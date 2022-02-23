Brian Friel’s ‘Translations’ at MLT
Best known for his acclaimed play “Dancing at Lughnasa,” Tony nominated playwright Brian Friels’ “Translation” will be performed in the Marblehead Little Theatre Firehouse Theatre, 12 School St., March 4-13. Set in a 19th century Irish village, the plot revolves around two soldiers from the British Ordinance Survey, who arrive with the mission of anglicizing local Irish place names. Imperial oppression and culture erasure, in all its forms is the villain and Friel goes right to the heart of it. General admission is $25. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. except for a March 6 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets, visit: www.mltlive.com/2021/09/translations/.
Database explores Marblehead’s diversity
Marblehead Museum, a private non-profit, has launched its newest digital resource: an online database documenting Free and Enslaved People of Color in 19th century Marblehead. The stories of the Black, Indigenous, and People of Color are all here, written in an accessible narrative form. Designed for genealogists, researchers, students, and any interested individuals. Entries will be added regularly and visitors can search by name or keyword, with images included when.possible. To access the database, visit: https://bipocdatabase.marbleheadmuseum.org
Chamber Legislative Breakfast March 1
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce and North Shore Bank will conduct a Legislative Breakfast, Tuesday, March 1, at the Boston Marriot Peabody to discuss the current local business climate and what’s on the horizon for 2022 and beyond. Speakers include Peabody Mayor Ted Bettencourt, Sen. Joan Lovely and Norman Abbott from Congressman Seth Moulton’s office. New this year will be panel discussion with area dignitaries. Join the PACC and premier sponsor for breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. (Doors open at 7 a.m.) Tickets are $35 for PACC members; $45 for nonmembers; $600 for table sponsor; $300 for corporate sponsor. This is a seated event and advance reservations are required at https://business.peabodychamber.com/events/details/pacc-2022-legislative-breakfast-7482.
Rotary’s Taste of the North Shore
The Rotary Club of Peabody’s popular fundraiser, Taste of the North Shore, is less than a month away, and it’s in-person, Tuesday, March 1, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the DoubleTree Hilton, 50 Ferncroft Road, Danvers. Raffle tickets are $100 and include two admissions and a chance to win $10,000. Purchase your tickets and view the most up-to-date list of participating restaurants and sponsors on www.peabodyrotarytaste.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/2762682907292312/. Full vaccination or a negative COVID test required. Masks a must except when drinking or sampling food from over 20 North Shore restaurants. Limited number of mystery bags and beer and wine raffles. Only 300 raffle tickets are sold. Winner need not be present. Admission without a raffle ticket is $40 per person. All proceeds support the Rotary’s community projects, including student scholarships and meals for those with food insecurity.
Hamilton Dems caucus March 1
Registered Democrats in Hamilton will caucus via Zoom, on Tuesday, March 1, to elect Delegates and Alternates to the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention, Saturday, June 4, at the DCU Center in Worcester. Sign-in 6:30 p.m., caucus will be called to order at 7 p.m. Register now for the Zoom link at: https://us06web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZUkf--opz4iGNV9NTLYo3OOtYkLCJYVFwpZ. This year’s state convention will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the DCU Center in Worcester. The caucus is open to all registered and preregistered Democrats in Hamilton. The caucus is open to preregistered Democrats who turned 16 years by Feb. 4. They are also eligible to vote and to run for delegate or alternate. Hamilton can elect four delegates and four alternates. Youth, minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals who are not elected as a delegate or alternate may apply to be an add-on delegate at the convention. For more www.MassDems.org. Questions? Contact Darcy Dale at darcy@hpm1.net.
NSCC Danvers PCR Testing Kiosk
North Shore Community College is hosting an RT-PCR Testing Kiosk for COVID-19, at the 1 Ferncroft Road, Danvers, now through March 4, at the following days and times: Mondays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. On-site registration is accepted, but registration is preferred. Results are typically available within 1-2 days. Opening hours may change due to weather. There is no out of pocket cost, but if insured, please provide insurance information. To book a slot, visit: https://book.curative.com/sites/34398
Summer music camp in Topsfield
Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield, A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more— youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required! Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. For locals, this is a great opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit: nmyo.org. for Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or phone Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
‘Traces of the Trade’ in Ipswich
In the feature documentary “Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North,” filmmaker Katrina Browne discovers her New England ancestors were the largest slave-trading family in U.S. history. She and nine cousins retrace the Triangle Trade and gain new perspectives on the black/white divide. Ascension Memorial Church, 31 County St., Ipswich, will host a Wednesday, March 2, screening and meaningful discussion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Free. Call 978-356-2560 with any questions.
/
Financial Literacy series for new adults
Young adults finding financial matters challenging are welcome to join a four-part Zoom series hosted by the Peabody Institute Library’s Babson Financial Literacy Project. Here, young people learn responsible good habits, how to make informed choices and live their best lives. The Zoom series starts Tuesday, March 1, at 7 p.m., with Tips and Tricks for Managing Credit: followed on Tuesday, March 15, at 7 p.m., with Managing Your Money to Build Your Best Life; followed on Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., with Decision, Decisions; and on Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m., with Protecting You and Your Assets. Presented in collaboration with the Tewksbury Public Library and other area libraries, this virtual program requires registration for Zoom link at: Registrants will receive a link to access at danverslibrary.org.
Habitat for Humanity needs you
Share your love of your community and give back by taking a volunteer test run at the Essex County Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 58 R Pulaski St in Peabody. Volunteer to help keep store operations running smoothly. From sales floor merchandising to customer service, volunteers help do it all! Contact volunteer@essexcountyhabitat.org to try it out. No commitment necessary! But if you love it, join the team this spring. The ReStore sells new and gently used furniture, home goods, appliances, and building materials at reduced prices. Profits directly support Essex County Habitat’s vision that one day everyone will have a decent, safe and affordable place to live.
St. Andrew’s invites youth to join choir
The Church of St. Andrew (Episcopal) in Marblehead invites young people age 6 and up to join its youth choir. No musical experience is necessary, and membership in the church is not required. Choir members learn to read music, are introduced to basic music theory, and do sight singing. Rehearsals are Mondays from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. The youth choir sings along with the church’s adult choir at the 10 a.m. service once a month. Interested? Contact Jodice at maryjodice1@gmail.com. The Church of St. Andrew is at 135 Lafayette Street (Rte. 114) in Marblehead and is handicapped accessible. Visit www.standrewsmhd.org.