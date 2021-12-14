Danvers Republican meet Dec. 15
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) holds its regular meeting Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The focus will be on voting new members to the committee and the requirements to attend the Mass. GOP State Convention in May 2022. Also up for discussion, Danvers School Committee, with a Q&A. All concerned citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.