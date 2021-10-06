Open mic Tuesdays
Danvers Historical Society’s Music in the Square presents The Porch Swing one Wednesday each month, noontime, rain or shine, remaining date, Oct. 20, with live acoustic open mic on the Page House porch. Bring your lunch and enjoy your friends making music. In case iof bad weather, it will be in Tapley Hall. Go to danvershistory.org for more details.
Vassar tops Topsfield playbill
The 203rd Topsfield Fair welcomes the return of country music hit maker, Phil Vassar, on Friday, Oct. 8. The fair, which this year runs through Oct. 11, will offer the concert for free with paid fair admission on the Grandstand stage at 7 p.m. It will be “Just Another Day in Paradise,” when Vassar performs many of his chart topping hits including “Carlene,” “American Child,” and “Six Pack Summer,” along with hits he wrote for Tim McGraw “For a Little While,” “My Next Thirty Years,” Jo Dee Messina “Bye, Bye, I’m Alright,” Collin Ray “Little Red Rodeo,” and Alan Jackson “Right on the Money.” For more, www.topsfieldfair.org.Beverly Bootstraps needs volunteers
Beverly Bootstraps has immediate openings for volunteers in their Food Pantry. Volunteers play an integral role at Beverly Bootstraps and are crucial to providing the important programs. Volunteers in the food pantry will work with staff to assist in procurement, preparation and distribution of food during weekdays, ongoing shifts. A 3-month commitment is required and candidates must be 18+/out of high school. Additional volunteer positions are available in Seasonal programs and the Thrift Shop as well. Please contact lcolten@beverlybootstraps.org or 978-927-1561 if interested.
Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus rehearses
The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus has resumed rehearsals and welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus is now rehearsing every Wednesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Church, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Please come to our next rehearsal, or for more information call 866- 727-4988.
New Chatbot live on Salem site
The city of Salem has launched a new tool to help residents find quick answers to questions about city services, programs and policies. A new chatbot, located on www.salem.com, provides responses to questions, based on information found across all city-affiliated websites. Enter a simple question to find links to answers or more information. Not satisified with the answer? Send a more detailed email to which city staff will respond.
Support the Fort!
Marblehead’s historic Fort Sewall has reopened for visitors. Built in 1644, it has undergone well over $1 million of preservation, restoration, renovations and additions, including a new handicapped-accessible ramp next to the entrance and the re-grading of the long ramp to the left of the entrance, so now the entire fort complex is accessible. Also new, the re-creation of the gun platform along the easterly point, including three granite outlines of typical cannons that were in place at the fort over its history. New masonry, doors, stairs and railings, and illumination; new floor leveling, refurbished benches and better access and the renovation of the 1922 restrooms, finished the ambitious undertaking, greatly enhancing visitors’ experiences. For more information on how you can enjoy or support the fort, contact Larry Sands, Chairman of the FSOC, at lsands16@hotmail.com, Becky Curran Cutting, Town Planner, at rebeccac@marblehead.org or Charles H. Gessner, FSOC Member, at chgessner@mac.com.
Renew your pesticide exclusion form
The Hamilton Board of Health is reminding residents to renew their annual pesticide exclusion form if they wish to omit their property from potential truck spraying for adult mosquitoes. Though the Board of Health has not used adulticide against mosquitoes in a number of years, it’s always possible that an outbreak of EEE could result in a decision to request the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control District spray adulticide against adult mosquitoes. The form can be found on the Board of Health’s webpage, under Mosquitoes or at this link: www.mass.gov/doc/exclusion-request-form/download.
Sen. Joan Lovely’s hours
State Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, is continuing to host weekly hours virtually but has changed the date and time, going forward, to every Tuesday from 4 to 5pm. Constituents may register online using this link: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=a36UCyb_E0uuHFc8Z1DIiLJhBhk7qg1AsTM_nfCoYklUQlNFUTdDQ0U0SVY5N1hWQUNDUzJVNk9VOS4u. More information can be found at: www.senatorjoanlovely.com/. Questions? Email: joan.lovely@masenate.gov, or call 617-722-1410
Ride Salem Skipper, free to Salem Willows
Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer, The Salem Skipper, the City’s low-cost public ride-sharing trolley service, will provide free trips to and from the Salem Willows. On Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. , provided you wear a mask, you’re welcome on board for a free trip to this remarkable public park. To book your trip, you must set up an account using the Salem Skipper app.
Salem-grown produce expands distribution
The Mack Park Farm, a city agricultural project, and the Salem Pantry have expanded their partnership to increase community access to fresh, Salem-grown produce. The Mack Park produce will be distributed to senior and public housing sites, low-income neighborhoods and public schools during the 2021 growing season. Since the start of the pandemic, Salem Pantry adapted its model and expanded its services throughout Salem and the North Shore. Since March 2020, the pantry has distributed food to more than 3,000 different households, impacting more than 9,500 people.
Film Tuesdays at Tapley Hall
DANVERS— Bring your lunch and join fellow film buffs at noon on Tuesdays at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page Street, Danvers, for a full line-up of short films and casual discussions led by volunteer Dan Trembley of Heritage Films. Due to limited seating of 10 people, please register with Nora at 978-777-1666 or email: nora@danvershistory.org. For a full list of films, visit: DanversHistory.Org Suggested donation $5 which supports Danvers Historical Society’s preservation efforts.
