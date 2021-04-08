Free food box distribution
North Shore Community College, in collaboration with the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation, will host a Farmers to Families free food box distribution on Wednesday, April 14, from 10 a.m. to noon at NSCC’s Danvers campus, 1 Ferncroft Road, Lot 7. Available to all families in need, the Farmers to Families food boxes contain 32 pounds of perishable and nonperishable food items including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products. Advance registration is required to receive a box. To register, go to mmsfi.org, find the Farmers to Families Food Box event list and choose the Danvers location.
Dance writing contest is on
To celebrate National Dance Week, the Marblehead School of Ballet has launched a National Dance Week Contest. Current and former students of the Marblehead School of Ballet may write and submit a 100- to 250-word story or poem with the theme, “Your Love of Dance.” Two prizes will be awarded, a $100 gift certificate and a $50 gift certificate, both to On Your Toes Dancewear. Writers can submit their entries along with a photo of themselves to msb@havetodance.com. The deadline to apply is Monday, April 25. For more information about the Marblehead School of Ballet’s celebration of National Dance Week, visit https://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/.
Spring cleanup April 17 in Peabody
The annual Peabody Spring Cleanup will be held Saturday, April 17, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. Residents, civic organizations, businesses, and nonprofits are all invited to participate. Volunteers will remove litter from parks, lakes and ponds, bike paths, main streets, and downtown Peabody. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. The group with the most litter collected wins lunch with Mayor Ted Bettencourt. For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-538-5700 or visit www.peabody-ma.gov.
Kerans holds virtual office hours
State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, will hold virtual office hours Monday, April 12, from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. The first half hour will be reserved for constituents who make an appointment, followed by time for drop-in visits from 5 to 5:45 p.m. All are welcome. To receive the meeting link, email Katherine McGee at Katherine.McGee@mahouse.gov or leave a voice message at 617-722-2800. Include in your email or phone message your full name, address, phone number, and email address. Kerans is always available by email at Sally.Kerans@mahouse.gov or by leaving a message at 617-722-2800. Kerans represents Danvers, Middleton Precinct 2, and West Peabody Ward 5 Precinct 2 and Ward 6.
PJ Library Scavenger Hunt
Children and their families are invited to join puppeteer Anna Sobel and her puppets on a virtual scavenger hunt in Israel in celebration of Israel’s Independence Day on Friday, April 16 at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Children can visit places and collect things while they learn a few Hebrew words. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
Downtown Salem businesses survey
The city of Salem is participating in the Massachusetts Local Rapid Recovery Plan Program, designed to help communities develop recovery plans for downtowns and commercial districts. Locally, the plan will be customized to the individual economic challenges and COVID-19 related impacts in downtown Salem. Salem Main Streets, the program’s primary local partner for the program, needs input from downtown Salem business owners on revitalizing downtown. Business owners can take the LRRP survey by April 16 at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz.
Porch Sessions tickets on sale Friday
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. for the first performances of The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, a spring and summer outdoor performance series presented by The Cabot. Livingston Taylor will perform June 12 at 2 and 6 p.m., followed by John McLaughlin on June 19 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Concerts take place at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Proceeds from the concerts will support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly, which owns and operates Hale Farm. Tickets presale for Cabot Club members is underway. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.
Applications open for chamber scholarships
The Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce is soliciting scholarship applications for area high school seniors who plan to attend a two- or four-year college, trade, or technical school. Application packages are available through the guidance offices at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and St. Mary’s High School in Lynn. The deadline to apply is Friday, April 9. For more information about the application process and eligibility, or to download an application packet, visit www.peabodychamber.com. Contact the chamber with questions at 978-531-0384 or email maria@peabodychamber.com.
Peabody Legacy Award nominations
The Peabody Education Foundation is seeking nominations for its ninth annual George Peabody Legacy Award. The award recognizes educators and philanthropists in the community who go above and beyond to contribute to the city’s education system. Applications are available on the foundation website, https://www.peabodyedfoundation.org/george-peabody-legacy-awards/. Nominations must be received by June 4. Include your name, address and telephone number for verification purposes. Nominations can be mailed to the Peabody Education Foundation, P.O. Box 233, Peabody, MA 01960 or emailed to info@peabodyedfoundation.org. For more information, contact foundation President David Gravel at 978-538-9055.
Mazola memorial scholarship
Salem High School students can submit essays to be considered for the Dana Mazola Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is named for Dana Mazola, a veteran Salem police officer who died last June in a car crash on Jefferson Avenue just hours after he had put in his retirement paperwork. He was 56. The $5,000 scholarship will be awarded to a Salem High School senior in good standing to graduate who will go on to attend a four-year college. Application requirements include a 3.0 GPA or higher, two letters of recommendation, and a 500-word essay on the topic, “How will your career choice and college education help others in the future?” All essays should be emailed to imaginethefuture717@gmail.com. The deadline to apply is April 26.
Hood Pond walk planned
Ipswich River Watershed Association will host an in-person walk around Hood Pond in Topsfield from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Hood (or Hood’s) Pond is more than a popular local beach. It is a historic spawning ground for herring. These migratory fish once swam all the way from the ocean up through Ipswich, Topsfield, and Boxford via Howlett and Pye Brook. Eventually, the association wants to restore herring to the entire Howlett Brook watershed. To attend, sign up at bit.ly/hoodpondwalk. Those who are interested in the trail but not up for the walk can register for a virtual live-cast. Learn more at ipswichriver.org/ocean-of-rivers.
Machinist prep, HiSET courses
For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.
Volunteer drivers needed
SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program is in need of volunteer drivers to take elders to their medical appointments. Commitment is flexible and volunteers determine their own hours. For information on this and other volunteer opportunities, call 978-281-1750 ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Telehealth for vets available
The Veterans Administration has been aggressively pushing the use of remote technologies throughout the pandemic. The enhanced telehealth program has allowed veterans to stay connected with their primary care doctors and support groups. If veterans are unable to connect remotely using their own phones or computers, the Salem and Danvers Veterans Services offices can bring this technology to the veteran. New, specially networked iPads are available and easy to use. Contact the Salem Veteran Services office at 978-745-0883 or the Danvers Veteran Services office at 978-777-0001 ext. 3025 to participate.
Northshoremen online rehearsals
Due to the pandemic, the Beverly Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus quartets will not be able to deliver in-person Singing Valentines this year. But the group will be back in 2022, to make the day extra special for sweethearts across the region. Despite COVID-19, the Northshoremen continue to rehearse on Zoom and Jamulus at 7:30 every Wednesday, and all male singers of any age are welcome to join. For more information, email northshoremen.chorus@gmail.com or call 866-727-4988.
Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
Salem Rotary scholarships
The Salem Rotary Club provides scholarships for students who are pursuing further education after high school. Much of the fundraising the club performs during the year goes to supporting this endeavor. Salem residents are welcome to apply, although there are restrictions for relatives of current or past Salem Rotary Club members. Applications are available online at www.salemrotary.com. Completed forms must be mailed by Saturday, April 10, to Salem Rotary Scholarship, P. O. Box 608, Salem, MA 01970. Contact any club executive or director with questions — contact information is listed at www.salemrotary.com.
Paddle-a-thon set for 2021
Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. Those who register before May 10 will receive a Paddle-a-thon 2021 T-shirt. Individual, team, and corporate signups are available. A party for participants is scheduled at the Topsfield Fairgrounds on June 19. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.