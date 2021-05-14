Hidden history of
Washington Street
In honor of Preservation Month, a weekend of architectural walking tours with local social and architectural historian, Judy Anderson, will run from May 14 through 16. Interested in the Washington Street neighborhood? Beyond the gems of Abbot Hall and the Jeremiah Lee Mansion, this tour will engage you in close observation of styles and structural elements and provide unique perspective on how historic national events and economics impacted the buildings of Marblehead. To register for one of four tours, visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. Tours are scheduled on May 14, at 5:30 p.m.; May 15 at 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.: May 16, at 1 p.m. Cost is $15/members; $20/future-members. Space is limited. Masks required.
Peabody Institute
Concert Series
The Peabody Institute Library’s free Spring 21 Concert Series are virtual this year. Audience members can sign up on our calendar to receive a Zoom link in their email. The series is brought to you by the Peabody Institute Library Foundation and the McCarthy Family Foundation, and the remaining schedule is as follows: Monday, May 17: Latinx duo Sol y Canto, Brian and Rosi Amador, award winning Pan-Latin ensemble play Pan-Latin music for all ages: Monday, June 7, Irish Harpist Áine Minogue will celebrate the beauty and joys of summer with unusual and haunting selections from the Celtic wheel: Wednesday, June 16, Encore show with Stephanie James: Monday, June 21, Ballroom and Latin dance duo Dance Caliente Raul Nieves and Eileen Herman-Haase, who share a compelling magnetism as master teachers, choreographers, and performers, will perform 4-5 various dances. For more information, contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming Librarian at 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Brown Bag lunch
set for June 3
The Ipswich Museum invites you to join Roland Arguin, amateur archeologist, on Monday, June 3, at noon as he shares interesting objects found on his journeys around the North Shore. The event will be held in a tent outside the Heard House, 54 S Main St, Ipswich. Feel free to bring your own brown bag lunch and refreshments, Members are free, non-members pay $5. Masks are required. Please RSVP to office@ipswichmuseum.org.
Disabled Veterans
meeting May 15
The E.F. Gilmore Chapter 64 of the Disabled American Veterans will meet on Saturday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m. on the first floor of the Swampscott VFW Post, 8 Pine St., Swampscott. Social distancing and masks will be required. All veterans who is interested learning about services and programs the DAV offers are welcome. A complimentary breakfast will be served, election for officers will be held, and Senator Brendan Crighton will be our special guest, a Q&A will follow. A complimentary breakfast will be served. A Zoom link will also be available Please contact Sr Vice Commander Jeffrey Blonder by May 13th at e_f_gilmore_dav_chapter64@yahoo.com or 617-967-6892 to RSVP or for the Zoom information.
Virtual meditation
class May 18
Hamilton-Wenham Library is hosting a free Teen and Adult Virtual Meditation Class on Webinar on Tuesday, May 18, from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Learn how to cultivate self-love, self-worth, confidence, compassion, focus, concentration, reduce stress and anxiety, and help with navigating difficult emotions and change. Amy Rutledge is a Certified Meditation Guide through the Nalanda Institute in association with The Path in NYC. The 30 minute class includes an intro, guided practice, and Q&A. All levels and beginners welcome! The webinar will be recorded and the recording will be available for one month to all who register for the class.
Zoom dance
classes slated
Join Peabody Institute Library and New England Ballet Theatre on Zoom for fun and laid-back classes in ballet and contemporary dance. Join one or all of 4 drop-in classes structured so all levels of dancers, from beginner to advanced, adults, teens, and tweens can join in. Classes will alternate between ballet and contemporary dance, and take place at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays, May 20, and June 3 and 17. Advance registration is required for each class, to receive Zoom link confirmation. Your teacher, seasoned professional dancer Martin Skocelas-Hunter, primarily focuses on the Cecchetti Ballet syllabus. Questions? Call 978-531-0100 x17, or email: gtoth@noblenet.org
Civic Ballet’s
summer auction
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its online summer auction to support the performing arts on the North Shore. The nonprofit dance company seeks donations of gift cards and certificates for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services, sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and more. Volunteers are also needed to contribute their time or talent. Call 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for opportunities to help with the auction or dance company. The auction’s website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 25. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Melody Miles
Fundraiser
Hamilton Wenham Friends of the Arts will hold its 25th Annual Melody Miles Fundraiser, Wednesday, May 26, to Monday, May 31. This year’s race is virtual, allowing participants six days in May to run, walk, or dance their way through any 5K or 5-mile route (or on your treadmill). All proceeds benefit arts activities in the Hamilton-Wenham schools. Show your support for the arts in our schools. Register to run/walk or donate to FOTA as a Melody Maker online at: www.melodymiles.org. Questions? Email Lexie Riordan at: info@hwfota.org.
