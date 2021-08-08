Extreme weather
presentation set
On Tuesday, Aug 10, at 6:30 p.m., join Christopher Skinner, a climate scientist and assistant professor in the Department of Environmental, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Lowell, on Zoom. Skinner will discuss everything from heat waves to drought, and why the fingerprints of climate change are all over recent extreme weather events. Was the historic 2017 hurricane season (Harvey, Irma, Maria, etc.) a result of climate change? What’s the future forecast? Why is attributing changes in hurricanes to climate change is so challenging? What steps researchers are taking to better understand this critical connection? How do climate and weather shape society and ecosystems? How did climate change help form Ancient Egypt; how will greenhouse gases impact future air quality; how plants interact with the atmosphere to create their own weather. The talk, which will be hosted on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Artist Soling
goes solo
Artist, writer, filmmaker, musician and academic Cevin Soling, presents his first solo-exhibition, ‘We’ve Become What We Parody,’ at the Salem Art Gallery. Soling has been featured on MTV, HBO, BBC, Comedy Central, The Discovery Channel, and TLC, among others. His works bend the familiar to create an alternate world that exposes the undercurrents of hypocrisy and violence beneath the everyday. On view now through Sept. 18. On Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m., meet the artist himself as he discusses his process and practice, and performs selections from his musical project. Admission is $15, at www.salemartgallery.com/products/cevin-soling-live. The Salem Art Gallery, 64 Bridge St., is the functional headquarters of The Satanic Temple.
Castle Hill
Picnic concerts
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts are back, Thursdays, through Sept. 2, with family-friendly bands on the Grand Allee overlooking Crane Beach. The remaining schedule is: Aug. 12, Soul Rebel Project—Reggae: Aug. 19, The Great Escape—Journey Cover Band: Aug. 26, Disco Dream--Disco: Sept 2,Orville Giddings Band—Boogie Blues. Gates open at 5 p.m., concert runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, is located at 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Tickets may be purchased online in advance or at the gate (if still available). $35/car or $25/car for Trustees members. Weather cancellations (if necessary) will be announced by 3 p.m. concert-day. Visit www.thetrustees.org or call 978-356-4351 for more information.
Northshoremen
chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Salem’s summer
series kicks off
Salem’s 2021 Summer Performance Series of live outdoor theater and music at Charlotte Forten Park, Salem Willows, is free and open to the public, with four companies performing in some 20 productions for all ages throughout August and September. Bring your own seating and enjoy! The schedule is: Aug. 14 and15: "Much Ado About Nothing," 6:30 p.m. at Charlotte Forten Park, 289 Derby St., presented by The Olde Salem Stage Co.; Aug. 21, 22, 28 and 29, "Rhythm Delivered," 6 p.m., DRUMATRIX presents tap, dance, drumming, body percussion, Charlotte Forten Park: Aug. 28, 29, Sept. 4, 5 and 6, "As You Like It," 6 p.m., Salem Willows Band Shell, 165 Fort Ave, presented by Third Citizen Theatre Co. Sept. 4, 5, 11 and 12, "Dream, Love, Escape," 7 p.m. - "A Midsummer’s Night’ retold by The Ridiculous Project, 32 Derby Square, In case of rain, Derby Square performances will be moved indoors to Old Town Hall, 32 Derby Square.
Beverly Bootstraps
expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach to serve Essex, Hamilton, and Wenham as well as Beverly and Manchester, thus jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program which provides new backpacks filled with school supplies to help ease the financial burden on families and encourage academics. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry, and expanded hours. Help spread the word to families that case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561.
Stories of citizenship,
community, belonging
On Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. , the Salem Athenaeum will host speakers B.A. Cornell, Susan Demarest, Rosemie Leyre, Kali Lightfoot, Joe McGurn, and Paul Tucker, sharing true stories of citizenship, community, and belonging, live, without notes, in the lovely Athenaeum garden! This event was rained out twice in July, so ifyou purchased a ticket for the original event, it is still good and hopefully, if August is drier than July, you can attend. This event is free to members, $10 for non member at the Salem Athenaeum, 337 Essex Street, Salem. To register, visit: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei5lqj6bfd364230&oseq=&c=&ch=
COVID-19 free
vaccines clinics
The Town of Ipswich is offering COVID-19 vaccination clinics through the month of August at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. In partnership with Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative (GCACC), the clinics will distribute free doses of the Pfizer vaccine only. No identification or health insurance are required. Walk-ins will be accepted while supplies last at each clinic. Clinics will be held on Mondays from 1 to 4 p.m., through Aug. 30, and additional clnics are being held at the following locations and times through the GCACC: Topsfield: Topsfield Fairgrounds, Bee Building, Thursdays 2 to 3:30 p.m. Rockport: Community House, 58 Broadway, Saturdays 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Hamilton: Public Safety Building, 265 Bay Road, Wednesdays 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Beverly Bootstraps
needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.
Fundraiser to
Fight Kidney Cancer
The John Estrella Foundation for Cancer Research 18th Fundraiser to Fight Kidney Cancer tees off on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Ferncroft Country Club, 10 Village Road, Middleton, returning to its pre-pandemic format: golf tournament, casino night, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. COVID 19 precautions will be taken to ensure safety. Proceeds fund local kidney cancer research and support kidney cancer families with helping hand grants. Cancer patients need our support even more at this unprecedented time. As an all- volunteer 5013c non-profit, the foundation has donated over $200,000.00 to support local cancer research. Thanks for sticking with us in 2020. To continue your support in 2021 as a sponsor, donor or participant, contact us at 978-578-4913, or email: JohnEstrellaFoundation@gmail.com. For more information, visit: www.jestrellafoundation.org.