‘Noises Off’ at Endicott College
Thursday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Beverly’s Endicott College Mainstage Theater presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn. Hailed as the “funniest farce ever written,” Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called ‘Nothing On.’ Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play. Admission is $15, Senior citizens & students of other institutions $5, ECID holders Free. The Rose Theater, Manninen Center for the Arts Endicott College For Endicott College is at 376 Hale St., Beverly. For more information, visit www.endicott.edu.
Beverly group seeks donations
Friends of Beverly Animals (FOBA), an all-volunteer organization that has rescued and found good homes for more than a thousand pets, relies on donations and fundraising to help us pay for veterinary care, food and supplies. A great way to help us do that is also a great idea for a Christmas present this year! There are no supply chain problems, and you can help us save even more precious animals! On sale now in Beverly at: Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., DogSpa, 45 Enon St., Sally’s beauty salon, 132 Enon St. Also on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the First Baptist Church Holiday Fair, 221 Cabot St, or online at:friendsofbeverlyanimals.org. For information, email fobacalendar@gmail.com. Questions? Contact Jill at 978-969-2389 or dsajill1@yahoo.com. For adoptions, visit our facebook page, friendsofbeverlyanimals.org or call 978-927-4157.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Celebration of veterans
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is uniting with UniCare to co-host an inaugural Salute to Veterans Breakfast honoring Massachusetts service men and women and veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody, 8 Centennial Drive, Peabody. The event will be a celebration of patriotism, service and the nation’s military community. It will include the presentation of our first two Minuteman Service Awards to Abiomed, a leading medical device company based in Danvers led by Chairman, President and CEO Michael Minogue, and Command Sergeant Major (ret.) Kim Emerling, the Director of Veterans’Services for the city of Salem. Free to the region’s veterans and service men and women; but advance registration required. Tickets $45 Chamber members, $65 nonmembers. For tickets, to register as a military guest, sponsorship information or more details, visit northshorechamber.org.
Parade of Trees at Tapley Hall
Since 2009, the Society and Sponsors have ushered in the holiday season with a walk through the annual Parade of Trees at Tapley Memorial Hall. Imaginative holiday tree and wreath designs are created by area businesses, residents and community groups, each with its own unique theme and style, as well as gifts and decorations, all of which is displayed for a week, then up for raffle to lucky winners. This year’s parade runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Join the fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice cream social with Cotton Mill Café, and various musical performances. Stroll through the trees Event from 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 2 to 8 p.m., Fridays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10 a.m, to 3 p.m., Sundays. Lucky winners announced by 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Winnings pick-up Monday, Dec. 6. For more information on participating, visiting, and sponsoring please visit our website here https://www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/.
Danvers Veterans Day ceremonies
Danvers Veterans Council will conduct Veterans Day Ceremonies on Thursday, Nov. 11, promptly at 11 a.m., at the Thorpe School, Avon Road, Danvers. Weather permitting, they will be behind the school. If weather forbids, ceremonies will will move to the auditorium, with masks required. The program will pay tribute to veterans living and deceased. Colonel Dana P. Albert, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired) will speak. Col Albert served in many combat and Intelligence positions worldwide, and was Company Commander for the eviction of Iraqi forces in Kuwait. Music provided by Danvers HS Chamber Singers and Danvers Girl Scouts; Taps and drum roll by Danvers HS Band Members; Bagpipe by Capt. Kenneth Reardon, Jr., Danvers Fire Department; Gun salute by Danvers Alarm List Company. Flags and a memorial wreaths welcome. For more information, contact Kelley Rayos-Teixeira, Director of Veterans’ Services, at 978-777-0001 x3025.
Turkey dinner pick-up
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, will be selling turkey dinners with all the trimmings in microwaveable containers, from1 to 3 p.m. The menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables. Cost is $7, limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Wednesday, Nov. 17. Building is handicap accessible