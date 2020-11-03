Grab-N-Go food festival
This year’s St. Vasilios of Peabody Greek Festival will be a Grab-N-Go type event, on Nov., 7 and 8. This year’s fundraising has been severely hampered by the pandemic, but the food festival will feature the full range of delicious Greek specialties to go. For complete menu and details, visit: stvasilios.org.
Homecoming Gala planned
Tickets are available for Essex Tech’s December remote Homecoming Gala to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project. The gala, prepared by the school’s Culinary Department, takes place Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m.. Tickets are $25 per dinner, ready for pick-up at the entrance of Essex Tech’s campus between 3 and 5 p.m. The Larkin Memorial Cottage, built in 1950, was named for Lt. Catherine Larkin, and is now being rebuilt by Essex tech students into a multi-use facility. Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and WWII nurse, died in a plane crash in 1945. Essex Tech’s first Homecoming Gala to support the project raised $68,000 last fall, and the project has been gifted with other donations. The gala, will also present this year’s Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award. To nominate, donate to the virtual auction, or learn more, visit: https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/
City of Salem’s new website
The City of Salem has launched a new website to promote new businesses and economic growth. The site — www.salemforbusiness.com — provides one-stop site for prospective business owners to learn about Salem and resources. The website includes information on its bustling downtown, vibrant waterfront, and local community that supports businesses throughout the City. It also offers a direct connection to the City’s economic development and business support team and additional technical resources and guidelines for starting a small business in Salem. This initiative is a collaborative effort between Salem’s Department of Planning & Community Development and Salem Main Streets, with marketing expertise and website development provided by Sir Isaac, a local marketing firm, with photography donated by Salem resident Ty Hapworth. The website will continue to grow, with more links to more resources for prospective and existing businesses, information regarding city regulations and zoning, and a comprehensive permitting guide to help business owners navigate local permitting processes. Business owners and those considering starting a business are encouraged to bookmark the page and check back often.
Perfect holiday pie making
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, welcomes Liz Barbour of Creative Feast, hosting a Zoom workshop of Holiday Pies on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The piece de resistance will be delicious holiday one-crust, one-filling pie. Learn her favorite pie dough recipe for perfect, flaky crust every time using her favorite pie baking tools, ingredients, and methods to prepare two delicious, photo worthy holiday pies. Sponsored on Zoom by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, registration is required at: danverslibrary.org, or https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rhtMibNwS-KwAL5tcx2cpA.
Sox legendon Zoom
The Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, welcomes baseball historian Anthony Guerriero hosting a ZOOM presentation of ‘The Atomic Bomb and the Curveball: The Incredible True Story of the Boston Red Sox Moe Berg,’ on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6:30 p.m. Formerly of Salem State’s History Department, Guerriero paints a portrait of one of the most storied lives in the history of the Boston Red Sox. Sponsored on ZOOM by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, registration is required at danverslibrary.org or https://bit.ly/37tpz73.
Turkey dinner for pickup
Pick up your holiday turkey dinner in a microwaveable container on Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 5 p.m. Menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and vegetables. Cost is $7 , Limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722. or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Thursday, Nov. 19.
Y2I Connectgathering
Teens planning to visit Israel next year with Y2I or their camp, school or youth group, are invited to Y2I Connect for fast-paced, group-building, fun experiences to get to know each other. Y2I Connect is free and will be held on Zoom on the following dates from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Nov. 15, Dec. 13, Jan. 24 and Feb. 28. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978- 565-4450.
Holiday Pops goes online
Catch Stephen Limon’s 2020 Holiday Pops Abbot Hall online artist reception Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., featured by the Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor, for the club’s annual gala fundraising event. Limon’s iconic holiday winter scenes are 5x7 watercolor explorations based on photos he takes on his daily walks. Begun in 1980 as gifts, he now has 90 annual recipients. Limon will officially unveil his Holiday Pops painting during the Nov. 12th online artist reception hosted by The Rotary Club of Marblehead Harbor on Facebook. The painting has been framed by Arnould Gallery and will be on display from mid-November until the Holiday Pops concert. on RotaryClubofMarbleheadHarbor.org. Raffle tickets for original painting are available for sale at the Arnould Gallery & Framery, 111Washington St., Marblehead Museum, 170 Washington St., Marblehead, or at RotaryClubofMarbleheadHarbor.org. Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. Artist quality 11x14 giclees are also for $50 each, as well as notecards. Questions? Email: info.rcomh.@gmail.com.