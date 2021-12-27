Beverly rings in 2022
Beverly’s New Year 2022 fun and free virtual event will take place online from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31. Enjoy amazing accessible dance for all abilities, silly storytelling, and upbeat afro-latin drumming. Families and children can join in for one, two or all three performances on Zoom. Please pre-register online. Beverly’s New Year has been the North Shore’s best family-friendly celebration of the New Year for 28 years! Contact: Beverly Main Streets, 978-922-8558, https://www.bevmain.org/events/beverlys-new-year/
Art of Dr. Seuss and Arthur Szyk
Lappin Foundation invites the community to join us on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Zoom for an engaging presentation by returning guest speaker Gregg Philipson on the early lives and works of Dr. Seuss and Arthur Szyk and how world events altered their creative styles. Seuss and Szyk were political cartoonists during WWII. We will view many original artifacts and art work from the Gregg and Michelle Philipson Collection and Archive to make this a powerful visual experience and a program not to be missed. The program is free and all are welcome to attend. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
Hurry the new year is almost here. The Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is now on sale. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Payment for calendars must be either by cash or check. The calendar may be found at Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; and Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834. For more information, visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.
Discovery of a Masterpiece
An Auguste Rodin masterpiece lost to the art world since the 1930s and after a year of research was officially authenticated is a story that will be shared by Danvers Library via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. Learn how a simple art cataloging project evolved into a search for this mysterious piece’s provenance, and became one of the biggest art finds in recent history! This program is made possible by the collaboration of the following libraries: Bigelow Free Public Library in Clinton, the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers, Museum of Russian Icons, Chelmsford Public Library, and Groton Public Library, Registration is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.orgRegistrants will receive a link to access the Zoom meeting via email.
Headed into the Abyss with Watson
Beset by a range of unprecedented developments that threaten our very existence — capitalism, technology, the internet, politics, media, education, human nature, the environment, population, and transportation — our society could see any number of disasters well before 2100. These are the issues that architect and cultural critic Brian T. Watson —an author and long time columnist with the Salem News — focuses on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m. It is the story of our times and at the moment the event is scheduled to be in-person at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. Masks are a must, regardless of vaccination status. Strict attendance rules will apply so registration is required on the Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
An American Quilt of Family and Slavery
On Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers welcomes you to a Zoom event with Dr. Rachel May presenting her book, ‘An American Quilt: Unfolding a Story of Family and Slavery.’ Following the discovery of an 1830s-era unfinished quilt — its backing containing aged papers referencing “shuger”, “rum”, and “West Indies” — Dr.May was spurred on a journey that led from the cotton fields of the South to the textile mills of New England–and the humanity and inhumanity behind it. Author of “Quilting with a Modern Slant,” a 2014 Library Journal and Amazon.com Best Book of the Year., Dr. May is an assistant professor at Northern Michigan University. A collaboration of many libraries, This Zoom program requires registration via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org. Link and instruction will be sent two days before the program.
Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
The Beverly Bootstraps tax program utilizes IRS-trained staff and volunteers to prepare tax returns for low-income families and individuals at no cost. In 2021, the organization was able to file 329 tax returns for our clients resulting in $662,504 returned to these clients, an average of $2,000 each, claiming benefits for which they are eligible such as Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and connecting them to financial education and asset-building opportunities. Intake specialists will welcome clients and check to make sure they have the correct paperwork. Please email volunteering@beverlybootstraps.org for more information.
Youth Orchestras auditioning talent
The locally supported Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) is now accepting video auditions for young musicians throughout northeast Massachusetts for its winter and spring session of its 2021-2022 Concert Season. Looking for a great place to play your instrument? Perform in concert? Socialize with other young musicians? Look no further than the NMYO. String musicians, with one to two years of lessons, are invited. Woodwind, brass, and percussion students, who’ve played for at least two years and are in private lessons, are also welcome. Please submit a video consisting of two scales and a piece of your choosing.View audition requirements and video guidelines, and submit today at nmyo.org/auditions. Learn more at: nmyo.org · info@nmyo.org or call 978-309-9833.
Salem’s new recycling options
Salem has partnered with TerraCycle to offer permanent collection bins to recycle items that would otherwise be thrown in the trash. These include empty used, dried Swiffer pads. all brands of reusable and disposable razors, blades, and cartridges, and the flexible or rigid plastic packaging they come in, toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, mouthwash bottles, floss containers and soap and toothbrush packaging, deodorant containers and caps. empty writing instruments, glue sticks, watercolor dispensers, paint sets, and their flexible or rigid plastic packaging. Collection bins are located on the first floor of City Hall Annex, 98 Washington St.in the lobby area around the corner from the elevators, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to noon Fridays. Questions? Contact Micaela Guglielmi at mguglielmi@salem.com or 978-619-5672.
For the schools
Dig into your closets to find gently used (and new) sports equipment, musical instruments and new art supplies that North Shore schools and programs need. PowerUp01945 have partnered with the YMCA, Marblehead Municipal Employees Union, North Shore Labor Council and American Federation of Teachers to collect donations, which can be dropped at: Lynch/van Otterloo YMCA, 40 Leggs Hill Rd, Marblehead ; Beverly YMCA, 254 Essex Street, Beverly, Mass. 01915, 978-927-6855.
Salem’s Pioneer Village website
As part of its 2026 quadricentennial, Salem is launching a website for the Pioneer Village signature park project, proposed to relocate Pioneer Village from Forest River Park to the current Camp Naumkeag site. The new site will help protect from climate change and incorporate resiliency elements. In addition, the new location provides the opportunity to expand the area and topics of historical interpretation, while allowing for upgrades for accessibility. The website— www.salem.com/pioneervillage — includes presentations, an FAQ, timeline, updates, and plans as they developed. Salem’s signature parks initiative (www.salem.com/signatureparks) is a major investment in the City’s largest and most enjoyed public parks and open spaces, focused on creating an enduring legacy for the Salem 400 quadricentennial in 2026.