Ward 2 civicmeeting Sept. 22
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m., residents and business owners are encouraged to attend a Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St, Beverly. Updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2 will be addressed and discussed. Please note the change in location, and also that the meeting is available online. For information, contact: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com, or find us at: https://www.facebook.com/ward2beverly. Note, annual membership rates are $10 per individual., $20 per family, and $50 per business.
9/11 memorial live streamed
This year, the City of Salem’s annual 9-11 Memorial ceremony, organized by the Salem Fire Department, will be streamed live on the City’s official Facebook page - http://www.facebook.com/cityofsalemma - starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony is not open to the public.
Ipswich senior flu vaccinations
The Ipswich Public Health Department is offering its annual free flu vaccinations to seniors but due to COVID19, the vaccinations will be done differently. Open to Ipswich residents 60 years of age and older, paramedics from Action Ambulance will come to your home in early to mid-October to administer the quadrivalent regular dose vaccine. There are 150 doses available; to get one, you must call for an appointment at 978-356-6650 beginning Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. The staff at the Senior Center will schedule an appointment for you in October. Although free, you must have your insurance card available to complete the paperwork, and wear a mask and short or loose fitting sleeves. The paramedic will wear proper safety equipment. Questions? Contact Colleen Fermon, Director of Public Health at 978-356-6606 or Sheila Taylor, Director of Senior Services at 978-356-6650.
16th annual Run for the Trails
The 16th annual Run for the Trails will be held in a way that works for all in these trying times. As usual, the course will start and finish at the Myopia Schooling field at 394 Bay Road in Hamilton, where you can also park. You’ll do the 5 mile loop once or twice depending on your race, and course will be up from Sept. 19 – Oct. 9. You may run it when and as many times as you like and when finished simply email your time. Winners will be announced at the end of the 3 weeks. and T-Shirts and prizes will be then be sent. Please do not run in groups, wear a mask at all times, and be respectful of others on the trails. Running with dogs is forbidden. Divisions are: 39 and under, 40-49, 50-59, 60+ Men and Women. Registration fees are: 5 Miles - $25 ($20 no shirt); 10 Miles - $30 ($25 no shirt).
Outdoor Boutique at St. Andrew’s
The Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead will hold an outdoor boutique sale on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. till noon, 135 Lafeyette St., (Route 4) offering new or like-new home goods, giftware, linens, artwork; jewelry; antiques and collectibles; clothing (new only); accessories; small electronics and appliances; and Christmas items. Open to the public in the church’s fenced-in playground area, the sale’s rain date is Sunday, Oct. 4, noon to 3 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the front of the church Sundays, Sept. 13 and 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; weekdays, Sept. 14-19 and 21-22, 2-4 p.m. Volunteers cannot accept books, records, toys, furniture, sporting equipment, bric-a-brac, or any items not in excellent condition. Masks and physical distancing are required and the numbers will be limited. No strollers or carts will be permitted and the church and its facilities will be closed. Park on Lafayette Street, Robert Road. Mobility issues? Park in the rear, entering from Robert Road. Proceeds benefit St. Andrew’s and its missions and ministries. Questions and updates? Visit: www.standrewsmhd.org/boutiquesale2020.
Peabody Garden Club Sale Sept 12
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Peabody Garden Club will hold a Harvest Plant and Craft Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kindercare parking lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Choose from assorted plants, crafts, bake goods and more. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 13, same place, same time. For more information, contact President Kim Bressler at thepeabodygardenclub@gmail.com, or call or text Vice President Elizabeth Johns at 978-223-3247.
