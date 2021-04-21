Chang addresses Asian racism
In recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Salem State University presents Emmy Award-winning ABC News “Nightline” Co-Anchor Juju Chang sharing how perceptions of Asian Americans as “foreigners” can be weaponized by racialized statements like “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan flu.” Brought to you on Zoom, her keynote will address how the pandemic has spawned thousands of acts of racial abuse against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Chang shares why we all have unconscious bias and why it matters. The event, one of a series presented by Salem State University’s 2021 AAPI Heritage Month Collaborative, is open to the general public and media, and will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. To register, visit: https://salemstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_whknH4jaQTOSFghHE27yM Questions? Call Micaela Guglielmi at 978-619-5672.
Dan Dixey’sMarblehead
Newly collected images by Marbleheader Dan Dixey will be presented on Thursday, April 22, at 7p.m. via Zoom. Dan’s connection to Marblehead goes centuries and these images feature street scenes, business, and the buildings of Marblehead. Dan manages the website and social media channels of “Marblehead Images” which showcases “The Dixey Collection” comprised of historic Marblehead photos, postcards, stereoviews, slides, glass negatives, books, pamphlets and more. He has been an avid supporter of Marblehead history since his ancestors first arrived in the area in 1629. To join him on Zoom, go to: www.marbleheadmuseum.org, $10/members, $15/future members.
Salem launches textile recycling
The City of Salem is partnering with HELPSY to offer free curbside pick-up of clean, dry clothing and household textiles for recycling starting on April 24. Pick-ups are weekly on Saturdays and residents must make an appointment in advance. Go to www.helpsy.co/SalemMA and fill out the pick-up request form, and choose a date. Donations should be left at the curb prior to 7 a.m. on the date chosen and HELPSY will pick up your donation. Questions? Call Micaela Guglielmi at 978-619-5672, or visit: www.helpsy.co/home-pickup-faq.
Earth Dayat Salem State
Salem State University will celebrate the 51st Earth Day with a series of climate changed focused virtual events themed “There is no Planet B, through April 27. Featured will be a wide range of talks, panel discussions, films, and interactive activities including the Earth Days research poster competition, which draws entries from students across all disciplines. All events are free and open to the public. For a full schedule, visit: : https://www.salemstate.edu/earthday. As part of the celebration the Earth Days Planning Team will present two Friends of the Earth Awards in recognition of outstanding environmental stewardship. This year’s honorees are professor Marcos Luna, for his long-time advocacy of environmental justice and his work in using Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to understand and address social and environmental inequities; and professor emerita Patricia Gozemba, for her ongoing local activism and work with Salem Alliance for the Environment (SAFE).
Paddle-a-thon 2021 underway
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
Dance writing contest ongoing
To celebrate National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet has launched a National Dance Week Contest. Current and former students of the Marblehead School of Ballet may write and submit a 100- to 250-word story or poem with the theme, “Your Love of Dance.” Two prizes will be awarded, a $100 gift certificate and a $50 gift certificate, both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Writers can submit their entries along with a photo of themselves to msb@havetodance.com. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 25. For more information about the Marblehead School of Ballet’s celebration of National Dance Week, visit https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/.
Artists’ Row launch party
The City of Salem’s Artist’s Row Market Day Launch Party takes place on Saturday, May 1, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Artists’ Row, 24 New Derby St., Salem, across from Old Town Hall and Derby Square. Don a mask and come meet local artists in their natural habitat, participate in free hands-on art Covid-safe making activities, sign up for workshops, listen live tunes, grab a bite, and do some shopping. Experience the Chagall Performance Art Collaborative (Chagall PAC), learn all about bees, honey bees, planting a bee friendly garden with the folks from Beverly Bees, who’ll also be selling beeswax candles, honey and more. Check out Shindig!, and its expanded shop with more upcycled, artist-embellished oddities, antiques, one of a kind fashion, patches and pins. The new 2021 Artists’ Row Public Artist in Residence (PAiR) will also have a showcase case with hands-on activities, and The Lobster Shanty offers both dine in, delivery and outdoor dining. both dine-in and take out service. Outdoor seating is always available along with a new expanded menu! lobstershantysalem.com. For more information, visit: salem.com/artists-row
Neighborhood ambassadors
SALEM— The city is launching a COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors program seeking to pay residents willing to step up as Neighborhood Ambassadors trained to assist their neighbors in promoting vaccines and accessing various services and resources. This initiative will be directed by a Coordinator, who will work directly with Neighborhood Ambassadors to develop a comprehensive outreach and engagement plan unique to their neighborhoods. By promoting vaccines, Neighborhood Ambassadors will also assist their community’s economic wellbeing as well as health, helping others access a variety of services such as housing assistance, food, and job placement and training. A natural outgrowth of Salem Together, the City’s early pandemic program, Neighborhood Ambassadors will receive a small monthly stipend. If interested, send your resume to bshallop@salem.com or see the job posting on the City of Salem’s website at www.salem.com/jobs.