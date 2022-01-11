Holocaust Remembrance Day
The community is invited to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday, Jan. 27, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. This year’s commemoration is dedicated to the memory of the 1.5 million Jewish children murdered during the Holocaust. The featured speaker will be Michael Gruenbaum, survivor of Terezin and author of “Somewhere There is Still a Sun.” The guest moderator will be Josh Kraft, president of Kraft Family Philanthropies.
Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link.
Teen Poetry Contest
The Beverly Public Library’s 26th Annual Teen Poetry Contest is open now and will close for entries Friday, March 4, at 4 p.m. Beverly students or residents in grades 6 through 12 are encouraged to enter. Cash prizes will be awarded in two categories, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. There is a strict limit of three poems per person. The entry form is available online at www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/teens/poetry. Students with special format considerations may contact knelson@noblenet.org. For more information, please visit: www.beverlypubliclibrary.org/teens or contact Katie Nelson, Head of Teen Services, at 978-921-6062.
Valentines breakfast goes virtual
This year, SeniorCare Inc. will hold its annual Valentine’s Day Breakfast Fundraiser online due to COVID concerns. Donors can provide a local homebound elder with a Valentine, while providing critical financial support to the Meals on Wheels program. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, a special video photo montage will be posted showing images from past breakfasts held at The Gloucester House in Gloucester. SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program brings a daily meal to the door of homebound elders, Monday through Friday. Annually, 182,000 meals are served throughout of Beverly, Essex, Gloucester, Hamilton, Ipswich, Manchester, Rockport, Topsfiel, and Wenham. Since the start of the pandemic, SeniorCare has seen a 25% increase in Meals on Wheels recipients, while rising food, paper, and labor costs have significantly increased the cost of each meal. To donate to SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program, visit www.seniorcareinc.org/2022unbreakfast. Questions? Call 978-281-1750.
Sailing scholarship for teen girls
The Women’s Sailing Foundation (WSF) is offering the Sue Corl Youth Sailing Scholarship in 2022 to young women 14-19 years old who want to broaden their sailing experiences and need financial assistance to do so. The scholarship was established in 2015 in memory of Sue Corl of Marblehead, a board member and tireless advocate for WSF programs. The young women choose their desired opportunity, including, but not limited to, an advanced sailing program, a racing program, a tall ship or live-aboard experience, and a marine or maritime-related program. The scholarship is up to $500 and scholarship funds are applied to the tuition cost. Application is open on Feb. 1 and must be received by the April 10th deadline. Visit: https://womensailing.org/sue-corl-youth-sailing-scholarship/ for the on-line application. Questions? SueCorlScholarship@womensailing.org
Foundation seeks board members
Salem Education Foundation seeks parents and other interested citizens for its Board of Directors. SEF is a non-profit organization that supports the Salem public schools by giving grants to teachers for creative projects that benefit students. Since its founding over 25 years ago, it has provided well over half a million dollars for projects in literacy, STEM, the arts, health and wellness, leadership and more. SEF is led entirely by volunteers. Eager to help? Contact us at SalemSchoolFunding@gmail.com.