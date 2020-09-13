Ward 2 meeting set for Sept. 22
On Tuesday, Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m., residents and business owners are encouraged to attend a Ward 2 Civic Association Meeting at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St, Beverly. Updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2 will be addressed and discussed. Please note the change in location, and also that the meeting is available online. For information, contact: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com, or find us at: https://www.facebook.com/ward2beverly. Note, annual membership rates are $10 per individual., $20 per family, and $50 per business.
Ipswich senior flu vaccinations
The Ipswich Public Health Department is offering its annual free flu vaccinations to seniors but due to COVID19, the vaccinations will be done differently. Open to Ipswich residents 60 years of age and older, paramedics from Action Ambulance will come to your home in early to mid-October to administer the quadrivalent regular dose vaccine. There are 150 doses available; to get one, you must call for an appointment at 978-356-6650 beginning Monday, Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. The staff at the Senior Center will schedule an appointment for you in October. Although free, you must have your insurance card available to complete the paperwork, and wear a mask and short or loose fitting sleeves. The paramedic will wear proper safety equipment. Questions? Contact Colleen Fermon, Director of Public Health at 978-356-6606 or Sheila Taylor, Director of Senior Services at 978-356-6650.
Run for the trails is on!
The 16th Annual Run for the Trails will be held in a way that works for all in these trying times. As usual, the course will start and finish at the Myopia Schooling field at 394 Bay Road in Hamilton, where you can also park. You’ll do the 5 mile loop once or twice depending on your race, and course will be up from Sept. 19 – Oct. 9. You may run it when and as many times as you like and when finished simply email your time. Winners will be announced at the end of the 3 weeks. and T-Shirts and prizes will be then be sent. Please do not run in groups, wear a mask at all times, and be respectful of others on the trails. Running with dogs is forbidden. Divisions are: 39 and under, 40-49, 50-59, 60+ Men and Women. Registration fees are: 5 Miles - $25 ($20 no shirt); 10 Miles - $30 ($25 no shirt).
Outdoor boutique at St. Andrew’s
The Church of St. Andrew in Marblehead will hold an outdoor boutique sale on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. till noon, 135 Lafeyette St., (Rt. 4) offering new or like-new home goods, giftware, linens, artwork; jewelry; antiques and collectibles; clothing (new only); accessories; small electronics and appliances; and Christmas items. Open to the public in the church’s fenced-in playground area, the sale’s rain date is Sunday, Oct. 4, noon to 3 p.m. Donations will be accepted at the front of the church Sundays, Sept. 13 and 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; weekdays, Sept. 14-19 and 21-22, 2-4 p.m. Volunteers cannot accept books, records, toys, furniture, sporting equipment, bric-a-brac, or any items not in excellent condition. Masks and physical distancing are required and the numbers will be limited. No strollers or carts will be permitted and the church and its facilities will be closed. Park on Lafayette Street, Robert Road. Mobility issues? Park in the rear, entering from Robert Road. Proceeds benefit St. Andrew’s and its missions and ministries. Questions and updates? Visit: www.standrewsmhd.org/boutiquesale2020.
Yom Kippur puppet show
The Lappin Foundation invites families to a special PJ Library Yom Kippur virtual puppet show for children ages 3-8 with puppeteer Anna Sobel on Friday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. Some kids say Sam looks like a certain sea sponge with square pants. Luke looks like a triangle. His best friend Josh is the only Jewish kid in the class. Luke and Josh have been making fun of Sam. But when Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur roll around, Josh discovers that the hardest part of making up for one’s mistakes is saying sorry. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Hurricane of '38topic of talk
On Sept. 21, 1938, a massive hurricane surprised New York and New England. One of the most destructive storms in American history, it caused over 600 deaths and $400 million in property damages. Michael Maler will discuss what made this storm unique in a Zoom program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Maler is the Metro-Boston regional site manager for Historic New England. He holds a degree in art history from Duke University and a Master of Museum Studies from Harvard University, where he now teaches. He has held staff positions at the Paul Revere House, Historic Beverly, the Portland Museum of Art, and the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk, Maine. He is an active member of the New England Museum Association, the American Association for State and Local History, and the Downtown Boston House Museum Alliance. Registration for this event is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
500 years of hurricanes
What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum, on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes.” Dolin, a Marblehead resident, covers the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a Ph.D. in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T. and is the author of numerous books including “Black Flags, Blue Waters;” “Brilliant Beacons;” “Leviathan” and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org.