Essex Tech Gala Friday
Tickets are available for Essex Tech’s December remote Homecoming Gala to support the Catherine Larkin Memorial Cottage project. The virtual gala takes place at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $25 per person. Dinner, prepared by the school’s Culinary Department, is also available for $25 per person and will be ready for pickup at the entrance of Essex Tech between 3 and 5 p.m. on the day of the event. The Larkin Memorial Cottage, built in 1950, was named for Lt. Catherine Larkin and is being rebuilt by Essex Tech students into a multi-use facility. Larkin, an alumni of the Essex County Agricultural School homemaking program and World War II nurse, died in a plane crash in 1945. Essex Tech’s first Homecoming Gala to support the project raised $68,000 last fall, and the project has been gifted with other donations. The gala also features presentation of the Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award and an online auction. Visit https://essexnorthshore.org/larkin/ for tickets, to bid on auction items, or for more information.
Overflow bags available
Salem residents can purchase official orange overflow trash bags for $1 each during the holidays. Each household can buy up to five overflow bags from Dec. 21 through Jan. 8. The discounted bags are available at the Collector’s Office, 93 Washington St., and the Community Life Center, 401 Bridge St., during regular office hours. The next e-waste event is scheduled to take place on March 27, 2021. Excess cardboard and paper recycling can be brought to Greif (formerly known as Caraustar) at 53 Jefferson Ave. For more information, call 978-744-4330. For collection of bulky items, call Waste Management at 800-972-4545 to schedule an appointment for pickup at least 48 hours in advance. Call Waste Management’s customer service line to report missed pickups or to schedule a broken bin to be repaired. For more information about recycling and trash in Salem, visit http://www.salem.com/recycling-and-trash or greensalem.com.
Calendars now on sale
Friends of Beverly Animals 2021 calendars are now available. The calendars feature color pet photos, some of which are FOBA rescues and adoption placements. Calendars are $14 each; available by cash or check (payable to FOBA) only in the following Beverly locations: Beverly Wild Bird & Pet Supply, 214 Rantoul St.; Copper Dog Books, 272 Cabot St.; Dogs by Design & Cats, Too! 131 Dodge St.;DogSpa, 45 Enon St.;Marika’s Restaurant, 199 Cabot St. and Sally’s Hair Salon, 138 Dodge St. The calendars can also be purchased online at friendsofbeverlyanimals.org. Click the “Donate button,” then enter $14 for each calendar desired, and under Special Instructions type in “Calendar.” Add $4 for the first calendar and 75 cents for each additional calendar to cover postage and envelope. For questions, or for information about arranging to pickup an online order in Beverly, email bhannable@gmail.com or call 978-922-7190.
Children's Roomavailable
On Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, the Children’s Room at the Hamilton-Wenham Public Library is open by appointment for browsing. Appointments start on the hour, last 45 minutes and accommodate one household per visit. Book online at hwlibrary.org or call 978-468-5577.
COVID Chronicles
COVID Chronicles is a collaboration between the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody TV and the Peabody Historical Society and Museum. Its goal? To collect, share and preserve the experiences of daily life in Peabody during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are two ways to contribute: Visit www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/. Here you can share stories, upload photographs, artwork or any other type of media. For those who would like to share off-line, there is a designated COVID Chronicles voicemail at 978-896-6012. This community project will serve an important social and historical purpose now and as future generations look back. These experiences will be collected and exhibited by the collecting agencies in an online repository.
Drivers needed in Ipswich
SeniorCare Inc. Meals on Wheels program is in need of volunteer drivers to deliver noon time meals to homebound seniors in Ipswich. Anyone interested in volunteering one morning a week or more will be greatly appreciated. The hot meals are fully prepared and packaged for delivery. To help, call Theresa or Ruth at 1-866-927-1050 or 978 281-1750, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or email ruth.lindsay@seniorcareinc.org or Theresa.Dickson@seniorcareinc.org.
Blood shortage continues
The American Red Cross faces a severe blood shortage due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations in response to the coronavirus outbreak. There is no evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, yet to date, nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled due to concerns about congregating in groups, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations. To ensure your safety, the strictest precautions will be taken: Checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer for use throughout the donation process; spacing donors to follow social distancing practices; enhanced disinfecting of all surfaces and equipment; changing gloves with each donor; using sterile collection sets for every donation; and preparing the arm for donation with an aseptic scrub. To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Bertram Field fund drive
The city of Salem has launched a private fundraising campaign associated with the Bertram Field improvement project. The $6 million effort will result in modern, accessible, and sustainable athletics facilities for football, soccer, lacrosse, track and field, community and youth sports, and other activities. While the majority of the funding has been secured through the city’s capital budget — including bonding, Community Preservation Act funds, and a state grant — the project team has set a goal of $400,000 from donations. All donations over $500 will be recognized with signs at the field. Larger donations, including naming opportunities and business sponsorships, are also available. All are tax-deductible. To donate by credit card or electronic check, visit salemathleticsfund.org. Checks should be made payable to “City of Salem” with “Bertram Field” on the memo line and sent to Treasurer’s Office, City of Salem, 98 Washington St., Salem, MA 01970.