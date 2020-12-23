City buildingsreopen Jan. 3
The city of Salem is closing City Hall, City Hall Annex, and the Department of Public Services building to the public from Dec. 24 through Jan. 3 in an effort to keep residents and employees safe during the holiday season. In addition, to help reduce potential COVID-19 spread after the holidays, minimal staff will be in city buildings from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31. Most city employees will work remotely on those days and will respond to voicemail and email. To conduct many aspects of city business online, or for a staff directory, visit www.salem.com.
Pawliday Food Drive
Northeast Animal Shelter is conducting a Pawliday Food Drive through Dec. 31 to benefit its Community Pet Food Bank. The food bank distributes donated pet food to struggling members of the community who need assistance keeping their pets fed. In addition to working with community members one on one with food assistance, the shelter also runs weekly pet food deliveries to local human food pantries, including Haven from Hunger in Peabody, the Salvation Army, and the North Shore Moving Market in Salem. To date, Northeast Animal Shelter has donated more than 50,000 pounds of pet food through the program. Donations of pet food can be left in contactless food bins inside the shelter’s entrance at 347 Highland Ave., Salem. Donations can also be made online through wish lists on Amazon and Chewy.
Christmas Eve service
The public is invited to a Facebook Live Christmas Eve service with the First Church of Swampscott Congregational on Thursday, Dec. 24, at 8: p.m., led by Pastor Ian Holland. There will be no Christmas Eve in-person church gathering, but the church hopes this time of worship, music, and holiday reflection will provide inspiration, comfort, and joy. To join, visit https://www.facebook.com/FirstChurchSwampscott/live/ or access the Facebook Live link via the church website at www.thefirstchurch.org.
Reunion canceled
For the first time in 59 years, the annual Beverly Florida Reunion will be canceled due to COVID-19. The gathering is rescheduled for 2022. Those who have already made hotel reservations should apply for refunds and make cancellations.
COVID-19 extended
The Stop the Spread COVID-19 testing program, free to any Massachusetts resident, has been extended through March 31, 2021, at two locations in Salem: Salem High School at 77 Willson St. and Old Town Hall at 32 Derby Square. To speed up the process, those going to get tested should pre-register using the links at www.salem.com/stopthespread. Drive-up testing at Salem High School may temporarily halt to new vehicles when traffic reaches Willson Road; the queue will reopen once the line clears. If the line is temporarily closed when you arrive, return in 15-30 minutes to see if it has opened back up again. The Salem High testing site will be open weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 4 through March 31. The walk-up testing site at Old Town Hall is open Jan. 4 through March 31, Mondays through Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Thursdays 1 to 6 p.m.; and Fridays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For other sites, visit lwww.mass.gov/stopthespread. No proof of insurance or citizenship is needed. EMTs conduct nasal swab testing and results are typically available in 48 hours. Questions? Call 617-745-2100, ext. 513.
Grief support for children
Care Dimensions is offering special virtual grief support groups for elementary schoolchildren, on Jan. 26 and March 2, at 4 p.m. Register by Jan. 19. This free, virtual space for children who are grieving the death of someone important helps them connect and learn coping tools. Space is limited. For information or to register, email Kelia Bergin at KBergin@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6570. Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Care Dimensions sets family night
Care Dimensions is hosting a special Family Night on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Space is limited, so register by Feb. 10. Carve out some time to connect with family and together remember the person you are grieving. Join other families over Zoom for a guided family activity. For information and to register, email Kristin Kowalski at KKowalski@CareDimensions.org or call 781-373-6633. Care Dimensions gift cards provided to participating families for pizza or dinner take-out/delivery for the evening.Care Dimensions is located at 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers.
Salem Awardnominations
Voices Against Injustice is seeking nominations for its Salem Award 2021. Each year, the North Shore-based organization promotes social justice, recognizing and giving a substantial financial award to individuals or organizations that confront discrimination, promote tolerance, and help victims of social injustice. The Salem Award honors those who are applying the lessons of the Salem Witch Trials in the context of contemporary life. The recipient should embody the integrity of those who dared support those executed as witches in 1692. This year, special consideration will be given to those who have had particular impact on COVID-19-related injustices. For information on how to nominate an individual or group for the Salem Award, visit https://voicesagainstinjustice.org.
Sculpture tour on Zoom
The Lappin Foundation invites all to join a free virtual tour of the sculptures around Tel Aviv with Israeli tour guide Gadi Ben-Dov on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 3 p.m. To register for the Zoom link, visit LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Telehealth available
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Service offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Service office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Service office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Tu B’Shevat Storytime
Children, parents, grandparents and caregivers are invited to celebrate Tu B’Shevat, the birthday of the trees, with stories read by Deborah Coltin, executive director of Lappin Foundation, and songs with cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 10 a.m. through this free virtual event. The program is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link.
Remembrance Day Jan. 27
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Join for “Human Connections in a Disconnected Universe,” a three-generation family presentation featuring Judith H. Sherman, author, poet and Holocaust survivor. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link on LappinFoundation.org. Questions? Contact sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Library puppet show
The Lappin Foundation invites families to a special PJ Library Tu B’Shevat puppet show for children, ages 3 to 6, with puppeteer Anna Sobel on Friday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. on Zoom. In this magical show, set on a handmade dress that twirls as the year turns, each season has its own fairy that takes care of changing the natural world. Fairy puppets and animals invite young children to move, sing and help the fairies of each season. This program is free and open to all. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. Questions? Contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or swyner@lappinfoundation.org.