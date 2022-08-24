Climate Change in New England
On Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers presents Quentin Prideaux on Zoom discussing the basic science of climate change and its effect on New England. Combining powerful images of the early effects of climate change with concrete data on what’s happening now, this presentation covers impacts and causes of climate change, actions needed now, and what it all means for the Northeast. Prideaux is a Partner in the management consulting firm Alder Associates, and a Board member of Sustainable Wellesley. He has a degree in Physics, an MBA, and a Masters in Sustainability from Harvard Extension School. He has long been engaged with climate change action and continually updates his material Registration is required to receive your Zoom link. Go to: danverslibrary.org.
Northshoremen chorus rehearsal
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren Street Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when rehearsal is held on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Waste drop-off in Salem
Salem residents with proof of residency or property ownership may drop off their yard waste at the Salem Transfer Station on Swampscott Road on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Yard waste should be dropped off in a paper yard waste bag or dumped loose at the designated area on the site. Yard waste in plastic bags will not be accepted and stumps and branches greater than 2-inches in diameter will also not be accepted. Curbside yard waste collections take place the weeks of Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 28, and Dec. 12. Curbside collection takes place on scheduled trash day for the street. Curbside yard waste must be in paper bags or barrels. Do not place yard waste in Waste Management carts. Overflow bags are available for $2.50 each at the Department of Public Service, 5 Jefferson Ave., the City Collectors Office, 93 Washington St., Crosby’s Marketplace, 109 Canal St.., and Winer Brothers Hardware, 86 Lafayette St. For more information visit :https://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash/pages/alternatives-household-junk-construction-demolition-debris.
Hamilton Police Silver Alert Program
Hamilton’s Silver Alert Program provides support to family members caring for adults with serious mental and memory impairments who are “At Risk” for wandering. By supplying the Hamilton Police Department with vital information about “at risk” residents, this proactive approach protects the most vulnerable. To register, complete the form along with a current photo of the registrant. This information will be entered into a confidential database at the Hamilton Police Department to be utilized in a recovery plan should the need arise. This key data will reduce police response time, and may save lives. Registration forms are at the Hamilton Police Station, Hamilton Council on Aging or online at https://www.hamiltonma.gov/government/police-department/ or https:// www.hamiltonma.gov/government/council-on-aging/. Send to either the Hamilton Police Department 265 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982 or the Hamilton Council on Aging at 299 Bay Road Hamilton, Mass 01982/ att: Officer Jake Santarelli. Questions? Call 978-468-1212. If emergency, always call 911.
Latina heritage author panel
On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., authors Isabel Cañas, Romina Garber, Priscilla Oliveras and Caridad Piñeiro will speak in a Zoom event hosted by Peabody Institute Library, Danvers. The authors will share their journeys to become published, keeping in mind their diverse Latinx backgrounds, and how their heritage has influenced their writing, characters, publishing journey and fan base. Cañas, a Mexican-American New York City-based fiction writer, has lived around the world and her work reflects it. Garber is a New York Times and international bestselling author whose books include Lobizona & the ZODIAC series. Oliveras, a Puerto Rican-Mexican, is a bestselling author who writes contemporary romance with a Latinx flavor. Registration for Zoom link is required at: danverslibrary.org. Copies of signed books are available at Bank Square Books.
‘Sundays at 5’ returns
Ascension Memorial Church’s “Sundays at 5” will kickoff the fall on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 5 p.m. “Sundays at 5” is youth-led but designed for all ages, a spiritually inspiring opportunity especially for people who find the timing of church on Sunday mornings problematic. Music, art, poetry, scripture and other creative elements will be drawn from modern and ancient sources of faith and wisdom for the 30-minute service. Snacks, fun and games follow to add to the evening. For more, go to www.amcipswich.com or call 978-356-2560. Ascension Memorial Church is located 31 County St., Ipswich.
