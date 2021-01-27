Moulton Town Hall online
Salem Congressman Seth Moulton will host a Facebook Live Town Hall event at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. Moulton will offer thoughts about recent events in Washington and the district, the COVID-19 pandemic, and his goals for the new Congress. He will also answer as many questions from the audience as time allows. Participants can ask questions in real time using Facebook Live’s chat feature. Residents can watch and participate at www.facebook.com/RepMoulton/.
Wanted: Big Sisters
Big Sister Association of Greater Boston and Salem State University will host a joint virtual information session from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, for any woman interested in learning more about becoming a Big Sister and the need for mentors to girls on the North Shore. The free session will feature messages from Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll and mentoring expert Renee Spencer; remarks from Director of Student Success Don White, Bertolon School of Business Interim Dean Raminder Luther, Big Sister Boston President and CEO Deborah Re, and a Q&A with two Big Sisters. Register in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/big-sister-boston-salem-state-university-community-information-session-tickets-137610202821. Contact Nicole Canning, Big Sister Association manager of volunteer engagement, at ncanning@bigsister.org with questions.
COVID-19 vaccines
The state has updated its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Phase 2. Residents age 75 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine as of Monday, Feb. 1, followed by residents age 65 and older in the next grouping. Eligible Salem residents can now schedule vaccination appointments. Use the “Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?” link at www.salem.com/vaccine to see a map of sites and book an appointment.
Tour ownerspeaks online
The Danvers Historical Society’s monthly speaker series continues at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, with Giovanni Alabiso, comedian, actor, and owner of Salem Historical Tours. The event will be broadcast on the Danvers Historical Society’s Facebook page and on its YouTube channel. The speaker series is pre-recorded in Tapley Memorial Hall and airs on the third Wednesday of each month. Donations are appreciated. For more information, contact the historical society at 978-777-1666 or dhs@danvershistory.org.
Cabot airs Austin special
The Cabot theater in Beverly will air a special one-hour program featuring Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Patti Austin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. “Patti Austin’s Gratitude Tour: Celebrating National Mentoring Month with The Cabot” will include songs and anecdotes from Austin. It will be broadcast over The Cabot’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. National Mentoring Month is held each January to promote youth mentoring in the United States. For more information, visit thecabot.org.
Conversation Circles set
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
Theater hosts Valentine party
Marblehead Little Theatre will host Valen’time to Spread the Love, a virtual valentine party, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The evening, hosted by Ursina Amsler and Erik Rodenhiser, will feature songs, trivia, prizes and surprise guests who have gone from the MLT stage to Broadway. Register to attend as a live audience participant via Zoom at http://ow.ly/oozI30rtT5i ($1 minimum), or watch live on MLT’s Facebook page. The first 30 Marblehead, Swampscott, or Salem residents who donate $20 or more by Feb. 10 will receive a hand-delivered celebration gift package.
Richards Memorial Scholarships
Applications are being accepted for the 2021 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships. The fund was established by David and Penny Richards in memory of their daughter, Penney, who was killed in a motorcycle crash on Nov. 19, 2009, at age 25. At the time of her death, she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education. Those who are employed in the medical field and continuing their education in health care are encouraged to apply. The deadline is April 16. For more information or to download a PDF of the application and instructions, visit http://www.penneyrichards.com/schship.htm
The Gables lecture series
Author Brunonia Barry kicks off The House of the Seven Gables’ annual lecture series at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, when she discusses “Salem as an Inspiration.” Barry will talk about how The Gables, Salem, and Essex County have inspired her best-selling novels. From writing under the wisteria arbor to strolls on Chestnut Street, Barry will share the backstories of her famed books and steps to craft a novel about a real place. Barry’s virtual talk is free, but donations will be accepted. Register online at www.7gables.org.
Restaurant map for Salem
The city of Salem and the Salem Economic Development Recovery and Revitalization Task Force have launched an online map where diners can share their restaurant recommendations and favorite dishes. The map is designed to remind people of the restaurant options available in Salem, especially for takeout, this winter. The map and an online form for people to use to make their recommendations can be found at www.salem.com/restaurants. Visitors to the site can click spots on the map to see a restaurant’s website, contact information, hours, and more. The map will be also be linked on the Destination Salem app for iPhone and Android and from salem.org/eat. For more information or to add a restaurant by email, send an email to info@salem.org with “Restaurant Map” in the subject line.