‘I Cast Iron Because…’ —a virtual gallery
- SAUGUS—Saugus Iron Works National Historic Site partnered with students from Massachusetts College of Art and Design (MassArt) and Visiting Lecturer in Sculpture Marjee-Anne Levine to create a new virtual gallery, ‘I Cast Iron Because.’This multimedia presentation features unique metal sculptures, artist statements, and self-made video profiles of each artist. Located at the site of the first successful iron works in British-occupied North America, the virtual gallery brings students into dialogue with place and history to inspire artistic expression. Featured artists are members of the MassArt Iron Corps, a student-run group dedicated to the historic traditions and techniques of iron casting. With personal stories, narratives, and sculptures, they offer visitors a glimpse at the process and passion of contemporary iron casting and the enduring legacies of Saugus’17th century iron works.
Explore online at nps.gov/sair/learn/photosmultimedia/i-cast-iron.htm.
Salem’s COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors
SALEM— The city is launching a COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors program seeking to pay residents willing to step up as Neighborhood Ambassadors trained to assist their neighbors in promoting vaccines and accessing various services and resources. This initiative will be directed by a Coordinator, who will work directly with Neighborhood Ambassadors to develop a comprehensive outreach and engagement plan unique to their neighborhoods. By promoting vaccines, Neighborhood Ambassadors will also assist their community’s economic wellbeing as well as health, helping others access a variety of services such as housing assistance, food, and job placement and training. A natural outgrowth of Salem Together, the City’s early pandemic program, Neighborhood Ambassadors will receive a small monthly stipend. If interested, send your resume to bshallop@salem.com or see the job posting on the City of Salem’s website at www.salem.com/jobs.
PLAY! Kits at Beverly Library
The Beverly Public Library offers PLAY! Kits — a collection of 25 self-contained bundles of fun, discovery and convenience in the Children’s Room. These brightly colored PLAY! Kits are built around frequently requested topics such as dinosaurs, construction vehicles, colors, kindness and more. Packaged in durable backpacks, they include seven books; a hands-on puzzle, game or activity; and a PLAY! Kit guide to learning and enjoyment designed to encourage and support the development of five early literacy skills: reading, talking, singing, playing and writing. The Beverly Public Library is located at 32 Essex St. For more information abut this and other programs, call 978-921-6062 or visit beverlypubliclibrary.org.
Peabody calls for COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Essex National Heritage collecting COVID-19 experiences
In mid-March, several organizations in the Essex National Heritage Area began collecting community responses to the coronavirus pandemic to be archived by organizations that serve as repositories for local history and culture. These materials include photographs, newspaper articles, journals, and other informative artifacts. Essex Heritage annual photo contest even added a non-judged challenge category, Heritage at Home, for local photographers to capture their candid COVID-19 responses. All North Shore community members are encouraged to participate in their local initiative,and may do so through the following links: Historic Beverly, www.facebook.com/beverlyhistory/photos/a.426067525939/10156832588220940/?type=3&theater; Marblehead Museum, https://marbleheadmuseum.org/marblehead-memories/; Topsfield Library, https://topsfieldlibrary.org/share-your-story/; Salem State University Archives, https://libguides.salemstate.edu/home/archives/covid-19. You can also contact Essex Heritage directly at www.essexheritage.org or 978-740-0444.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Animal lovers needed locally
The Marblehead Animal Shelter, 44 Village St., is in need of new volunteers, to do cleaning and feeding on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. If you love animals and have the time, drop by the shelter to pick up a volunteer application. The shelter is open Mondays and Thursdays, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays, 6 to 8 p.m., Fridays, 5 to 7 p.m., Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 781-631-8664.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.
Hamilton-Wenham Public Library updates
Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
Paddle-a-thon 2021
IPSWICH—Registration is underway for Paddle-a-thon, a major fundraiser for the Ipswich River Watershed Association. Paddle on the river, bike or walk near the river, or even dog paddle in the river to raise money for clean water programs. Last year’s event raised more than $57,000 for the organization, which aims to protect the Ipswich River and its surrounding wildlife. To register or for more information, visit ipswichriver.org/paddle-a-thon.
English Conversation Circles
PEABODY— The Peabody Institute Library is hosting a series of English Conversation Circles on Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. from February through June. These free virtual groups, taking place weekly on Zoom, allow non-native English speakers to practice basic speaking in a relaxed, virtual setting. The sessions are designed to increase participants’ comfort levels when using English, increasing vocabulary and confidence. Some English speaking skill is necessary to participate. For more information, contact Sharon Janus, public services librarian, at PeabodyELL@noblenet.org or 978-531-0100 ext. 38.
College scholarships available
Applications are being accepted for two need-based college scholarships through Lappin Foundation: the Howard Steven Feffer Memorial Scholarship and the Zakhar Vayntrub Memorial Scholarship in Engineering. Eligibility requirements and applications are available on LappinFoundation.org. For more information, contact Deborah Coltin at 978-740-4428 or email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.