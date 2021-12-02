Danvers GOP Town Committee to meet
The Danvers Republican Town Committee (DTRC) meet Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 6:30 p.m., in the Danvers Fire Station Meeting Room, 62 High St. Danvers. The focus will be on voting new members to the committee and the requirements to attend the MA GOP State Convention in May 2022. Also up for discussion, Danvers School Committee, with a Q&A. All concerned citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend. Registered Republicans, bring friends! For more information, email Jim at danverstaxpayers@aol.com or call 978-774-5262.
Peabody Institute Library open house
The Friends of the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will hold their free annual Holiday Open House on Sunday, December 5, from 2 to 4 p.m. There will be live holiday music and singalongs provided by Classic Groove, crafts for kids and adults and door prizes. The public is invited to stop by the downstairs Gordon/Children’s Rooms and share some fun and cheer. Masks required. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Peabody Institute Library and supported in part by a grant from the Danvers Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council. Questions? 978-774-0554.
Repertory Dance Ensemble at Endicott
Dancers of the Repertory Dance Ensemble will perform original works created by Endicott College faculty. It's the 6th Faculty Showcase, with works choreographed by Chantall Doucett, Kara Fili, Julie Pike Edm, Alie Romano, Joseph Jefferies, and Nikki Sao Pedro-Welch.on stage at the Rose Theatre, 406 Hale St., Beverly. Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. General Admission $10; Senior citizens and Students of other institutions $5; ECID Holders Free. Masks a must for all. Tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/endicott-college-repertory-dance-ensemble-presents-the-faculty-showcase-tickets-168306040899
St Ann’s Parish Christmas Raffle
Tickets are now available for St. Anne’s parish 2021 Christmas raffle. Grand Prize is $1,000; Second Prize is $100; Third Prize is $75 Toomey’s Cleaners Gift Card; and 4th & 5th Prizes are $50 cash. The drawing is Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at St Ann’s Parish, Peabody, following Sunday Mass. A suggested donation is $5 a ticket, available before and after St. Ann’s weekend Masses. Ask an usher, contact the parish office at 712 Lowell St, Peabody, or call 978-531-1480. Checks checks made payable to “St. Ann’s Parish.” Return the PRINTED portion of the ticket with your check. Deadline is Friday, Jan.7. St Ann’s is located on Lynn St., South Peabody,
Christmas Fair coming Dec. 11
Saint Mary of the Annunciation Catholic Daughters of the Americas will hold a Christmas Fair at 23 Conant St, Danvers, on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with baked goods, raffles, crafts, jewelry, plants and Christmas arrangements, gift mugs, a lottery scratch ticket board, and more! Please enter by the chapel door on Franklin Street. Social distancing and masks are a must.
Winter Farmers’ Market set
The Community House in Hamilton is hosting a new winter farmers market Dec. 4 and 18, from noon to 3 p.m., on its lawn, 284 Bay Road, Hamilton. Vendors include Al’s Hives and Honey products, Beet Your Best — Vegan and gluten-free energy bars and granola, Candles by Erin, made to order French crepes, Iron Ox Farm organics, Living Soil Gardens salad greens, Marshview Farm –Root veggies, greens and eggs,Moonlight Farm locally raised meats: Rocket Fuel Pestos in the Community House kitchen, Valicenti Pasta Farm –Farmstead Pasta Sauces; Gourmet Ravioli; Unique Fresh Pasta; Ready-To-Cook Lasagna. Visit www.communityhouse.org.
Civic Ballet holiday auction
A nonprofit dance company based in Marblehead, the North Shore Civic Ballet’s annual holiday online auction is open for bidding at www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, through Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. All proceeds will provide dancers hit by hardships due to COVID-19 with the resources they need to study ballet on the North Shore. Auction items include gift certificates, gift cards to restaurants, retails shops, spas, dance or exercise from the Marblehead School of Ballet, piano lessons, with more items added throughout auction. Conations are welcome as well as financial contributions directly to the ballet company. The NCSB is a 501© 3, tax-exempt organization and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Call 781-631-6262 or visit http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/
Friends of Beverly Animals calendar
Just in time for holiday gift giving, the Friends of Beverly Animals 2022 calendar is now on sale. Proceeds help to cover veterinarian costs, care and supplies for the local homeless that the Friends rescue. Payment for calendars must be either by cash or check. The calendar may be found at Book Shop of Beverly Farms, 40 West St., 978-927-2122; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St., 978-969-3460; DogSpa, 45 Enon St., 978-922-9227; and Sally’s (beauty salon), 132 Enon St., 978-969-3834. For more information, visit friendsofbeverlyanimals.org, call 978-927-4157, or email fobacalendar@gmail.com.