Marblehead September Soiree set
Marblehead Museum and Discover Marblehead present an “End of Summer Speakeasy,” a fundraising event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Lee Mansion Gardens. This festive gathering features the amazing jazz duo, the Rubin Brothers; 1920s-themed cocktails by Bubble Bar Boston; scrumptious heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Vinwood Catering; a fully-stocked cash bar; and a raffle with 5 unique baskets full of Marblehead items and experiences. Dance the night away in the lower garden to the sounds of the Johnny Ray Band and celebrate the museum and the rich history of our town. Tickets are $125 and include one free drink. A portion of each ticket price will be tax deductible. Tickets and more information at https://marbleheadmuseum.org/soiree/
Find out what doomed Tituba
On Thursday, Sept. 8, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., join author and attorney David Tamanini at the House of the Seven Gables, as he shares his research and knowledge of Tituba, a Barbardos slave girl who was brought to Salem as a family slave and was the first in Salem to be accused in 1692 at the age of 12, of witch craft. An interview will be followed by an audience discussion, The event is free and coincides with this year’s theme of racial equity. Tamanini;s fictional account, based on copious research, is “Tituba: The Intentional Witch of Salem, ” explores the dehumanization, beatings and heartache that motivated her to accuse others of witchcraft. For more information on the in-person event, visit: https://7gables.org/event/tituba-today/, or visit: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/212428349107754. The House of the Seven Gables is located at 115 Derby St., Questions? 978-744-0991
Salem Education Foundation Grants
Salem public school teachers and staff are invited by Salem Education Foundation to apply for grants to benefit students in the 2022-23 school year. Teachers may also partner with community groups to submit applications. SEF funds grants up to $1,000 for creative projects that go beyond the scope of the regular school budget and up to $3,000 for collaborative grants that benefit two or more schools. Grant are intended to improve student achievement, inspire creativity and student engagement, present curriculum in a unique setting, and promote special projects in STEM, the arts, literacy, social studies and leadership, health and wellness, and others. To apply, go to: salemeducationfoundation.org. Deadline is Oct. 10. Successful applicants will be notified by early December. Questions? Visit: salemeducationfoundation.org, or contact SEF Grants co-chairs, Peg Howard at pegv123@comcast.net or Steve Beauparlant at stephenbeauparlant@gmail.com.
SHS Class of 1958 reunion
Pack a picnic, grab a lawn chair and head over to Salem Willows (across from Hobbs) at noon on Wednesday. Sept. 10, for a fun time with your 1958 classmates. It’s your 64th reunion and it’s free. Let them know you’ll be joining them by calling 978-809-2799.
Roots to Kinship explored
The Peabody Institute Library welcomes back author and documentary storyteller Rachael Cerrotti for an interactive, Zoom workshop on how to research your own family history using recorded testimony and oral histories. The program will take place on Sept. 22, at 6:30 p.m. Rachael will cover her work with USC Shoah Foundation and other institutions, and suggest how we may use those resources in retelling our own family stories. At the beginning of the year, patrons read Rachael’s memoir “We Share the Same Sky: A Memoir of Memory and Migration.” This fall, we invite community members to create their own family histories and tell their own stories, with instruction and inspiration from the author, including stories from her new podcast, “The Memory Generation.” Register for your Zoom link on the calendar at: https://peabodylibrary.org/
The Family Roe: An American Story
On Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m., the Peabody Institute Library, Danvers invites you to join investigative journalist Joshua Prager on Zoom for a talk on his book, “The Family Roe: An American Story.” With abortion rights falling, “The Family Roe,” named a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize, offers extraordinary insight into the Supreme Court’s most divisive case and its plaintiff, Norma McCorvey. A family saga, it confronts a half-century of propaganda and myth, Prager’s book was years in the making. Prager, had access to her personal papers witnessed her final moments. He also found the unknown Roe baby, Shelley Thornton, whose conception occasioned the lawsuit. Hailed by critics on both sides of the debate, Prager looks with honest eyes at the five decades of struggle that brought us to today. Tiziana Dearing, host of Radio Boston, will moderate. Registration is required for your Zoom link at: Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Salem Literary Festival set
The Salem Athenaeum presents the thirteenth free Salem Literary Festival, Sept. 8 through 11. It will be a mix of virtual and in-person events. Over 50 notable writers from across genres and the globe will share their stories and writing advice. Highlights include a virtual opening night conversation between New York Times bestselling authors Alix E. Harrow, author of “The Ten Thousand Doors of January,” and “The Once and Future Witches,” and Olivie Blake, author of “The Atlas Six,” and “The Atlas Paradox,” a virtual event at Cinema Salem, followed by 5 Minute Lit essays. Books and Barks on the Salem Common, conversations between bestselling authors Jenna Blum, Alena Dillon, and their dogs Henry and Penny. All Saturday events are in-person at venues around Salem., including the Children’s Lit Festal the Community Life Center (401 Bridge St.) and a story walk in the Ropes Garden (318 Essex St.). For dates and times of events, and to register for online Zoom link, visit: https://salemlitfest.org/
Essex County celebrates arts support
Hundreds of artists and community leaders will converge on The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly, at 9 a.m. on Sept. 30 to celebrate five years of the Creative County Initiative, Essex County Community Foundation’s support for a strong creative ecosystem in Essex County. This countywide gathering connects the many who play a role in Essex arts and culture. San San Wong of the Barr Foundation; spoken word artist Michelle Poetica and officials from North Shore Children’s Museum in Peabody are included in the lineup. Limited registration for optional Beverly arts tours following the summit will focus on architecture, art galleries and the Beverly free wall. Learn how to apply for future collaborative public art grants, place-based project funding and support for under-resourced artists and cultural groups beginning in early 2023. Creative County has awarded nearly $700,000 in partnership grants to support creative partnerships. The program runs till 2 p.m., and breakfast and lunch are included. Tickets are $25 at: www.creativecounty.org