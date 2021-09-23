Marblehead Festival of the Arts to meet
Following a successful summer 2021 arts festival, The Marblehead Festival of Arts will host a meeting of its corporate members and other interested folk, on Tuesday, Sept, 28, via a Zoom Conference Call. At 6:45 p.m., meeting commencing at 7 p.m. Discussion points will be: reports of the treasurer, president and nominating committee; nominations and elections of officers and board members; election of new corporate members; and any new business— suggestions or queries should be sent to: secretary@marbleheadfestival.org. If you’re interested in learning how a big festival is mounted, come. MFoA corporate members can suggest a friend join, again, by emainling emailing secretary@marbleheadfestival.org.
Choate Island Days weekend
Discover an island treasure in Essex Bay. On Oct. 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Ipswich’s famed Crane Wildlife Refuge welcomes you to explore the island, part of the Crane Wildlife Refuge and home to a variety of animals, plants, and centuries of human history. Site of the Choate family original homestead, the Proctor Barn, the White Cottage, and the final resting place of Mr. and Mrs. Cornelius Crane, this preserved seascape offers guided walks and talks, hands-on activities, a self-guided tour, and a kids scavenger hunt. Bring the family, meet and Crane Beach, and hop on a boat provided to and from Choate Island from the Crane Beach parking lot. Registration required: https://thetrustees.org/event/67867/
Volunteer drivers needed in Ipswich
Meals on Wheels is looking for volunteer drivers to cover Ipswich delivery routes. Volunteers work about two hours in the late morning, picking up and delivering meals to older residents. Help elders get a nutritious daily meal with the social benefit of a quick, support visit. As a volunteer, you can keep track of your elders’ circumstances and status changes and alert SeniorCare to follow up with check in. Protocols have been put in place to ensure the safety of both the volunteers and recipients. Work one day a week or five days a week—whatever works for you! Teams from other organizations may also share responsibilites. For more information, call 978-281-1750.
School of Ballet turns 50
The Marblehead School of Ballet (MSB) celebrates its 50th anniversary with a new season of workshops and classes to meet the interests of children, teenagers, and adults of all levels. Choose from ballet to ballroom dancing, live online, or in-studio at 115 Pleasant St., Marblehead. Special workshops spotlight on Broadway in the ‘Theater Arts Workshop’, a six weeks with Karen Marie Pisani, former Dance Captain and a performer in the National Touring Company of A Chorus Line, through Oct. 27, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Modern Dance Technique with Ivan Korn, music fundamentals of beat and rhythm and phrasing. Students, 12 + develop choreographic technique, Saturdays, Oct. 2 — 23, 11:30—1 p.m., and Monthly Dance Adventure - World dance workshop includes Balinese, Peruvian Baroque, and Spanish Andalusian Escuela Bolera). Monthly, Mondays, Oct. 18, Nov. 15, Dec. 20, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. All levels students 12+ welcome. Register at: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/classes/schedule/. Questions? 781-631-6262 or msb@havetodance.com. For classes and all other information, visit: bit.ly/MSBschedule.
The music of Civil Rights
On Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers, will host a Zoom Program with educator, arranger, composer, and director, Galen Abdur-Razzaq. ‘Jazz and the Civil Rights Movement by Flutejuice Productions. This ‘Wrap Around’ program combines a lecture with flute prelude performed by Abdur-Razzaq, and chronicles music from the turn of the century to present day, highlighting artists and their music, influences, and struggles, as well as jazz’s role in advocacy of and funding for the Civil Rights movement through events such as the Freedom Rides and the 1963 March on Washington. A Q&A will follow. Hosted on Zoom and sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. registration for the event is required at: danverslibrary.org.
Jewish Book Month speaker series
The Jewish Community Center of the North Shore’s Jewish Book Month Speaker Series begins on Tuesday, Oct. 5, with in-person, virtual and hybrid events through Nov. 16, with eleven events featuring award-winning, bestselling, and popular authors discussing their recent books and life-experiences. The series includes historic novels, heartfelt memoirs, stories of heroic survival, stirring and inspiring novels, and an expert’s look into Israel’s start-up success. Tickets range in price as some events will be presented in-person, some virtual, some hybrid, and some include wining and dining, and even, in once case, Mahjong! For individual event ticket pricing visit: JCCNS.ORG/jewish-book-month. A discounted ticket package is available for all 11 events for $150 JCCNS Members/$165 Community.) For reservations and complete details of all guest speakers, topics and event dates and times, visit: JCCNS.ORG.
Education Fund Grants available
Salem Scholarship & Education Committee is accepting applications for Education Fund Grants for Salem educational programs, teachers, and organizations. These small grants provide supplemental education funding for local needs and funding for existing adult literacy programs. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Oct. 14. For information and application, www.salem.com/scholarship, click the “Education Fund Application”button on the left side of the page. Questions? Contact the Mayor’s Office at 978-619-5600. Please note; Grant funds cannot be used for salaries or stipends.
