Salem Celebrates
the Fourth on July 2
After a two-year hiatus "Salem Celebrates the Fourth," which entertains approximately 15,000 residents and guests at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, will return this year on Salem’s historic waterfront on Saturday, July 2, for an evening of free music, fireworks and celebration. The Hillyer Festival Orchestra will return to the stage, preceded by opening act "Dis N Dat," a steel drum band. Those attending are encouraged to bring a blanket or beach chairs, as seating on Derby and Central Wharves is first-come, first-served. Food will be available for purchase.
Service Day at
Patton Homestead
The A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194, Hamilton, will host a free Family Outdoor Movie Night at Patton Homestead on the 7th Annual Military Service Day at Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton, Friday, July 15, at 8 p.m., with vintage military displays open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., prior to Military Service Day, also free, on Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter, Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senator Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off street parking. A $10 donation to A.P. Gardner American is appreciated to share military histories as a positive community engagement. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Danvers Class
of 1971 reunion
Danvers High School Class of 1971 “51st” Reunion will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beverly Golf & Tennis Club, 134 McKay St., Beverly. The cost is $50 per person. For more information, please contact Gail Eaton at: gailme1@me.com.
Salem High Class
of '64 reunion
The Salem High School Class of 1964 will hold its 58th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27, at Supino's Restaurant, 250 Newbury St., Danvers, from 4 to 8 p.m. Classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. The event will be informal with unlimited pizza and toppings, salad and non-alcoholic drinks (a full cash bar will be available). Cost is $25 per person, all-inclusive. 50/50 raffle. Classmate-supplied door prizes are welcome. Make checks payable to "Salem High School Class of 1964" and mail to Jim Solovicos, 10 Sylvia Road, Peabody, MA 01960.
Free concert
series continues
Enjoy the sounds of summer Sundays, 5 to 7 p.m., in Hamilton's Patton Park for the 20th season of free outdoor summer concerts. The park is located on Route 1A). The lineup is: July 3, The Rat Pack on Broadway; July 10, Abraxas (Santana tribute band); July 17, Jah Spirit (African reggae mix); July 24, The BackTrack Band (Motown and classic power vocals); July 31, Jim Coyle & Friends (Americana and bluegrass); Aug. 7, Psychodelic Relics (classic rock); and Aug. 14, The Marsh Hoppers (jazz swing). The summer concert series is hosted by the Hamilton Wenham Community House, and sponsored by: The Institution for Savings, The Hamilton-Wenham Cultural Council, the towns of Wenham and Hamilton, Anthony & Dodge, Friends of the Wenham Council on Aging, H-W Veterinary Hospital, SOLO, and the Wenham Village Improvement Society. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to the Asbury Grove Tabernacle (follow pink lawn signs down Asbury Street about 1 mile to Lee Park, Hamilton). For more information visit communityhouse.org/sipp/.
Misselwood Concours
D'elegance at Endicott
Excellence, style, and elegance are what it's all about when Endicott College’s historic Misselwood Estate hosts the 12th annual Misselwood Concours d’Elegance July 15-17. If cars are your passion, this one's for you. The premiere annual display of cars and motorcycles from across North America, celebrity and movie cars, race cars, ’50s-era Buicks and the Ferrari Dino, are among the classics. The July 16 Cars & Coffee and Tour d’Elegance events are free; all other events are ticketed. All proceeds support Endicott College student scholarships. Sunday's main event features live music, food trucks, art, a silent auction, premier sponsors, vendors, and an elegant VIP Pavilion. Kick-Off off reception is Friday, July 15, 6 to 9 p.m. Cars & Coffee Saturday is July 16, 8 to 11 a.m., with free viewing; from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 12th Anniversary Dinner is Saturday, July 16, 6 to 9 p.m. Main event day is Sunday, July 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For tickets, parking, directions, etc., visit misselwoodconcours.com.
Gather & Write for
seniors and veterans
Partnering with Patton Homestead, The Room to Write welcomes seniors and veterans to drop in for free informal writing sessions Tuesday mornings from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in June and July, at the historic Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Participants write on the screened porch overlooking the grounds or perhaps in a chair under a tree, and can stay part or all of the time. Novices and would-be novelists alike, bring your own idea, or share inspiration with others. Gather & Write sessions are July 5, 12, 19, and 26. Bring your own writing materials, park paved, upper lot, or on gravel in the lower lot, then make your way to the screened porch either through the front door or around the back of the main house. Questions? Contact Linda Malcolm, coordinator, at: linda@theroomtowrite.org. Or visit: www.theroomtowrite.org, or www.hamiltonma.gov/about/patton-homestead/.