Free curbside textile recycling
The City of Salem is partnering with HELPSY to offer free curbside pick-up of clean, dry clothing and household textiles for recycling starting on April 24. Pick-ups are weekly on Saturdays and residents must make an appointment in advance. Go to www.helpsy.co/SalemMA and fill out the pick-up request form, and choose a date. Donations should be left at the curb prior to 7 a.m. on the date chosen and HELPSY will pick up your donation. Questions? Call Micaela Guglielmi at 978-619-5672, or visit: www.helpsy.co/home-pickup-faq.
Chang tackles Asian racism
SALEM— In recognition of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Salem State University presents Emmy Award-winning ABC News “Nightline”Co-Anchor Juju Chang sharing how perceptions of Asian Americans as “foreigners” can be weaponized by racialized statements like “Chinese virus” or “Wuhan flu.” Brought to you on Zoom, her keynote will address how the pandemic has spawned thousands of acts of racial abuse against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Chang shares why we all have unconscious bias and why it matters. The event, one of a series presented by Salem State University’s 2021 AAPI Heritage Month Collaborative, is open to the general public and media, and will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 22. To register, visit: https://salemstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_whknH4jaQTOSFghHE27yM. Questions? Call Micaela Guglielmi at 978-619-5672.
Salem launches COVID ambassadors
The city is launching a COVID Neighborhood Ambassadors program seeking to pay residents willing to step up as Neighborhood Ambassadors trained to assist their neighbors in promoting vaccines and accessing various services and resources. By promoting vaccines, Neighborhood Ambassadors will also assist their community’s economic wellbeing as well as health, helping others access a variety of services such as housing assistance, food, and job placement and training. A natural outgrowth of Salem Together, the City’s early pandemic program, Neighborhood Ambassadors will receive a small monthly stipend. If interested, send your resume to bshallop@salem.com or see the job posting on the City of Salem’s website at www.salem.com/jobs.
April Blood Drive ongoing
During April National Volunteer Month, The Red Cross urges healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift. Local blood donation opportunities are as follows: In Danvers, at the Danvers Blood Donation Center, 99 Rosewood Drive, on the following dates and times: April 20, 21, 22, from 1 to 6:15 p.m.: April 23, 24, 25, from 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.: April 26, 27, 28, 29, from 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., and April 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please note: The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Donors can expect to receive antibody test and sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
Spring Recycling event coming
SalemRecycles is partnering with HELPSY to host a Spring Clothing and Household Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive on Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Riley Plaza. Over recent years, this event has evolved into a much-anticipated community effort. New last year was a collection of Swiffer products and razors recycled by TerraCycle, and due to its success, SalemRecycles will this spring additionally collect oral care and deodorant containers as well as stationary products. Clean and dry textiles of all kinds and in various states of “usability”are welcome, including new or used clothes and shoes, old t-shirts, sweaters needing buttons, belts in need of buckles, towels, curtains, bedspreads, purses, jackets, hats & gloves, backpacks, socks, jeans, and so forth. Items will be restored and re-sold, upcycled, repurposed, or recycled. For a complete list of all acceptable pieces, visit: “SalemRecycles”on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and by visiting www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.co . Questions, or to volunteer, call 978-619-5672 or e-mail mguglielmi@salem.com. Face masks, social distancing required at this car event.
SalemRecycles needs volunteers
Salem Recycles May 1st Textiles and TerraCycle Recycling Drive needs volunteers. The event, from 8 am-1pm at Riley Plaza, will need help directing traffic and unloading bags of textiles from cars and loading them into Helpsy’s truck. Help is needed during the following two shifts: Shift 1 - 7:45 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Shift 2 - 10 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Two types of volunteers are needed. Traffic Directors standing along the route holding arrows and guiding cars (3-4 volunteers per shift). Unloaders to pick up bags of clothing from residents’ cars and load them up to the Helpsy truck (physical limitations must be considered, 5-6 volunteers per shift). Please call 978-619-5672 or email: www.greensalem.com and www.helpsy.com. and state your volunteer preference.
