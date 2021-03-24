Paddle-a-thon
for Ipswich River
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
Eco-puppet
workshop
Learn to transform natural materials, papers and fabric into puppets with author and artist Marika Mccoola in a free, live Zoom workshop from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27. Mccoola is a professor and the author of the graphic novel “Baba Yaga’s Assistant.” Using a variety of materials and techniques, Mccoola will lead adult and youth attendees in creating fish and eel puppets. Participants should collect natural materials like leaves, recycled material, paper and fabric in advance. Register online at bit.ly/ecopuppets. The puppets are part of the Ocean of Rivers event series funded by Mass Cultural Council grants and co-sponsored by the Ipswich River Watershed Association. For more information, go to ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Hood Pond
hosts walk
Ipswich River Watershed Association will host an in-person walk around Hood Pond in Topsfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Hood (or Hood’s) Pond is more than a popular local beach. It is a historic spawning ground for herring. These migratory fish once swam all the way from the ocean up through Ipswich, Topsfield, and Boxford via Howlett and Pye Brook. Eventually, the association wants to restore herring to the entire Howlett Brook watershed. To attend, sign up at bit.ly/hoodpondwalk. Those who are interested in the trail but not up for the walk can register for a virtual live-cast. Learn more at ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Conversation
Circles
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
Free food
box distribution
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will host a Farmers to Families free food box distribution on Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to noon at NSCC’s Danvers campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Lot 7. Available to all families in need, the Farmers to Families food boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. Advance registration is required to receive a box. To register, go to mmsfi.org, find the Farmers to Families Food Box event list and choose the Danvers location.
Peabody Rotary
scholarship applications
Applications are now available for the Rotary Club of Peabody’s 2021 scholarship program. This year, the Service Above Self Scholarship, Sam Burns Scholarship, and Technical Highschool Scholarship will be available to local high school seniors. Applicants must be Peabody residents and graduating seniors of an accredited public, private, parochial, and vocational or charter high school. They must be accepted to an accredited institution of higher education or vocational training program. They must also demonstrate that they reach out to others through community service locally, regionally or internationally. Interested candidates can download the form at the Rotary Club of Peabody website, www.rotarypeabody.org. The deadline to apply is April 2.
Applications open
for scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
Shaw Scholarship
applications
Applications are due Friday, March 26, for the George and Rachel Shaw Scholarship. The $3,000 scholarship is administered annually by the Peabody Historical Society and funded by Sylvia and Ralph Marble. To be eligible, a student must be a Peabody resident and full-time college student completing his or her sophomore year in college or beyond. Applications are available at https://peabodyhistorical.org/scholarship-opportunities/. Completed forms can be emailed to info@peabodyhistorical.org or mailed to the Peabody Historical Society and Museum, 35 Washington St., Peabody, MA 01960. For more information, call 978-531-0805 or email info@peabodyhistorical.org.
Northshoremen
online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.