Virtual Evening
of Changing Lives
The Northeast Arc, a not-for-profit organization that helps those with, or at risk for developing disabilities, become full participants in the community, will hold its signature fundraising event, ‘An Evening of Changing Lives,’ on Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. The virtual gala, hosted by Boston media personality, Kim Carrigan, a longtime Northeast Arc advocate, is a free half-hour event featuring stories from inspiring individuals, families, staff, and supporters. The Northeast Arc will also announce its most exciting and innovative project to date, as well as honor Beverly's Charles Brophy, US East Regional president at HUB International, who serves as chair of the Northeast Arc’s golf event and a longtime supporter of the organization, with this year’s ‘Changing Lives’ award. To register for the free event visit: http://eveningofchanginglives.org.
2021 Misselwood
Concours d’Elegance
The Misselwood Estate at Endicott College will hold its annual Misselwood Concours d'Elegance fundraiser with a weekend of events from July 16 to 18. Elegant, historic, automobiles and motorcycles from up and down the east coast will make their way to the award-winning venue. Also featured this year will be British Classics, Woodie Wagons, and Micro Cars, and an eclectic mix of vehicles from the early 1900s to the late 1970s. State and local COVID19 policies and regulations will be strictly observed. Events kick off Friday, July 16, with a Welcome Reception in the evening, followed on Saturday morning by the Tour d'Elegance, followed by the Concours Dinner. The main event, the Misselwood Concours d'Elegance, begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 18. Since its inception, this event has raised close to $200,000 in scholarship funds for Endicott students. All funds raised in this 11th year will go directly to support Endicott College student scholarships. For tickets and more information, visit: concours@endicott.edu.
Pork roast
dinner set
Pick up in microwaveable container Saturday, May 22, at the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, from 1 to 3 p.m. Menu features roast pork, vegetable, mashed potatoes, and gravy. Cost is $7, limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office 978-922-5722 or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Wednesday, May 18, Building is handicap accessible.
Fundraiser for
Salem Lit Fest!
On May 19, at 7 p.m., bestselling author Chris Bohjalian celebrates the launch of his latest book, "Hour of the Witch," on Zoom with bestselling author and pillar of Salem Lit Fest, Brunonia Barry. Returning to his New England roots, Bohjalian explores a fascination with the Puritans that began as an undergraduate at Amherst. Poring over primary sources dating back to the 17th century, from the very divorce petition citing domestic abuse on which the story is based, to early court records documenting the history of divorce in the colonies. Signed copies of the book will be available with a donation to the Salem Lit Fest. Cost of event is $20: $5 extra with signed book. Register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehw9p6ura0718aaf&oseq=&c=&ch=. Zoom link will be sent 20 minutes before event.
Music camp
at Gould Barn
The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) will hold its first-ever summer music camp the week of June 28 – July 2, at the Gould Barn, in Topsfield. Youth musicians, with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher can register without auditioning. Musicians will play in small, socially distanced groups both in the open-air barn and under canopies. Strict COVID protocols will be followed. Winds, brass and percussion musicians meet from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in small groups as well as in one larger Wind Ensemble. String musicians at the end of Suzuki Book 1 or equivalent in Book 3 will meet as a small string ensemble from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. More advanced string players, at the Suzuki Book 4 level or higher, will meet from 2:00-5:00pm. These musicians will play in both a small chamber music group and a larger string ensemble. Registration is required by May 31 at: nmyo.org. For more information, email info@nmyo.org or phone Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
BIPOC Voices
on the Common
BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Voices is a book discussion group intended to encourage an understanding of systemic racism, privilege, and biases to help disrupt racial inequalities and racism. Explore these titles through an anti-racism lens to allow for open and honest conversations in a safe, respectful environment. BIPOC Voices is a partnership between Abu Toppin, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion director for the City of Beverly, and the Beverly Public Library. All ages are welcome, no registration required. The group will meet on the Beverly Common. Bring a blanket or beach chair! Books are available at the library. Stop by, or call us at 978-921-6062 to request a copy. May 19, 7- 8:30 p.m. (Rain date: May 26) "So You Want to Talk About Race," by Ijeoma Oluo.
Human Rights
Awards May 25
On Tuesday, May 25, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Essex Museum and Voices Against Injustice will co-host the 2021 Salem Award for Human Rights and Social Justice and Rising Leader Awards, honoring Cosecha Massachusetts for their courage and leadership in the immigrant rights movement and for their response to the pandemic. Also honored will be student leaders who are raising their voices against injustice and making a difference in the community. Learn more at: voicesagainstinjustice.org, and save the date for this important occasion: watch here for more details.
Meet Bonnie
& Clyde May 18
Historian Chris Daley drove over 4,000 miles in search of the real Bonnie and Clyde - join him as he takes you along for the ride on Tuesday, May 18, at 6:30 p.m.. This 90 minute lecture, hosted on Zoom, shows you through period photographs and movies plus modern photographs and video shot by myself Daley himself as he traveled through Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Meet the Dust Bowl Romeo and Juliet, and characters like L.J. “Boots” Hinton, son of lawman Ted Hinton - a member of the posse that took them down in 1934. Hosted on Zoom, the event, half travelogue, half history, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required on the Events Calendar at: danverslibrary.org.
