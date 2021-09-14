Northshoremen
chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
Students ‘Give
Back' on Sept. 18
Salem State University’s annual Moving Forward Giving Back: First Year Day of Service (MFGB) has returned after last year’s COVID-19 cancellation. The university is holding a Sophomore Service Saturday on Sept. 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for students who joined the university in 2020, and will participate in projects such as preparing meals for shelters, working in community gardens, helping local K-12 schools prepare for the first day of classes, and more. For more information on locations and times, please contact Nicole Giambusso at ngiambusso@salemstate.edu or 978-542-3019.
Give blood,
get free hair cut
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. More donations are needed to meet the critical ongoing demand as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19. In thanks, those who come to give blood or platelets from Sept. 1 through 30 will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. You may schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Salem High hosts
‘mass class’ reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers third Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
Celebrate Sukkot
set for Friday
Children ages five and younger are invited to PJ Library Story Time to learn about the Jewish harvest festival of Sukkot with a story and songs led by Cantor Idan Irelander of Temple Emanuel of Andover on Friday, Sept. 17 at 11 a.m. ET on Zoom. This program is free and open to all. The story time is co-sponsored by Haverhill Public Library, Lappin Foundation and Temple Emanuel of Andover. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-740-4431.
Care Dimensions
support groups
Care Dimensions will host free Zoom support groups on the following dates and times: For Young Adults who’ve lost a parent, Wednesdays, Sept. 15 to Oct. 20, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Register by Sept. 8 with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100: Living with Loss: Understanding the Grief Journey One Year Later, Monday, Sept. 20, 5 to 6:30 p.m.; register by Sept. 14. with Maria Perry at 781-774-5100. Loss of Adult Child, Wednesdays, Sept. 29 to Nov. 17, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Eight-week virtual group via Zoom. Register by Sept. 22 with Maria Perry at 978-774-5100. Please note: you may also registerfor all groups by emailing: MPerry@CareDimensions.org .
SalemRecycles’
Free Book Day
This year, instead of the free Book Swap at the Salem Community Life Center, Salem’s Recycling Committee is asking residents to share books with neighbors, free, curbside in front of your homes on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Books should not be “swapped” at another resident’s table, and you needn’t be present, but if you are, masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, details on how to participate, and a list of participating addresses, visit: greensalem.com. You can download a flyer to attach to your table or box, and information on where to donate unclaimed books at the end of the day. Questions? Contact: Micaela Guglielmi, mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672. Rain Date: Sunday, Sept. 19.
Cancer fundraiser
slated for Sept. 20
The John Estrella Foundation for Cancer Research 18th Fundraiser to Fight Kidney Cancer tees off on Monday, Sept. 20, at the Ferncroft Country Club, 10 Village Road, Middleton, returning to its pre-pandemic format: golf tournament, casino night, dinner, a silent auction and raffle. COVID-19 precautions will be taken to ensure safety. Proceeds fund local kidney cancer research and support kidney cancer families with helping hand grants. Cancer patients need our support even more at this unprecedented time. As an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the foundation has donated over $200,000.00 to support local cancer research. To continue your support in 2021 as a sponsor, donor or participant, contact us at 978-578-4913, or email: JohnEstrellaFoundation@gmail.com. For more information, visit: www.jestrellafoundation.org.
Beverly Bootstraps
expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561, or visit:
Hot Dog eating
contest at fair
The 203rd Topsfield Fair, Oct. 1 to 11, will once again host its annual Hot Dog Eating Contest. Sponsored by the B’nai B’rith Booth, the contest is on the Trianon Stage, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Contestants must be over 16 years of age and will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. The first 15 to register and sign a waiver form at the Trianon Stage at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest can participate. The winner will receive $203 for the B’nai B’rith Booth. Daily fair tickets are $15. Discounts are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27. General Admission discount is $12, good any day. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance. Visit: www.topsfieldfair.org.
Beverly Bootstraps
needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.