Discover Your Rainbow with Ariela HaLevi
Lappin Foundation welcome the community to "Discover Your Rainbow," a Rosh Chodesh (new month) celebration on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. EST on Zoom. Ariela HaLevi, director of Healing, Intuitive Guide and Energy Healer of Soul Centered will guide us to discover the blessings and spiritual messages of the rainbow and the significance of the rainbow in our own lives. The program is free and all are welcome. Register for the Zoom link at Lappin Foundation.org. For more information, contact Susan Feinstein at 978- 740-4431 or email: sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Give blood, get free hair cut
The American Red Cross and its partner, Sport Clips Haircuts, are urging eligible donors to give blood this September to help tackle the needs of patients relying on lifesaving transfusions. More donations are needed to meet the critical ongoing demand as concern rises over a surge in COVID-19. In thanks, those who come to give blood or platelets from Sept. 1 — 30, will receive a coupon for a free Sport Clips haircut via email. You may schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Salem High "mass class" reunion
The Salem High School Classes of 1980, 1981 and 1982 are holding a joint class reunion on Friday, Nov. 12, at the Danversport Yacht Club from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets are $60 per person. You can Venmo the money to @Patty-Levasseur (80) or email your class representative for information as to where you can send a check. Class of 1980 Patty (Tremblay) Levasseur at Patty_Levasseur1@msn.com, Class of 1981 Jeanne (Pare) Muse at Artfullyyoursjp@gmail.com and class of 1982 Chris (Nardella) Yobaccio at skipchewy@verizon.net. Include full name (maiden name if applicable) class and contact information.
Ipswich offers 3rd Pfizer dose vaccine
Ipswich’s town vaccination clinics can now offer a third dose of Pfizer vaccine to eligible individuals. Those who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are more likely to have serious disease with COVID-19 and less likely to develop adequate response to the two-dose series of Moderna or Pfizer. An additional dose is recommended for those who have received a primary series of either the Pfizer or Moderna due to a number of conditions and medications. Eligible individuals wishing a third dose should speak to their medical provider for specific recommendations, such as stopping a medication before receiving the vaccine. Town clinic staff cannot offer individualized medical guidance. There is currently no CDC recommendation about the need for a second dose of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine. J&J Booster doses are not currently available, and the Town is awaiting further guidance from federal authorities. Clinics are open to anyone age 12 and older who lives, works, or studies in Massachusetts, on Mondays at Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road. Register at: https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. Please choose the “second dose” option.
English language conversations
The Peabody Institute Library will host a series of free English Conversation Circles starting starting in October. The weekly one hour sessins are led by volunteers and provide great opportunities for non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, in person setting in the library. One class will also be offered online on Zoom. Sessions are designed to increase participant’s comfort level when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate and registration is required. For more inforamtion, contact: Sharon Janus, Public Services Librarian, Peabody Institute Library, PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 x38
Beverly Bootstraps expands services
Beverly Bootstraps has expanded its reach. As well as serving Essex, Hamilton, Wenham, Beverly and Manchester, it is now jointly serving Manchester and Essex’s shared school system starting in middle school, with its Back-to-School Backpack Program that provides new fully stocked backpacks to help ease the financial burden on families living on a tight budget. Existing clients will continue to receive services with access to the Food Pantry. Help spread the word tthat case managers can help with applications for SNAP benefits, utility assistance, counseling, advocacy as well as offering adult education classes, seasonal programs, and holiday gifts. Beverly Bootstraps is located at 35 Park St., Beverly. Questions? Call 978-927-1561, or visit:
Phil Vassar tops Topsfield fair playbill
The 203rd Topsfield Fair welcomes the return of country music hit maker, Phil Vassar, on Friday, Oct. 8. The fair, which this year runs from Oct. 2 to 11, will offer the concert for free with paid fair admission on the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m. Daily fair admission is $15; discount tickets are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27, General Admission is available at $12, good any day during the Fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are available when purchased in advance at www.topsfieldfair.org.
Hot Dog! Eating contest!
The 203rd Topsfield Fair's annual Hot Dog Eating Contest- sponsored by the B’nai B’rith, will be on the Trianon Stage, on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m. Contestants must be over 16 years of age and will have 7 minutes to consume as many ¼-pound Hebrew National Hot Dogs (including buns) as they can. The first 15 to register and sign a waiver form at the Trianon Stage at 2:30 p.m. on the day of the contest can participate. The winner will receive $203 for the B’nai B’rith Booth. Daily fair tickets are $15. Discounts are available at www.topsfieldfair.org through Sept. 27.
Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.
Film Tuesdays at noon
Bring your lunch and settle down for a short film and casual discussion each Tuesday led by volunteer Dan Tremblay of Heritage Films at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. See the full line-up of films on the events page at danvershistory.org. Seating capacity has increased, but register by calling Nora at the office 978-777-1666 or emailing nora@danvershistory.org. Or, stop in to see if a seat is available. Suggested donation for each program is $5, which will be used to support DHS and its preservation efforts.
YouTube history series resumes
Danvers Historical Society resumes its Monthly Speaker Series this Wednesday with an introduction to History Week. As part of the 36th year of the Society’s 3rd Grade History Week program, Ms. Pear visits Page Street. These YouTube videos are informative for all ages and feedback is welcome. Go to danvershistory.org for more information.
Open mic Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining date, Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case iof bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.