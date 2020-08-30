‘Twist on the Taste’goes virtual
On Sunday, Sept. 13, join The House of the Seven Gables for a Twist on the Taste. For seven years this popular September fundraiser was hosted on their seaside lawn, with great food and drinks donated by talented chefs and vendors, along with auctions, photo ops, tastings and entertainment —all in support National Historic District’s mission of involving people of all backgrounds in The Gables’ American story. This year, the event may be virtual but there will still be good food, an online auction, a virtual Paddles–Up (fund-a-need), some short and poignant presentations and the unveiling of a new 3D tour of the House of the Seven Gables. The fee is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. For tickets, food orders, details and to view auction items, visit: https://7gables.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/2020TwistontheTaste/tabid/1163137/Default.aspx. For pickup is from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. on Sept. 13, for a delicious way to help The Gables survive the pandemic.
Beverly Bootstrapshosts food drive
Beverly Bootstraps will hold another Drive Thru Food Drive on Saturday, Sept.12, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. To restock the Food Pantry shelves after the summer, Beverly Bootstraps typically hosts a Food Drive at a local grocery store. However, with the pandemic continuing on, and to keep the community safe, they will be repeating the Drive Thru format that they tested in June and was a huge success. The need for food assistance is still great with the pandemic and unemployment effecting so many.
1938 hurricanetopic Sept. 10
On Sept. 21, 1938, a massive hurricane surprised New York and New England. One of the most destructive storms in American History, it caused over 600 deaths and $400 million in property damages. What made this storm so unique? Historic New England’s Michael Maler will discuss this in a Zoom program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers on Thursday, Sept. 10 , at 6:30 p.m. Maler is the Metro-Boston Regional Site Manager for Historic New England, and holds a degree in art history from Duke University and a Masters in Museum Studies from Harvard University, where he currently teaches. He has held staff positions at the Paul Revere House, Historic Beverly, the Portland Museum of Art, the Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk, Maine, and is an active member of the New England Museum Association, the American Association for State and Local History, and the Downtown Boston House Museum Alliance. Registration for this event is required via the library Event Calendar at danverslibrary.org.
Reboot your job search
Join us on Zoom Thursday, Sept. 24 -at 6:30 p.m. to explore a variety of topics related to COVID fatigue and its impact on your job search. “When nothing is certain, anything is possible” brings a fresh perspective from Maureen B. Weisner, M.Ed., PCC., CPCC, co-founder and Managing Partner of boutique career-consulting firm KICKSTART Your Transition. Weisner specializes in working with individuals in or approaching transition, typically involving career change, divorce, education and other work/life events. A certified professional coach, seminar leader, speaker, and author, she has been recognized as a Top 10 Executive Coach by Women’s Business Boston. She integrates experience drawn from corporate sales, training, education and small business ownership in this virtual Zoom program sponsored by the Peabody Institute Library of Danvers. Registration at: danverslibrary.org.
Planning your health care
If your health were to take a sudden turn, would your family members know your wishes? In the age of coronavirus, advance care planning has new importance, which can reduce hospitalizations and health care costs, boost hospice and palliative care utilization, and help ensure care that aligns with the patient’s wishes. On Thursday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m., join a Zoom program designed for families & friends presented by Mary Crowe of Care Dimensions and hosted by Peabody Institute Library of Danvers to empowers people to advocate for their own health care by providing practical tools for setting up advanced directives. This virtual Zoom event requires registration at: danverslibrary.org
Danvers Garden Club clothing drive
The Danvers Garden Club Clothing Drive (formerly Savers) will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at 159 Dayton St., Danvers. Soft goods only (clothing, bedding, curtains, shoes, purses) in plastic bags only (no paper bags or boxes. These are tax deductible donations.
500 years of hurricanes
What do we really know about the history of hurricanes? Join best-selling author Eric Jay Dolin via Zoom, hosted by the Marblehead Museum on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m., for a discussion of his latest book ‘A Furious Sky: The Five-Hundred Year History of America’s Hurricanes. Dolin, a Marblehead resident, covers this fascinating history from the prediction of storms to how the news reports on storm build-up and aftermath. Dolin holds a Ph.D. in environmental policy and planning from M.I.T., and is the author of numerous books including Black Flags, Blue Waters; Brilliant Beacons; Leviathan, and more. He was awarded the Switzer Environmental Fellowship, the Dean John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship, and the Starr Fellowship for Public Service from Brown University. To register ($12 members; $15 future members) call 781-631-1768, or visit: www.marbleheadmuseum.org.
Hazardous Waste Collection Day
The City of Salem will hold its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection day on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Salem High School, 77 Willson St., Salem, The event is open to Salem and Beverly residents. Residents of other communities may attend from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, and should call 978-741-1800 for pricing. The Cost per car is $20, (cash only) and proof of residency is required. No commercial vehicles are allowed. Salem and Beverly residents can drop off items such as motor oil, chemicals, pesticides, car batteries, propane cylinders, and paint. Please note: Tires and Latex paint will not be accepted. Pandemic protocols will be strictly enforced: waste will only be accepted from pickup truck beds, trunks, and the back of SUVs (waste will not be removed from the interior of vehicles or handed to staff from residents) Containers will not be returned. Residents who attempt to exit cars will be asked to leave. Masks are required. For a list of all acceptable items, call 978-741-1800 or visit: www.salem.com/health/pages/household-hazardous-waste.