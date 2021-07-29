Helping 'ArtGrow Here'
"Art Grows Here," a 10-day, map-guided tour of outdoor art throughout Hamilton and Wenham, welcomes creative souls to create work of art for the tour. Amateurs, professionals, families, friends, school groups are all part of what makes this free community art project special. No experience is necessary, Now administered by the Wenham Museum, the AGH 2021 art tour launches Friday, July 30 at 9 a.m., so if you plan to participate, fill out the online form by July 2 to give us enough time to assign site numbers and get the map organized. Go to: https://www.wenhammuseum.org/agh/ and click on “Register or Support Art Grows Here” to get your start on your art or to support this beloved community art tradition.
Stuffed animal slumber party
Beloved stuffed animals are invited to a sleepover at Peabody Institute Library! On Tuesday, Aug. 3, at 1:30, children bring their favorite stuffed animals to the courtyard at the Main Library, where they’ll craft them cozy beds, tuck them in and leave them for a fun night at the library. What will the animals get up to? To check in on their adventures, follow the library’s Facebook page and see! Then come to the children’s room the next day, Wednesday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to pick up your animal and its bed. This free event is open to children of all ages. In case of inclement weather, it may be canceled or postponed. Space is limited and registration is required at: peabodylibrary.org/calendar.
Salem Community Band
performing on Aug. 2
On Monday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., the Salem Community Band performs its 12th annual Summer concert at the Salem Willows Band Shell. Under the direction of Cynthia Napierkowski, the band is composed of amateur musicians from grades 7 through adults who come together for the joy of playing. This year, more than ever, come out and support music in Salem and the Salem Public Schools.
Travel to the End of the World on Zoom
On Tuesday, Aug. 3, “Antarctica - Travels at the End of the World,” will take you on an exploration of the coldest, windiest, driest place on earth, where two thirds of the world’s fresh water is locked up in the form of ice the size of the continent of Australia. From 6:30 to 7 p.m. join lecturer and photojournalist Barry Pell, who has traveled by ship to Antarctica, on Zoom as he discusses his experiences and shares his photos of this most magnificent and unique continent. Pell has traveled widely, visiting and documenting landscapes and cultures in nearly 170 countries and lived in China, Eastern Europe, North Africa, and South America. He lectures at schools, universities, libraries and community groups in the Boston area, and this Zoom lecture will be sponsored by The Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, 17 Sylvan St., Danvers. Registration is required for this Zoom event via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Extreme weather
presentation set
On Tuesday, Aug 10, at 6:30 p.m., join Christopher Skinner, a climate scientist and assistant professor in the Department of Environmental, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, on Zoom. Skinner will discuss everything from heat waves to drought, and why the fingerprints of climate change are all over recent extreme weather events. Was the historic 2017 hurricane season (Harvey, Irma, Maria, etc.) a result of climate change? What’s the future forecast? Why is attributing changes in hurricanes to climate change is so challenging? What steps researchers are taking to better understand this critical connection? How do climate and weather shape society and ecosystems? How did climate change help form Ancient Egypt; how will greenhouse gases impact future air quality; how plants interact with the atmosphere to create their own weather. The talk, which will be hosted on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Stories of citizenship,
community, belonging
On Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. , the Salem Athenaeum will host speakers B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Rosemie Leyre, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn, and Paul Tucker, sharing true stories of citizenship, community, and belonging, live, without notes, in the lovely Athenaeum garden! This event was rained out twice in July, so ifyou purchased a ticket for the original event, it is still good and hopefully, if August is drier than July, you can attend. This event is free to members, $10 for non member at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex Street, Salem. To register, visit: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei5lqj6bfd364230&oseq=&c=&ch=
Covid19 free
vaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clnics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. .
Beverly Bootstraps
needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.,
Northshoremen
chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.