‘Twist on the Taste’ fundraiser
On Sunday, Sept. 13, join The House of the Seven Gables for a Twist on the Taste. For seven years this popular September fundraiser was hosted on their seaside lawn, with food and drinks donated by talented chefs and vendors, along with auctions, photo ops, tastings and entertainment — all in support of the mission of involving people of all backgrounds in The Gables’ American story. This year, the event may be virtual but there will still be good food, an online auction, a virtual Paddles-Up (fund-a-need), some short and poignant presentations and the unveiling of a new 3D tour of the House of the Seven Gables. The fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. For tickets, food orders, details and to view auction items, visit https://7gables.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2020TwistontheTaste/tabid/1163137/Default.aspx. Pickup is from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Beverly Bootstraps drive-thru food drive
Beverly Bootstraps will hold another Drive-Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To restock the Food Pantry shelves after the summer, Beverly Bootstraps typically hosts a food drive at a local grocery store. However, with the pandemic continuing on, and to keep the community safe, they will be repeating the successful drive-thru format that they tested in June. The need for food assistance is still great with the pandemic and unemployment affecting so many. To donate, enter the Beverly Bootstraps parking lot through the Wallis Street entrance. With curbside drop off, pull up, pop the trunk, and staff will get the food out. The most needed food items are peanut butter, tuna, canned chicken, soup, pasta, sauce, rice, canned veggies, canned beans, mac and cheese, canned fruit, cereal, and kids snacks (individual packs). Unable to attend? Visit BeverlyBootstraps.org for other ways to donate.
Hazardous Waste Collection day Sept. 12
The City of Salem will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection day on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., Salem, The event is open to Salem and Beverly residents. Residents of other communities may attend from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, and should call 978-741-1800 for pricing. The Cost per car is $20, (cash only) and proof of residency is required. No commercial vehicles are allowed. Salem and Beverly residents can drop off items such as motor oil, chemicals, pesticides, car batteries, propane cylinders, and paint. Please note: Tires and Latex paint will not be accepted. Pandemic protocols will be strictly enforced: waste will only be accepted from pickup truck beds, trunks, and the back of SUVs (waste will not be removed from the interior of vehicles or handed to staff from residents) Containers will not be returned. Residents who attempt to exit cars will be asked to leave. Masks are required. For a list of all acceptable items, call 978-741-1800 or visit: www.salem.com/health/pages/household-hazardous-waste
‘The Keeper of Lost Things’ discussed
"The Keeper of Lost Things" will be the contemporary fiction title up for discussion on Tuesday, Sept. 15 at 11 a.m. with Hamilton-Wenham Library’s Head of Circulation leading the group on Zoom. This book is available in hardcover, and book on CD, and in ebook and eaudio from. For hardcover titles in stock, call 978-468-5577 or email Amy adziewit@hwlibrary.org. RSVP to Amy for an invite to the Zoom meeting: adziewit@hwlibrary.org
PJ Library Yom Kippur Puppet Show
The Lappin Foundation invites families to a special PJ Library Yom Kippur virtual puppet show for children ages 3-8 with puppeteer Anna Sobel on Friday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. Some kids say Sam looks like a certain sea sponge with square pants. Luke looks like a triangle. His best friend Josh is the only Jewish kid in the class. Luke and Josh have been making fun of Sam. But when Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur roll around, Josh discovers that the hardest part of making up for one’s mistakes is saying sorry. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Play Kits launched at Beverly Library
The Beverly Public Library is launching PLAY! Kits — a new collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s Room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information abut this and other programs, call 978-921-6062 or visit beverlypubliclibrary.org.
The Great New England Hurricane of 1938
On Sept. 21, 1938, a massive hurricane surprised New York and New England. One of the most destructive storms in American history, it caused over 600 deaths and $400 million in property damages. Michael Maler will discuss what made this storm unique in a Zoom program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Maler is the Metro-Boston regional site manager for Historic New England. He holds a degree in art history from Duke University and a Master of Museum Studies from Harvard University, where he now teaches. He has held staff positions at the Paul Revere House, Historic Beverly, the Portland Museum of Art, and the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk, Maine. He is an active member of the New England Museum Association, the American Association for State and Local History, and the Downtown Boston House Museum Alliance. Registration for this event is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
500 years of hurricanes
What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum, on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes.” Dolin, a Marblehead resident, covers the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a Ph.D. in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T. and is the author of numerous books including “Black Flags, Blue Waters;” “Brilliant Beacons;” “Leviathan” and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org.
