Workshop
for supervisors
North Shore Community College’s Supervisors’ Connection Workshop, “What’s Your Strengths-Based Management Style,” will be held on Wednesday, March 24, from 8 to 10 a.m. The workshop, hosted by NSCC’s Corporate Training Solutions, will be held virtually via Zoom. Cost is $49 per workshop. Register by March 17 by calling 978-236-1200 or email professional@northshore.edu. For more information, visit https://www.northshore.edu/corporate/index.html.
Salem composting site is open
Salem’s compost drop-off station at Mack Park is 24 hours a day, seven days a week for compost drop off of food scraps and compostable kitchen waste only. Do not drop off yard waste here. Yard waste should be dropped off at the Transfer Station at 12 Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or placed curbside during collection weeks. Review a list of acceptable material and ask a few questions in order to receive the code to unlock the compost drop-off bin. Consider others while using this shared station. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer before and after unlocking the bins and refrain from using the bins if you feel sick. Wait your turn and follow physical distancing guidelines. For more information, visit greensalem.com/programs/compost, or contact Waste Reduction Coordinator Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com.
Salem scholarship applications
Scholarship applications are now available through the Salem Scholarship and Education Committee for graduating seniors who live in Salem and will enter a college or university in the fall. The one-page form is available online at www.salem.com/scholarship. Completed forms can be submitted either in hard copy or electronically through the website. Applications are due by May 31. The Salem Scholarship Fund provides college scholarships for graduating seniors, funded through voluntary
Richards Memorial Scholarships available
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Free food
box distribution
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will host a Farmers to Families free food box distribution every other Wednesday, starting on March 3, from 10 a.m. to noon at NSCC’s Danvers campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Lot 7. Available to all families in need, the Farmers to Families food boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. Advance registration is required to receive a box. To register, go to mmsfi.org, find the Farmers to Families Food Box event list and choose the Danvers location.
Peabody Rotary
scholarship applications
Applications are now available for the Rotary Club of Peabody’s 2021 scholarship program. This year, the Service Above Self Scholarship, Sam Burns Scholarship, and Technical Highschool Scholarship will be available to local high school seniors. Applicants must be Peabody residents and graduating seniors of an accredited public, private, parochial, and vocational or charter high school. They must be accepted to an accredited institution of higher education or vocational training program. They must also demonstrate that they reach out to others through community service locally, regionally or internationally. Interested candidates can download the form at the Rotary Club of Peabody website, www.rotarypeabody.org. The deadline to apply is April 2.
COVID-19 testing
extended to March 31
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31 at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit www.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Pandemic creates
blood shortage crisis
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Opposing
antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Telehealth
for veterans
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Peabody Chamber
offers scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
Shaw Scholarship
applications
Applications are due Friday, March 26, for the George and Rachel Shaw Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia and Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a Peabody resident and full-time college student completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond. Applications are available at https://peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/. Completed forms can be emailed to info@peabodyhistorical.org or mailed to the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, 35 Washington St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.