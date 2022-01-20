Truth behind the Bard
On Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m., Boston-based investigative journalist Michael Blanding tells the true story of a self-taught Shakespeare sleuth’s quest to prove his eye-opening theory about the source of the English language’s most famous plays with an insider’s view of Elizabethan England and Shakespeare scholars and obsessives. His newest book, “North by Shakespeare: A Rogue Scholar’s Quest to Discover the Truth Behind the Bard’s Work,” will be the subject of this Zoom event, hosted by the Salem Athenæum. Suggested Donation: $10 Members; $15 Non-members. For more information and Zoom link, call 978.744.2540, or visit: www.salemathenaeum.net. Link will be sent 30 minutes before program start.