Shmooze with Shulem Shtisel
Fans of the Israeli TV show “Shtisel” are invited to meet actor Dov Glickman, patriarch of the show, on Sunday, April 25 at 11 a.m. The virtual program is a fundraiser for Lappin Foundation’s Youth to Israel Adventure. The event is open to individuals who make a $36 donation to the foundation. Donors who make a gift of $250 or more will be invited for a pre-event Q & A with Glickman at 10:30 a.m. Register at LappinFoundation.org or contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Popeye, Bugs and beyond
On Thursday, May 13, at 6:30 p.m., The Peabody Institute Library, Danvers will present A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History. Hosted on Zoom, it brings award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin into your home with a fun and enlightening presentation for all ages based on his book, ‘A Celebration of Animation: The 100 Greatest Cartoon Characters in Television History.’ From Popeye to Bugs Bunny, Mickey Mouse, Scooby Doo, Snoopy and SpongeBob SquarePants, he’ll show funny cartoon snippets of characters, play trivia, and show you why he’s won more than 45 awards as a sports journalist )he covered the Red Sox) including first place for general excellence from Associated Press. He covered the Red Sox extensively during his career. Registration is required via the library Events Calendar at danverslibrary.org
Survey online through April 30
Salem is seeking residents’ input and feedback on quality of life and city services with the twelfth annual Salem Residents Survey, now online through 10 a.m. on April 30. The survey is available at www.salem.com/mayors-office. A Spanish language version is also available at the same page. All Salem residents are encouraged to take the survey and share their opinions on a range of issues facing the City. The final data is compiled and included in the Mayor’s annual budget, which will be published later this spring at www.salem.com/fy22.
Star Wars trivia challenge
On Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m., Peabody Institute Library, Danvers will host a Fright Night Star Wars Trivia Challenge with ‘The Trivia Brothers’ on Zoom. Channel the Force and test your trivia knowledge and compete for prizes. Each team will need two devices in order to enjoy the optimal experience - one computer (to join the Zoom meeting) and one smart phone or tablet (to play the game). Teams can be comprised of individual or multiple players. Once the episode begins, we’ll explain how to register to play. No apps to download, just a website that we’ll provide at the meeting. Registration required. Visit: https://www.danverslibrary.org.
Porch Sessions tickets on sale
Tickets are now on sale for the first performances of The Porch Sessions at Hale Farm, a spring and summer outdoor performance series presented by The Cabot. Livingston Taylor will perform June 12 at 2 and 6 p.m., followed by John McLaughlin on June 19 at 3 and 6:30 p.m. Concerts take place at Hale Farm, 39 Hale St., Beverly. Proceeds from the concerts will support The Cabot’s reopening and Historic Beverly, which owns and operates Hale Farm. Tickets presale for Cabot Club members is underway. For more information, visit www.thecabot.org.
Machinist prep, HiSET courses
For those who may not have a high school diploma or credentials, North Shore Community College is offering a free HiSET class in tandem with free machinist prep training. With more than 150 machining companies on the North Shore, the manufacturing industry is actively looking to hire trained workers. Entry-level salaries for machinists run between $30,000 and $40,000. Classes begin in April. To learn more, email Susan Ryan at sryan@northshore.edu to attend a free virtual information session.
Opposing antisemitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Montserrat opens galleries
Beverly’s Montserrat, Schlosberg, and Frame 301 Galleries are open to the public. Visitors must first complete an online health, safety, and tracking screener and upon arrival check in with security, maintain social distancing, refrain from touching works, and apply hand sanitizer before entering any space. The Montserrat and Schlosberg galleries are located at 23 Essex St., Beverly. Hours are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. The Frame 301 Gallery is located at 301 Cabot St., Beverly, and is outdoors so does not require check-in.