Cameron and Arnold perform again at St. Andrew’s in Marblehead
Following their successful outdoor concert at St. Andrew’s in July, local vocalists Holly Cameron and Matt Arnold will perform again at St. Andrew’s in Marblehead on Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. Accompanied on piano by Mary Jodice, director of music at St. Andrew’s, their concert — “Street of Dreams”— is filled with favorites and is part of the church’s Summer Music on the Hill series. Bring your own chairs to the church parking lot, which will have markers indicating safe placement. Masks are required. Social distancing will be strictly observed with no more than a maximum of 50. Reservations are required by email to Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. A goodwill offering of $25 is requested, payable at the event by check or cash. If paying cash, make every attempt to have the exact amount. Proceeds benefit the music program at the Church of St. Andrew. Updates on space availability will be posted at the church’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead. The church is at 135 Lafayette Street (Route 114), on the Marblehead-Salem line. Because the parking lot will be used for the concert, park on either Lafayette Street or on Robert Road.
Castle Hill curator hosts outdoor walking tour
“England Meets Italy” on Thursday, Sept. 17, in a special grounds tour of Castle Hill with curator Susan Hill Dolan exploring the European-inspired architecture designed for the Cranes’ Country Place Era estate, “The Country Place Era Architecture at Castle Hill.” The tour runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Comfortable walking shoes and insect repellent are recommended. Face masks are required. Space is limited to nine participants to ensure distancing. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is at 290 Argilla Road., Ipswich. Tickets are $12 for Trustees members, $20 for nonmembers, and are available at www.thetrustees.org/castlehill.
Northshore U.U. Church in Danvers welcomes new minister
The Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church in Danvers welcomes Reverend Carol Strecker to NSUU from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Milford, NH, where she srved as Interim Minister. A 1980 graduate of Albion College in Albion, Missouri with a BA in Psychology and Boston University in 1989 with an MSW, Carol has been a Coordinator/Caseworker at the Big Sister Association of Greater Boston; Adolescent Project Coordinator - Massachusetts Committee for Children and Youth in Boston; Treatment Coordinator at the Germaine Lawrence School in Arlington and a Social Worker in the Boston Refugee Immigration Ministry, and attended Episcopal Divinity School in 1999. To access virtual Zoom services, email: nsuu@verizon.net.
PJ Library Rosh Hashanah Puppet Show and Scavenger Hunt
Children of all ages are invited to help familiar fairy tale characters figure out what they need to celebrate Rosh Hashanah by going on a scavenger in your home. Join puppeteer Anna Sobel on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. for an entertaining interactive Rosh Hashanah adventure. Register for your Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
ME & THEE’s September Virtual Concerts
Marblehead’s me&thee coffeehouse celebrates its 51st anniversary by continuing a stellar lineup of virtual shows until it is safe to open its doors to the public. Marblehead’s own Hayley Reardon opens the fall season on Friday, Sept. 4, with a show that’s live on YouTube Live and Facebook. To reserve a ticket, email: info@meandthee.org. Sept. 11 marks the debut of TV and movie actor and gifted singer-songwriter, Jeff Daniels on the me&thee “stage.” An EMMY award winner, Jeff has starred in oustanding movies including Terms of Endearment, The Squid and the Whale, Pleasantville, Gettysburg, and Dumb and Dumber. Recently he was Atticus Finch on Broadway in To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway. Tickets for Jeff’s show are available via Crowdcast on the Jeff Daniels concert page at www.meandthee.org. Crowdcast will send you a link to the show and remind you 10 minutes before showtime. Then, on Friday, Sept. 25, Tom Paxton and the Don Juans will perform via Crowdcast. For information and tickets, visit: www.meandthee.org. Questions? Contact us at: info@meandthee.org. me&thee is a volunteer, non-profit organization sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Church of Marblehead located at 28 Mugford St., Marblehead.
