Celebration of veterans
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce is uniting with UniCare to co-host an inaugural Salute to Veterans Breakfast honoring Massachusetts service men and women and veterans on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the Boston Marriott Peabody, 8 Centennial Drive, Peabody. The event will be a celebration of patriotism, service and the nation’s military community. It will include the presentation of our first two Minuteman Service Awards to Abiomed, a leading medical device company based in Danvers led by Chairman, President and CEO Michael Minogue, and Command Sgt. Major (ret.) Kim Emerling, the director of Veterans’ Services for the city of Salem. Free to the region’s veterans and service men and women; but advance registration required. Tickets $45 Chamber members, $65 nonmembers. For tickets, to register as a military guest, sponsorship information or more details, visit northshorechamber.org.
Danvers Veterans Day ceremonies
Danvers Veterans Council will conduct Veterans Day Ceremonies on Thursday, Nov. 11, promptly at 11 a.m., at the Thorpe School, Avon Road, Danvers. Weather permitting, they will be behind the school. If weather forbids, ceremonies will move to the auditorium, with masks required. The program will pay tribute to veterans living and deceased. Col. Dana P. Albert, U.S. Marine Corps (Retired), will speak. Col. Albert served in many combat and Intelligence positions worldwide, and was company commander for the eviction of Iraqi forces in Kuwait. Music provided by Danvers HS Chamber Singers and Danvers Girl Scouts; Taps and drum roll by Danvers HS Band Members; Bagpipe by Capt. Kenneth Reardon, Jr., Danvers Fire Department; Gun salute by Danvers Alarm List Company. Flags and a memorial wreaths welcome. For more information, contact Kelley Rayos-Teixeira, director of Veterans’ Services, at 978-777-0001 x3025.
Turkey Dinner pick-up
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the Second Congregational Church, 35 Conant St., Beverly, will be selling turkey dinners with all the trimmings in microwaveable containers, from1 to 3 p.m. The menu features turkey, gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes, vegetables. Cost is $7, limited number available, first come first served. Place your order with the church office at 978-922-5722, or email parishadmin@beverlysecond.com, no later than noon Wednesday, Nov. 17. Building is handicap accessible
SalemRecycles hosts recycling event
On Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Salem's Riley Plaza, SalemRecycles is partnering with HELPSY to host a clothing and household textiles and TerraCycle recycling drive. Clean and dry textiles of all kinds and in various states. Note: No pet clothing. Items will either be restored and re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled. Other recyclables include used, dried Swiffer pads, disposable razors, blades, and cartridges, rigid plastic packaging, toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, mouthwash bottles, containers and packaging, all brands of deodorant containers and caps, and all brands of empty writing instruments, glue sticks, watercolor dispensers, paint sets. Please keep waste in separate bags from clothing and textiles, and make sure all items are clean and dry. For more information visit: www.greensalem.com,and helpsy.co. To volunteer, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com.
Autumn floral designing
On Friday, Nov. 26, seasoned floral designer and award winning painter Bob Marcellino makes a return engagement at ECHO, the Essex County Horticultural Organization where de'll demonstrate how to create three arrangements to brighten any room with autumnal colors. These will be given away to three lucky members. The Interclub competition – Holiday glamour- is underway with some standout entries, so keep up the good work! Questions? Call John at 978-922-4600.
Beverly Library Members Book Sale
Members of the Friends of the Beverly Public Library are invited to preview the Friends’ Fall Book Sale at the main library, 32 Essex St., on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. Not yet a member of the Friends? You can join (or renew) at the door! Memberships start at $15. Cash and checks accepted. Prices are $2 for hardcovers, $1 for paperbacks, and all children’s books 50 cents (or 2 for $1). Masks are required. Questions? Contact Meghan at karasin@noblenet.org.
Art at the South Branch Library
The art of Sheila Farren Billings will be on display at the Peabody Institute Library South Branch from Nov. 2 to Dec. 27. The exhibit can be viewed during the Library’s open hours. and works are available for purchase. An award-winning local artist and author/illustrator of five children's books, her work has been featured in numerous shows and galleries around the North Shore. The exhibit is free and all are welcome, but masks must be worn by all over the age of 5. Sheila's website is at http://sheilabillings.com/ Questions? atitus@noblenet.org or 978-531-3380 #11. The library is located at 78 Lynn St, Peabody.
