Distribution ofproduce expands
The Mack Park Farm and The Salem Pantry have expanded partnership to increase access to healthy, fresh Salem-grown produce directly to community members in need. The Mack Park produce will be distributed to senior and public housing sites, low-income neighborhoods and public schools during the 2021 growing season. Since early 2020, Salem Pantry adapted its model and expanded their services throughout our service area during COVID-19, to expand their reach in Salem and Greater North Shore. Since March 2020, they have distributed food to over 3,000 different households, impacting over 9,500 unique individuals. Additionally, recent capital and infrastructure funding has allowed for Salem Pantry to partner with hunger relief agencies on the North Shore to support their food acquisition through a new warehouse space and delivery services. To learn more about Salem Pantry, please visit www.thesalempantry.org.
CommemoratingBridget Bishop
In a collaboration between History Alive, Inc. and Jennifer Emerson of the Petticoat Pages, there will be a commemoration of the first executions of the Salem witch trials on June 10, the day of Bridget Bishop’s execution at 10 a.m., because we know her execution was carried out before noon. We plan to honor Bridget Bishop’s’s life and all the lives taken during that awful time by laying flowers, singing 17th century songs, (gently) wassailing the trees in the memorial, and reading a reflection prepared by the Rev. Jeffrey Barz-Snell, 31st Minister, The First Church in Salem. All are welcome to join either in person or live-streamed.
Raise the flags on LGBT Pride
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) Pride Month will kick off in Salem with a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony at Riley Plaza on, Thursday, June 3, at 11 a.m. Salem resident Isabella Strobing is donating the flags and Salem resident Gary “Gigi” Gill will continue the tradition with Mayor Driscoll of inviting the North Shore community to help raise the flags and celebrate Salem’s proud diversity. For more information and other LGBT Pride Month events, visit www.salem.com.
Sea chanteys in Marblehead
On Thursday, June 10, at 7 p.m., enjoy a night of folk songs of the sea with Gary Foreman in the garden at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion. Long enjoyed, what was the role of thge sea chantey in life aboard a seafaring voyage? Explore that history with Foreman, who served in the Navy for 20 years, and spent 23 years interpreting the history of “Old Ironsides” at the USS Constitution Museum. He has performed with the Sea Revels, Summer Revels (and more), and most recently with Three Sheets to the Wind, the sea shanty group based out of Gloucester, and continues to inspire others to pursue their own adventures, find their voices, and sing out loud. To register, visit www.marbleheadmuseum.org or call 781-631-1768. Tickets are $10/members; $15/future-members, at the Jeremiah Lee Mansion Garden, 161 Washington St, Marblehead.
Marblehead Festival of Arts
The Marblehead Festival of Arts is cautiously but optimistically planning to hold the 2021 Arts Festival for this July 4. The current plan is subject to alterations based on changing regulations. Online registration is now available for all artists wishing to enter the exhibits, including Painting the Town. Current plans are for three Marblehead venues to display art for in-person public viewing. Due to current COVID-19 regulations, the art will have to be submitted and judged virtually, and only one piece of art per exhibit. For more information and art submission instructions, visit: www.marbleheadfestival.org/call-for-art-entries. Please periodically check the Festival’s website for the latest event information at: www.marbleheadfestival.org/.
Evolution of
the Black Vote
On May 28, Salem United, Inc., and its president, Doreen Wade, will open a cultural exhibition at Salem’s Hamilton Hall showcasing over 20 paintings, displays and banners. Titled “Unmasking & Evolution of Negro Election Day and The Black Vote,” the exhibition runs through Aug. 29. Learn about “Black Picnic Day,” how black self-governing started with West African slaves, and how white America used voting suppression to constrain elections. Meet the first Black King/Governor in Massachusetts in 1740, and others who earned the title. Founded in 2015 by three Black women, Lorraine and Doreen Wade and Su Almeida, Salem United’s mission is to preserve black history. This is the first exhibition for Wade, whose New England roots go back to the 1600s. The schedule is: Friday, May 28: 4 —7 p.m., May 29: 10 a.m. to noon, 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 30: 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays 3 to 7 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to noon, and 3 to 7 p.m. For more information, visit: SalemUnitedInc.org and HamiltonHall.org.
Gordon College
calls for artists
The art department at Gordon College in Wenham is planning a gallery exhibit — ‘Squish Fold Twist’ — for the fall, and issuing an open call to the community for submissions. Inviting local artists to engage in this joyful creative practice, the planners are looking for sculptural ceramic work that explores the weird, the wild and the whimsical. Clay as the chosen medium encourages whimsy: the organic nature of the material and its workings naturally leads to a playful artistic process. Submissions are due by June 27, and the exhibition will be on display from Aug. 28 to Oct. 8. The open call will be co-curated by Justin Kedl and Bruce Herman. Visit www.gordon.edu/squishfoldtwist for submission details.
Ballet’s summer
auction begins
The North Shore Civic Ballet (NSCB) invites the public to get involved in its online summer auction to support the performing arts on the North Shore. The nonprofit dance company seeks donations of gift cards and certificates for hotel stays, car detailing, restaurants, spas, massages, photography, retail stores, craft items, luxury services, sports events, concerts, performances, theatres, museums and more. Volunteers are also needed to contribute their time or talent. Call 781-631-6262 or e-mail msb@havetodance.com for opportunities to help with the auction or dance company. The auction’s website, www.biddingforgood.com/ballet, opens for bids on Friday, June 4 at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday, June 25. The NCSB is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible as permissible by law. Questions? Call 781-631-6262 or visit: marbleheadschoolofballet.com/the-company/.
Brown Bag
Lunch June 3
The Ipswich Museum invites you to join Roland Arguin, amateur archeologist, on Monday, June 3, at noon as he shares interesting objects found on his journeys around the North Shore. The event will be held in a tent outside the Heard House, 54 S Main St, Ipswich. Feel free to bring your own brown bag lunch and refreshments, Members are free, non-members pay $5. Masks are required. Please RSVP to office@ipswichmuseum.org.
Annie I. McCarthy
Scholarship
PEABODY— The Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship Committee of the Captain Samuel Brown School, Peabody is offering a $500 scholarship. Applicants must be graduates of the Samuel Brown School and have completed their first year of college. Students should complete the application form with the following materials: 1) Academic grade reports or transcripts from your college, 2) Most recent financial statement from your college. Applications may be found at peabody.k12.ma.us/schools/brown-elementary . Winners will receive their awards at the Fifth Grade Moving-On Ceremony in June. A letter will be sent with the date and details. Application deadline is May 28, 2021. Mail all materials to: Annie I. McCarthy Scholarship Committee, Captain Samuel Brown School, 150 Lynn St., Peabody, MA 01960.