At the Montserrat Galleries
Beverly’s Montserrat, Schlosberg, and Frame 301 Galleries —awarded Readers Choice Winner for BONS 2020—are once again open to the public! Visitors must first complete an online health, safety, and tracking screener and upon arrival check in with security, maintain social distancing, refrain from touching works, and apply hand sanitizer before entering any space. The Montserrat, Schlosberg is located at 23 Essex Ave., in Beverly, and the Frame 301 Gallery is located at 301 Cabot St., in Beverly, and is outdoors so does not require check-in. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, at noon. To download a free security evaluation, visit: www.trustwave.com.
Peabody launches COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: 1) Visit: https://www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. 2) For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Church of St. Andrew now holding outdoor Sunday services
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead has begun holding outdoor services on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Live-streamed via Facebook, they are being held in the church parking lot. Please bring chairs and to position them at a safe distance on or around one of the painted dots on the parking lot; masks are required. Summer worship booklets are available; people are encouraged to take one and keep it to reuse. Sacraments are not yet being distributed, and hospitality is limited to distanced visiting after the service. Please park on Robert Road or Lafayette Street. Those with mobility issues may park in the back lot, with access via Robert Road. Please do not drive in from Lafayette Street. In case of rain, the service will be live-streamed from inside the church, which will not be open to the congregation. The church’s Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsMarblehead/; for more information and updates, visit: www.standrewsmhd.org. St. Andrew’s is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead, near the Salem line.
Meals-On-Wheels drivers needed in Ipswich
SeniorCare Inc. “Meals on Wheels”program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. If you can, please call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Rockabye Beats
You’ll sing and dance with your little ones when you join Peabody Institute Library of Danvers’ virtual Zoom music class. Perfect for babies, toddlers, and pre-schoolers, you’ll grab your shakers and tambourines and have fun singing and dancing to the music! Marcos Valles and Shon Gordon, co-founders of Rockabye Beats, will share their favorite songs, both classic and original! The webinar, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org, or at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoceGurDosHtwCWM_2k44dbrkD0awLd6eX.
Marblehead Museum reopens
The Marblehead Museum has re-opened for tours and visitors as Phase 3 is underway in Massachusetts. Cleaning and sanitizing processes have been implemented along with hourly tours of the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, Tuesday through Saturday, from at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each 45 minute tour is limited to 4 people, and tickets should be pre-purchased at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/tickets/ Marblehead residents qualify for 50% off the normal prices. ($5, general adult $10, youth ages 14 & under free, and Museum/NARM members free.) The J.O.J. Frost Gallery and Carolyn Lynch Education Center are open, along with our Museum Shop. Visitors admitted by donation to the 170 Washington Street location will be limited. The online Museum Shop offers curbside pick-up and flat rate shipping. Please note: public programs via Zoom will continue. For more information, visit: info@marbleheadmuseum.org.
Salem Trolley back on track for residents
Salem’s free Trolley Program for residents, now in its eighth year, is back on track for Salem residents, with ID, through Sept. 30. Residents can receive a Resident Ticket with proof of residency at the Salem Trolley office, 8 Central St. The Trolley runs daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., andcovers much of downtown Salem and Salem Willows. Regular stops are located at the Salem Visitors Center, Witch History Museum, Trolley Depot, Old Burial Point/Witch Trial Memorial, Pickering Wharf/Sea Level restaurant, the House of the Seven Gables, Salem Witch Museum, Peabody Essex Museum, Witch Dungeon Museum, and Salem Witch House/Salem Inn. Passenger requested stops are also made at the Salem Maritime Site, Salem Ferry, Winter Island, Salem Willows, and Hamilton Hall/Phillips House/Chestnut Street. All passengers must wear face masks, and because the torlley is operating at half passenger capacity, wait times may be longer For complete information and map, visit: http://salemtrolley.com/map-of-tour-3.html.
