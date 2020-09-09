500 years of hurricanes
What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum, on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book “A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes.” Dolin, a Marblehead resident, covers the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a Ph.D. in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T. and is the author of numerous books including “Black Flags, Blue Waters;” “Brilliant Beacons;” “Leviathan” and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org.
Seven Gables’ ‘Twist on the Taste’
On Sunday, Sept. 13, join The House of the Seven Gables for a Twist on the Taste. For seven years this popular September fundraiser was hosted on their seaside lawn, with food and drinks donated by talented chefs and vendors, along with auctions, photo ops, tastings and entertainment — all in support of the mission of involving people of all backgrounds in The Gables’ American story. This year, the event may be virtual but there will still be good food, an online auction, a virtual Paddles-Up (fund-a-need), some short and poignant presentations and the unveiling of a new 3D tour of the House of the Seven Gables. The fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. For tickets, food orders, details and to view auction items, visit https://7gables.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/ 2020TwistontheTaste/tabid/1163137/Default.aspx. Pickup is from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 13.
Harvest Plant and Craft Sale
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the Peabody Garden Club will hold a Harvest Plant and Craft Sale from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Kindercare parking lot, 520 Lowell St., Peabody. Choose from assorted plants, crafts, bake goods and more. Rain date is Sunday, Sept. 13, same place, same time. For more information, contact President Kim Bressler at thepeabodygardenclub@gmail.com, or call or text Vice President Elizabeth Johns at 978-223-3247.
Curator hosts walking tour
“England Meets Italy” on Thursday, Sept. 17, in a special grounds tour of Castle Hill with curator Susan Hill Dolan exploring the European-inspired architecture designed for the Cranes’ Country Place Era estate, “The Country Place Era Architecture at Castle Hill.” The tour runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Comfortable walking shoes and insect repellent are recommended. Face masks are required. Space is limited to nine participants to ensure distancing. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate is at 290 Argilla Road., Ipswich. Tickets are $12 for Trustees members, $20 for nonmembers, and are available at www.thetrustees.org/castlehill.
Yom Kippur Puppet Show
The Lappin Foundation invites families to a special PJ Library Yom Kippur virtual puppet show for children ages 3-8 with puppeteer Anna Sobel on Friday, Sept. 25, at 4 p.m. Some kids say Sam looks like a certain sea sponge with square pants. Luke looks like a triangle. His best friend Josh is the only Jewish kid in the class. Luke and Josh have been making fun of Sam. But when Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur roll around, Josh discovers that the hardest part of making up for one’s mistakes is saying sorry. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Play Kits launched at library
The Beverly Public Library is launching PLAY! Kits — a new collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s Room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information abut this and other programs, call 978-921-6062 or visit beverlypubliclibrary.org.