually if the student maintains a primary residence in Salem during her four-year pursuit of an undergraduate degree. The application deadline is May 1. To request an application form, send your name and mailing address to aoshea@northshore.edu with “Mack Industrial School Corporation Scholarship Application Form” in the subject line of the email. You may also write to Mack Industrial School Corporation Scholarship Fund, Scholarship Committee, 21 Swampscott Ave., Peabody, MA 01960.
Vape buy-back in Salem
The city of Salem, in partnership with North Shore Community Health and North Shore Medical Center, has launched a one-year pilot initiative to encourage high school youth to give up vaping. Salem residents who attend Salem High School, Salem Academy Charter School, New Liberty Innovation School, and Salem Prep High School can bring their e-cigarette device or vape pen to the Teen Health Center at Salem High School (suite 127) and receive a $50 gift card to Target, Market Basket, Stop & Shop, or other area businesses. Students must also participate in and successfully complete four vaping cessation support sessions. The sessions are 45 minutes each and will take place in the Teen Health Center. For more information, contact your school nurse or call the Teen Health Center at 978-740-1220.
Tiny houses, big ideas
On Monday, March 23, the Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., Salem, will host two presentations on tiny houses, at 10 a.m. and at 6 p.m., Miranda Aisling, tiny house owner and builder, Amanda Chiancola, senior planner for the City of Salem, and Patricia Kelleher, preservation planner for the City of Salem, will discuss why the interest is growing and if tiny houses might be part of the answer for the housing crisis in Salem. Presented through a partnership between Salem for All Ages and Miranda’s Hearth, the presentations are free and open to the public. For more information, visit https://www.salem.com/home/news/why-tiny-houses-presentation.
PJ Library Passover Palooza
Lappin Foundation, Congregation Ahavas Achim, and CJP invite families with children ages 8 and younger to have fun learning about Passover at PJ Library Passover Palooza. Families will enjoy stories, songs and crafts, including making a seder plate and afikoman holder, at the program on Sunday, March 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Congregation Ahavas Achim, 531/2 Washington St., Newburyport. The program is free and open to everyone. For more information or to RSVP, contact Rachael Lock at 978-740-4404 or rlock@lappinfoundation.org. Walk-ins are welcome.
Open Mosque Day
The Islamic Council of New England welcomes all to the Fourth Annual Open Mosque Day, “One Nation, Under God, Indivisible,” on Sunday, March 29, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church, 323 Locust St., Danvers. Multiple masajid, Islamic Societies, and Islamic schools are coordinating this event at locations throughout New England. Come and discover the beautiful aspects of this centuries-old international faith. For more information about the event, contact M’barek Bentz at martin.issmass@hotmail.com or 508-507-6772. To contact the church, call 978-774-7582, or visit www.nsuu.org.
Post 63 fundraiser breakfast
The Walter Dombrowski Post 63 Polish Legion of American Veterans in Peabody will host a fundraiser breakfast on Sunday, March 15, at the Portuguese American War Veterans Hall, 103 Tremont St., Peabody. A full breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person and tables for eight may be reserved. All proceeds benefit PLAV Post 63. For tickets and information, contact Lola Busta at 978-580-5592, or Ann and Walter Blazewicz at 978-581-7999. Post 63 honors the memory of Sgt. Walter Dombrowski, who gave his life during World War II.