Castle Hill Landscape Tours at the Crane Estate
Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Rd., Ipswich, is once again holding garden and landscape tours on Saturday and Sunday and holiday Mondays). The socially distanced 45 minute tours of the ‘Historic Gardens of Castle Hill’ grounds, includes the Grand Allee, Italian Garden, and Rose Garden. Tickets are: members: $40/group; nonmembers: $50/group (Max 4 people/group). Also on tap, and by golf cart, ‘Highlights on the Hill,’ a 50 minute exploration of the landscape of Castle Hill, from the formal gardens to the barns to the end o the Grand Allee, covering the history of the design, architects, and changing landscape. Tickets are: members: $44/group; nonmembers: $55/group. max 6 people/group. Prices include parking and tickets must be booked as timed antry. Visit www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for tour start times. For reservations, visit: www.thetrustees.org/things-to-do for details and to reserve a pass.
Care Dimensions’ virtual COVID19 support groups
Those who have lost a family member to the COVID-19 virus are encouraged to join an eight-week support group for people who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 within the past three months. Led by a bereavement counselor, this will be a safe space to process grief, learn coping techniques, and make connections with others on a similar journey. This group requires commitment from all participants to attend each scheduled session. The eight-week sessions are on Wednesdays, Sept. 9 to Oct. 28, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. (RSVP by Sept. 4). Advance registration is required at CareDimensions.org/Calendars, call 855-744-5100 or email grief@CareDimensions.org. Dates and times are subject to change.
Stage 284 launches Virtual Cabaret Series
Stage 284, the theater company hosted The Community House in Hamilton, has launched a new Virtual Cabaret Series with one remaining online show on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Artistic Director Katie Clarke and Stage 284 performer Cai Radleigh, the series celebrates a decade-plus of local musical theater showcasing crowd favorites from Stage 284’s most popular productions. Performers include Amanda Lane, James Thomas Turner III, Tom Richardson, Tom Kelleher, Amanda Maddox, Cai Radleigh, Katie Clarke, Jay Martel, Susan Martel, John Manning, Frederick Calcinari, Rebecca Axelrod, and more. Registration or tickets are not required. However, Stage 284 suggests a donation of $10 per person or $20 per household. All proceeds benefit Stage 284’s Scholarship Fund. For more information, visit: http://stage284.com/, or contact Katie Clarke, at katie@communityhouse.org.
The shofar calls
It is customary to sound the shofar every day for a month leading up to Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Learn how to make this custom a meaningful Jewish experience for you and your family. Register at LappinFoundation.org to receive a free shofar, one per family for all Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s service area. Details about picking up your shofar will be sent after you register. Links to the shofar education session and shofar blowing instructions will arrive in plenty of time for you to prepare to sound your shofar every day for a month, except Shabbat, leading up to Rosh Hashanah. Free toy shofars are available for children 8 and younger while supplies last. For more information contact RachelEllis@LappinFoundation.org.
Arbor Day Foundation names Salem Tree City USA
By meeting four requirements: A tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation — the city of Salem was named a Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation this month. The city’s commitment to effective urban tree management includes increased tree planting and maintenance budgets, a comprehensive tree ordinance and Tree Commission, a grant-funded city-wide tree inventory and maintenance plan, all of which will help keep the community green as an important measure to address air quality, water resources, personal health and well-being, energy use, and protection against extreme heat and flooding. Sixty-five trees are being planted in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods, and thanks to donations from residents, the first Century Trees will be planted this fall, in anticipation of Salem’s 400th Anniversary celebrations in 2026. More information can be found at www.arborday.org/TreeCityUSA, and www.salem.com/trees.
