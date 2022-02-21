Ward 2 Civic Association meeting
On Tuesday, Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., all Beverly Ward 2 residents and business owners are encouraged to attend a meeting to discuss updates on issues and concerns related to happenings in Ward 2, in the Sohier Room, Beverly Public Library, 32 Essex St., Beverly. For more information, email: beverlyw2ca@gmail.com, or visit: www.facebook.com/ward2beverly.
Afro-Caribbean rhythms 'n' jazz
The Joel LaRue Smith Trio will take the stage at Salem State’s Center for Creative and Performing Arts on Feb. 28 at 7:30 p.m. in the Recital Hall, 71 Loring Ave., Salem. On the bill are Cuban dance forms, Mozambique, cha-cha and rhumba, bebop, hard bop and swing. The ensemble features a rich blend of jazz standards and Afro-Caribbean rhythms and harmonies, on piano, drums, and bass. Tickets are available at salemstatetickets.com. $20, general admission, $15, seniors, free for students with a valid ID and people under 18. Advance reservations recommended. Visit https://salemstate.edu/arts for calendar information.
'Traces of the Trade' in Ipswich
In the feature documentary "Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North," filmmaker Katrina Browne discovers her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history. She and nine cousins retrace the Triangle Trade and gain new perspectives on the black/white divide. Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, will host a Wednesday, March 2, screening and discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 978-356-2560 with any questions.
Brian Friel's 'Translations' at MLT
Best known for his acclaimed play "Dancing at Lughnasa," Tony nominated playwright Brian Friels' "Translation" will be performed in the Marblehead Little Theatre Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St., March 4-13. Set in a 19th century Irish village, the plot revolves around two soldiers from the British Ordinance Survey, who arrive with the mission of anglicizing local Irish place names. Imperial oppression and culture erasure, in all its forms is the villain and Friel goes right to the heart of it. General admission is $25. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. except for a March 6 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets, visit: www.mltlive.com/2021/09/translations/.
Salem State premieres new play
From March 3-6, the Salem State Theatre Department will premiere a new play by 2021 graduate Parker Goodreau, "The Thing They Love." Directed by Esme Allen, the play explores queerness in prohibition-era New York City, and will be presented at the Sophia Gordon Center, followed by virtual streaming March 20 to April 30. Tickets for both are available at www.salemstatetickets.com. Goodreau introduces us to a big, queer family of friends with who must navigate between the world they love, and the world outside, learning to protect each other, how to be themselves and find family and community in a world of fear, uncertainty, and condemnation and “the double-lives many queer people adopt to survive.” The Sophia Gordon Center is located at 352 Lafayette St., Salem.
Rotary's Taste of the North Shore
The Rotary Club of Peabody’s popular fundraiser, Taste of the North Shore, is less than a month away, and it's in-person, Tuesday, March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton, 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include two admissions and a chance to win $10,000. Purchase your tickets and view the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants and sponsors on www.peabodyrotarytaste.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2762682907292312/. Full vaccination or a negative COVID test required. Masks a must except when drinking or sampling food from over 20 North Shore restaurants. Limited number of mystery bags and beer and wine raffles. Only 300 raffle tickets are sold. Winner need not be present. Admission without a raffle ticket is $40 per person. All proceeds support the Rotary’s community projects, including student scholarships and meals for those with food insecurity.
Financial literacy for new adults
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a four-part Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library's Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible good habits, how to make informed choices and live their best lives. The Zoom series starts Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., with Tips and Tricks for Managing Credit: followed on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., with Managing Your Money to Build Your Best Life; followed on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with Decision, Decisions; and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with Protecting You and Your Assets. Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries, this virtual program requires registration for Zoom link at: Registrants will receive a link to access at danverslibrary.org.
Chamber Legislative Breakfast March 1
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and North Shore Bank will host a Legislative Breakfast, Tuesday, March 1, at the Boston Marriot Peabody to discuss the local business climate and what's on the horizon for 2022 and beyond. Speakers include Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, Sen. Joan Lovely and Norman Abbott from U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton's office. New this year will be panel discussion with area dignitaries. Join the PACC and premier sponsor for breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. (Doors open at 7 a.m.) Tickets are $35 for PACC members; $45 for nonmembers; $600 for table sponsor; $300 for corporate sponsor. This is a seated event and advance reservations are required at https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2022-legislative-breakfast-7482.
Hamilton Dems caucus March 1
Registered Democrats in Hamilton will caucus via Zoom, on Tuesday, March 1, to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, Saturday, June 4, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Sign-in 6:30 p.m., caucus will be called to order at 7 p.m. Register now for the Zoom link at: https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZUkf--opz4iGNV9NTLYo3OOtYkLCJYVFwpZ. This year’s state convention will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Hamilton. The caucus is open to preregistered Democrats who turned 16 years by Feb. 4. They are also eligible to vote and to run for delegate or alternate. Hamilton can elect four delegates and four alternates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the convention. For more www.MassDems.org. Questions? Contact Darcy Dale at darcy@hpm1.net.
Database explores Marblehead's diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private non-profit, has launched its newest digital resource: an online database documenting free and enslaved people of color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, Indigenous, and people of color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org/