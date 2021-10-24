Black American Literature on Wednesdays
The Peabody Institute Library once again welcomes Professor Theo Theoharis for a 4-week discussion series on Black American Literature and poetry, Wednesdays at 11 a.m. starting on Oct. 20, in the Sutton Room. On topic will be ‘Giovanni’s Room’ by James Baldwin, and poems from The Penguin Anthology of 20th Century American Poetry, available for check out at the Public Services Desk at the Main Library.The Lecture Series has been a favorite in the past and we’re excited to bring it back, but please note: masks are still required. Advance registration is required – for one class or the whole series— at: https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/black-american-literature-series-with-theo-theoharis-5/. Questions? Contact Gabi Toth, Senior Adult Services and Public Programming librarian, at 978-531-0100 x17, or: gtoth@noblenet.org.
Peabody Institute Library’s ‘Death Cafe’
While not a support group nor a venue for bereavement, a “Death Cafe” seeks to provide an unscripted, non-judgmental platform for those wishing to explore the many facets of this often taboo subject. On Tuesday, Nov. 9, at noon, the Peabody Institute Library will provide just such a Zoom platform, hosted by Richard Davis, a long-standing hospice volunteer who has led over 50 on-site and virtual Death Cafes. Come with an open mind, a healthy curiosity, and a willingness to share your thoughts, feelings, and questions with other like-minded individuals. It will be a lunch hour of open, lively, and insightful discussion over Zoom and pre-registration is required at : https://peabodylibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/death-cafe-virtual/ — Your Zoom link will be sent in the email confirmation. For more information, visit: https://deathcafe.com/
Salem Education Foundation raffle
Food for Thought, Salem Education Foundation’s raffle offers Dinner for Two Anywhere in the World, throughout October. Tickets $5: or $20 for 5 tickets, sold at all Salem schools/ PTO members, and on weekends, a booth on Salem Common. The prize? Airfare for two, two-night hotel stay, and dinner anywhere in the world. All proceeds benefit the Salem Education Foundation and its grants program. SEF awards over $20,000 in classroom grants yearly. The winning ticket will be drawn on Halloween, and the winner will have two years to take the trip. Questions? BenArlander@gmail.com.
Rekindle Shabbat
Jewish and interfaith families with children, teens and younger, are invited to pause to enjoy Shabbat in your homes with the Rekindle Shabbat community. Three Fridays in 2022 are designated as Rekindle Shabbat dates — Jan.14, March 4, and May 6. Families new to Rekindle Shabbat will receive a beautiful Shabbat kit stocked with Shabbat candles, candlesticks, a wine cup, a challah cover, a tzedakah box, and instructions on how to use them. Fully-cooked, free delicious Shabbat dinners are also an option,for pick-up at Levine’s Kosher Market in Peabody when you register for Rekindle Shabbat. Families are welcome to invite a family (Jewish or interfaith) with children to do Rekindle Shabbat, free and open to Jewish and interfaith families in Lappin Foundation’s PJ Library service area: children, teens and younger. For information/registration, visit: LappinFoundation.org or contact Lynne Krasker Schultz at Lynne@LappinFoundation.org or 978- 414-7699.