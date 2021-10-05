Black American Literature series set
The Peabody Institute Library once again welcomes Theo Theoharis for a 4-week discussion series on Black American Literature and poetry, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. starting on Oct. 13, in the Sutton Room. On topic will be “Giovanni’s Room,” by James Baldwin, and poems from The Penguin Anthology of 20th Century American Poetry, available for check out at the Public Services Desk at the Main Library.The Lecture Series has been a favorite in the past, but please note: masks are still required. Advance registration is required –for one class or the whole series— at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/black-american-literature-series-with-theo-theoharis-5/. Questions? Contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian, at 978-531-0100 x17, or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Salem High “mass class” reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email class representatives for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Fall fun with the Trustees
Long Hill, the Trustees of the Reservations the 114-acre property in Beverly, is set to celebrate autumn with its Halloween on the Hill debut of over 1,000 pumpkins, music, and lights. The property and the gardenshave recently undergone a complete rejuvenation, and guests are free to explore it all this fall the entire month of October. Halloween event dates are: Oct. 1–24 (Thursday–Sunday), 25 –31 (Daily), 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are available online through the trustee website. Visit: thetrustees.org.
Volunteer drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilies. For more information, call 978-281-1750..
The music of Civil Rights Movement
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom program with educator, arranger, composer, and director Galen Abdur-Razzaq’s “Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement,” by Flutejuice Productions. This wrap around program combines a lecture with flute prelude performed by Abdur-Razzaq, and chronicles music from the turn of the century to present day, highlighting artists and their music, influences, and struggles, as well as jazz’s role in advocacy of and funding for the Civil Rights movement through events such as the Freedom Rides and the 1963 March on Washington. A Q&A will follow. Hosted on Zoom and sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration for this event is required at: danverslibrary.org.