Salem reopens public composting drop-off site
The city’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park has reopened 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. You can review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Micaela Guglielmi, Waste Reduction Coordinator, at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Pandemic creates blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. In Massachusetts, 115 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 3,130 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross is adding appointment slots at donation centers and expanding capacity at many community blood drives over the next few weeks to ensure ample opportunities for donors to give. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Essex National Heritage collecting COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Robert Israel Lappin Jewish Young Adult Leadership Seminar
Jewish college students are invited to participate in the Robert Israel Lappin Jewish Young Adult Leadership Seminar, a new free program inspired by Robert Israel Lappin, whose leadership in the Jewish community spanned more than 70 years. Lappin served as an inspirational Jewish role model for individuals of all ages. The theme of the 2020 seminar is Becoming an Inspirational Jewish Leader. Thought-provoking presentations and independent activities will stimulate your mind, nurture your soul and help you on a path of inspirational Jewish leadership. A certificate of achievement will be awarded upon successful completion of the program. For more information or to register for this program contact Deborah Coltin at dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org or visit LappinFoundation.org.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
State Sen. Joan Lovely consults by phone only
Until the current health crisis passes, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, will not be holding in-person office hours. However, she will be available for consultation by phone. For an appointment call 617-722-1410 or email at joan.lovely@masenate.gov.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Salem’s Interactive Road Conditions Map
The city of Salem has published an interactive online tool that allows residents to easily view road surface conditions and recommended paving plans for any segment of the city’s nearly 100 miles of public roadway. The new map can be found at www.salem.com/pavingmap and follows on the city’s publication starting in 2016 of an online map showing paving work that has been completed each year. In partnership with the engineering firm BETA, Salem continues to update the road surface ratings and monitor conditions. Road surface ratings, which score from 0 (the lowest) to 100 (the highest) help inform the city’s annual multi-million dollar paving plan allocations and allow the city to set a realistic paving budget based on the repair type necessary for the road segment’s condition.
Salem’s Century Tree program
The city of Salem, founded in 1626, will celebrate its 400th anniversary in 2026, and desires to honor its past and provide for the health and enjoyment of its citizens in the future through the beneficial effects of a replenished urban tree canopy. Therefore the city is establishing the Century Tree Program, through which Salem residents may propose sites throughout the city where tall trees — Salem’s future heritage trees — may flourish without obstructions. Century Trees will be planted each year through 2026 within sight of public rights-of-way and labeled for posterity, in honor of the quadricentennial of the city of Salem.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Explore Bradley Palmer Park
Discover the wonders of our natural world at Topsfield’s beautiful Bradley Palmer State Park: animal adaptations, tracking, seasonal changes in the wild, and more! Come to the Bradley Palmer parking lot and set off on a hike. No pre-registration required. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Bradley Palmer State Park is located at 40 Asbury St., Topsfield. Questions? Email Barbara.buls@mass.gov.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Explore Essex National Heritage Area
Essex Heritage is the non-profit organization that manages the Essex National Heritage Area by developing programs that enhance, preserve and encourage recreation, education, conservation and interpretation projects on Boston’s North Shore and the Lower Merrimack River Valley. The Essex National Heritage Area is comprised of the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. For more information, visit www.EssexHeritage.org or call (978) 740-0444.
At the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library
The Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for first floor browsing and computer, copier and scanner use. To reserve a 45 minute appointment, visit: hwlibrary.org . Masks are required for entry, social distancing must be respected. Although the Children’s Room will remain closed at this time, the holds pick up window will remain active and open: Monday & Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 10 a.m to 7 p.m. Call or go online to place your holds. In July 8,424 items were circulated out the window, up from 6,831 items in June. 6,579 holds were made for patrons in July, 2,500 of which went into delivery. The library is located at 14 Union St. S. Hamilton. Questions? Call 978-468-5577 * or visit: hwlibrary.org.