Parade of Trees at Tapley Hall
Since 2009, the Society and Sponsors have ushered in the holiday season with a walk through the annual Parade of Trees at Tapley Memorial Hall. Imaginative holiday tree and wreath designs are created by area businesses, residents and community groups, each with its own unique theme and style, as well as gifts and decorations, all of which is displayed for a week, then up for raffle to lucky winners. This year's parade runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 5. Join the fun with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice cream social with Cotton Mill Café, and various musical performances. Stroll through the trees Event from 2 to 7 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays: 2 to 8 p.m., Fridays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10 a.m., to 3 p.m., Sundays. Lucky winners announced by 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Winnings pick-up Monday, Dec. 6. For more information on participating, visiting, and sponsoring please visit our website here https://www.danvershistory.org/13th-annual-parade-of-trees/.
Beverly Library Fall Book Sale
Stockpile your winter reading at bargain prices at the Friends of the Beverly Public Library Fall Book Sale, at the main library, 32 Essex Street from Friday, Nov. 19 through Sunday, Nov. 21. Choose from a great selection of books, movies, and music. Paperbacks are $1, hardcovers $2, and all children’s books are 50 cents. Masks are required. Proceeds benefit the library. Questions? Please call our Reference staff at 978-921-6062 or email bev@noblenet.org.
Ballet's Coats and PJs drive
Now in its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet and North Shore Civic Ballet are collecting winter coats and pajamas for those in need during or as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Please donate new or gently used winter coats for all ages and new pajamas for children ages 0 to 6 years, from Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Dec. 11. For more information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.
Winter Closet coat drive
Salem's St. Peter's Church will hold a Winter Closet coat drive at the church on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 9 a.m. Those wishing to contribute clean coats can please bring them to the rear entrance of the church, 24 St. Peter St., Salem.
Peabody library's 'Death Cafe'
While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a "Death Cafe" seeks to provide an unscripted, non-judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often taboo subject. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at noon, the Peabody Institute Library will provide just such a Zoom platform, facilitated by Richard Davis, a long standing hospice volunteer who has led over fifty on-site and virtual Death Cafes. Come with an open mind, a healthy curiosity, and a willingness to share your thoughts, feelings, and questions with other like-minded individuals.It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion over Zoom and pre-registration is required at : https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/death-cafe-virtual/ — Your Zoom link will be sent in the email confirmation. For more information, visit: https://deathcafe.com/
Understanding dementia
Peabody Institute Library, Danvers, invites you to learn about the general behaviors, emotions and challenges expected throughout the stages of dementia. The presentation, on Zoom, on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m., is with Mary Crowe, LICSW, ACHP-SW, C.D.S. , certified dementia practitioner who has served as the director of professional and community education at Care Dimensions in Danvers since 2006, leading educational outreach by coordinating and delivering hundreds of programs on topics surrounding advanced illness and end of life for healthcare professionals, families, and community groups. In 2019 alone, she provided 500 programs and educated nearly 7,000 people in diverse settings across Care Dimensions’ service area. The talk, which will be hosted on the Zoom platform, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org, and registrants will receive an access link to the Zoom Meeting via email.
Learn to manage unhealthy thinking
On Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join mindful educator Sally Palmer to learn valuable skills to help you deal with unhealthy thoughts that interfere with living a full life. Sally has been teaching mindful strategies to all ages since 2013 to communities around Boston. The talk, on Zoom, is sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration is required at danverslibrary.org and registrants will receive a link to access the Zoom Meeting via email
Rekindle Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan. 14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option,for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978- 414-7699.
Volunteer Drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilities. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
Jewish Book Month Speaker Series
The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore’s Jewish Book Month Speaker Series continues with in-person, virtual and hybrid events through Nov. 16. In all, eleven events are scheduled, featuring award-winning, bestselling, and popular authors discussing their recent books and life experiences. The series includes historic novels, heartfelt memoirs, stories of heroic survival, stirring and inspiring novels, and an expert’s look into Israel’s start-up success. Tickets range in price as some events will be presented in-person, some virtual, some hybrid, and some include wining and dining, and even, in once case, Mahjong! For individual event ticket pricing visit: JCCNS.ORG/jewish-book-month. A discounted ticket package is available for all 11 events for $150 JCCNS Members/$165 Community.) For reservations and complete details of all guest speakers, topics and event dates and times, visit: JCCNS.ORG.